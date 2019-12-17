By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Youngs Jumbo Whole Scampi 220G

2(12)Write a review
Youngs Jumbo Whole Scampi 220G
Each half pack oven baked contains
  • Energy957kJ 228 kcal
    11%
  • Fat10.1g
    14%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 926kJ

Product Description

  • Jumbo Clusters of Whole Scampi Tails with Added Water Coated in Breadcrumbs
  • We've been proudly serving Britain's Favourite Scampi.
  • Since we first created it in 1946.
  • We take Langoustine tails caught off the British and Irish coast and wrap them in our signature crispy breadcrumbs to create the tastiest Scampi enjoyed by families across Britain for over 70 years.
  • PF1915
  • Restaurant quality fish
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

Scampi (41%) (Crustacean), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Rice Flour, Wheat Gluten, Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Yeast, Salt, Oat Fibre, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Dextrose, White Pepper, Cornflour

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Crustaceans, Oats, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenStore at -18ºC or below Do not re-freeze once defrosted

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Our Jumbo Wholetail Scampi is best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving.
All appliances vary, there are guidelines only.

Deep Fry
Instructions: 4 mins to deep fry - 180ºC.
Pre heat the oil. Remove all packaging. Gently lower Scampi into the hot oil and cook for 4 minutes.

Grill
Instructions: 12 mins to grill - medium/high heat.
Pre heat the grill and grill pan. Remove all packaging.
Place Scampi onto the base of the grill pan and cook for 12 minutes turning occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 15 mins to oven bake - 220ºC/Fan 190ºC/Gas Mark 7.
Pre heat the oven and baking tray. Remove all packaging.
Place the Wholetail Scampi onto the baking tray on the top shell of the oven and cook for 15 minutes.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove shell, some may remain.

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g oven baked containsEach half pack oven baked contains
Energy 926kJ957kJ
-221kcal228kcal
Fat 9.8g10.1g
(of which saturates)0.8g0.8g
Carbohydrate 23.0g23.8g
(of which sugars)1.2g1.3g
Fibre 1.6g1.7g
Protein 9.4g9.7g
Salt 1.2g1.2g
Pack contains 2 servings--

Safety information

Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove shell, some may remain.

12 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty snack, GV4M if bought on offer

4 stars

Just had some as a "starter" today, before roast dinner. Not our first try - pleased to say that quality is rather good compared to cheaper versions, very tasty. OK, size varies (so do sea foods in real life) but do not understand other reviewers complaining on quality. NOT mush! That said, I only buy when on offer, as rather expensive otherwise - one has to pay for quality!

Bland. Expensive. Avoid.

1 stars

Bland and expensive product. Avoid.

Tasty Midweek Supper

4 stars

Great midweek supper dish. I have it with chips and peas. Perfect combination. Nice chunky bits of scampi. I wouldn't pay the full £6 though. I only get it when it's half price which then seems good value.

Not worth it

2 stars

Is called jumbo scampi. But about 4 pieces are large the rest is same size if not smaller than a normal packet.

Don't waste your money

2 stars

If these are supposed to be jumbo I hate to think what size the normal ones are. Over half were mostly breadcrumbs

Very disappointing

1 stars

Very disappointed. What does whole or wholetail scampi supposed to mean, 41% of prawn? The breadcrumbs were nice and crisp but inside was just mush.

While I generally like Youngs products I've never

3 stars

While I generally like Youngs products I've never been that impressed with their scampi which seems to offer a rather ordinary product at a premium price.

Horrid

1 stars

If I could give it zero stars I would. Doubtful if it was actually Scampi as it certainly didnt taste like that. However there was the nasty line of waste they hadnt bothered to remove ,totaly inedible .

Quality not good for price

1 stars

Would not buy again!! They were grey when cooked and not crispy enough even when cooked longer than stated.

very tasty

4 stars

very tasty

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

