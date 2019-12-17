Youngs Jumbo Whole Scampi 220G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Our Jumbo Wholetail Scampi is best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving.

All appliances vary, there are guidelines only.



Deep Fry

Instructions: 4 mins to deep fry - 180ºC.

Pre heat the oil. Remove all packaging. Gently lower Scampi into the hot oil and cook for 4 minutes.



Grill

Instructions: 12 mins to grill - medium/high heat.

Pre heat the grill and grill pan. Remove all packaging.

Place Scampi onto the base of the grill pan and cook for 12 minutes turning occasionally.



Oven cook

Instructions: 15 mins to oven bake - 220ºC/Fan 190ºC/Gas Mark 7.

Pre heat the oven and baking tray. Remove all packaging.

Place the Wholetail Scampi onto the baking tray on the top shell of the oven and cook for 15 minutes.

