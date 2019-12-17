Youngs Jumbo Whole Scampi 220G

Tasty snack, GV4M if bought on offer
Just had some as a "starter" today, before roast dinner. Not our first try - pleased to say that quality is rather good compared to cheaper versions, very tasty. OK, size varies (so do sea foods in real life) but do not understand other reviewers complaining on quality. NOT mush! That said, I only buy when on offer, as rather expensive otherwise - one has to pay for quality!
Bland. Expensive. Avoid.
Bland and expensive product. Avoid.
Tasty Midweek Supper
Great midweek supper dish. I have it with chips and peas. Perfect combination. Nice chunky bits of scampi. I wouldn't pay the full £6 though. I only get it when it's half price which then seems good value.
Not worth it
Is called jumbo scampi. But about 4 pieces are large the rest is same size if not smaller than a normal packet.
Don't waste your money
If these are supposed to be jumbo I hate to think what size the normal ones are. Over half were mostly breadcrumbs
Very disappointing
Very disappointed. What does whole or wholetail scampi supposed to mean, 41% of prawn? The breadcrumbs were nice and crisp but inside was just mush.
While I generally like Youngs products I've never been that impressed with their scampi which seems to offer a rather ordinary product at a premium price.
Horrid
If I could give it zero stars I would. Doubtful if it was actually Scampi as it certainly didnt taste like that. However there was the nasty line of waste they hadnt bothered to remove ,totaly inedible .
Quality not good for price
Would not buy again!! They were grey when cooked and not crispy enough even when cooked longer than stated.
very tasty
