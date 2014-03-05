By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wellwoman Plus Omega 369 Tablets X56

Wellwoman Plus Omega 369 Tablets X56
£ 15.00
£0.27/each

Product Description

  • Advanced vitamin & minerals tablets plus Omega 3-6-9 capsules
  • Supports health and vitality
  • Immune support
  • Advanced womens formula
  • Wellwoman Supports Wellbeing of Women
  • For more information visit: www.wellbeingofwomen.org.uk
  • UK's No 1 for women*
  • *UK's No1 women's supplement brand
  • Even greater support for women with 3-6-9
  • Wellwoman® Plus contains advanced micronutrient vitamin and mineral tablets, with high purity Omega-3, 6 and 9 capsules containing Omega-3 Fish Oil, Evening Primrose Oil, Starflower Oil and Olive Oil in a convenient 2-in-1 pack.
  • Micronutrient Tablet
  • Each tablet provides 22 specially selected micronutrients including:
  • Vitamin B1 (thiamin), B12 and iron which contribute to normal energy release.
  • Zinc and iron which contribute to normal cognitive function.
  • Copper, folic acid & vit. D which contribute to normal function of the immune system.
  • High purify Omega 3-6-9 Capsule
  • Each 3-in-1 capsule provides specially selected oils:
  • Omega-3: From high purity Fish Oil.
  • Omega-6: From Evening Primrose Oil and Starflower Oil.
  • Omega-9: From Olive Oil (European Pharmacopoeia quality grade).
  • Wellwoman® Plus provides 20μg of vitamin D in the preferred D3 form.
  • Wellwoman® Plus High Purity Omega 3-6-9 Oils
  • Wellwoman® Plus uses only the highest quality marine and plant oils. Stringent quality control and certification of every batch ensures the highest standards of purity.

Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No. 1 vitamin company, founded over 45 years ago.

  • 26 nutrients
  • To help maintain health & vitality
  • Evening primrose & starflower oils, fish oil & olive oil
  • Britain's no. 1 supplements
  • The Queen's Awards for Enterprise Innovation 2018
  • No artificial colours, no preservatives and yeast
  • Wellwoman is not tested on animals
  • Vitamin B1 (thiamin), B12 and iron which contribute to normal energy release
  • Zinc and iron which contribute to normal cognitive function
  • Copper, folic acid & vit. D which contribute to normal function of the immune system

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Soya

Storage

Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • One tablet (Purple Blister) plus one capsule (Aqua Blister) per day with your main meal.
  • Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. To be taken on a full stomach.
  • This comprehensive formula replaces other Wellwoman® multivitamins. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives
  • Free From Yeast

Warnings

  • FOOD SUPPLEMENT
  • Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients.
  • Not suitable for children.
  • This product contains vitamin K. Those taking anticoagulants (blood thinners) should not take except on the advice of a doctor.
  • Not to be taken on an empty stomach.
  • This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.

Name and address

  • Vitabiotics Ltd,
  • 1 Apsley Way,
  • London,
  • NW2 7HF,
  • England.

  Contact:
  • Vitabiotics Ltd,
  • 1 Apsley Way,
  • London,
  • NW2 7HF,
  • England.
  • Tel: 020 8955 2662
  • www.wellwoman.com

Net Contents

56 x Tabs/Caps

Safety information

FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children. This product contains vitamin K. Those taking anticoagulants (blood thinners) should not take except on the advice of a doctor. Not to be taken on an empty stomach. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.

    • 26 nutrients
    • To help maintain health & vitality
    • Evening primrose & starflower oils, fish oil & olive oil
    • Britain's no. 1 supplements
    • The Queen's Awards for Enterprise Innovation 2018
    • No artificial colours, no preservatives and yeast
    • Wellwoman is not tested on animals
    • Micronutrient Tablets
    • Omega 3-6-9 Capsules

    Ingredients

    Omega-3 Fish Oil (from Fish), Capsule Shell (Pharmaceutical Grade Gelatin [Halal Bovine Source], Glycerin, Natural Orange Flavour) & Purified Water, Evening Primrose Oil, Starflower Oil, Olive Oil (EP Grade), Vitamin E (DL-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Fish, Soya

    Storage

    • Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAv. per Capsule% EC NRV‡
    Omega-3 Fish Oil400 mg-
    Providing Omega-3 fatty acids185 mg
    Starflower Oil100 mg-
    Providing Omega-6 fatty acids17 mg8.5 mg
    Evening Primrose Oil100 mg-
    Olive Oil (EP Grade)60 mg-
    Providing Omega-9 fatty acids28 mg
    Vitamin E 6.6 mg α-TE55
    • 26 nutrients
    • To help maintain health & vitality
    • Evening primrose & starflower oils, fish oil & olive oil
    • Britain's no. 1 supplements
    • The Queen's Awards for Enterprise Innovation 2018
    • No artificial colours, no preservatives and yeast
    • Wellwoman is not tested on animals
    • Micronutrient Tablets
    • Omega 3-6-9 Capsules

    Ingredients

    Bulking Agents: Dibasic Calcium Phosphate, Pregelatinised Starch & Potato Starch, Magnesium Oxide, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carrier: Glyceryl Tristearate]), Polyvinylpolypyrrolidone, Tablet Coating: (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Propylene Glycol, Ethylcellulose, Hypromellose, Polydextrose, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Natural Source Colours: Titanium Dioxide, Copper Chlorophyllin), Vitamin E (D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Ferrous Fumarate, Zinc Sulphate, Niacin (Nicotinamide), Polyvinylpyrrolidone, Anti-Caking Agents: Stearic Acid, Silicon Dioxide, Magnesium Stearate & Purified Talc, Para Amino Benzoic Acid, Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin [Carrier: Dicalcium Phosphate]), Citrus Bioflavonoids, Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), Betacarotene (Carriers: Potato Starch, Water, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Riboflavin, Manganese Sulphate, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Medium Chain Triglycerides, Colloidal Silica, Purified Talc, Maltodextrin, Butylated Hydroxyanisole & Ethylcellulose]), Vitamin K1 (Phytomenadione [Carriers: Acacia Gum, Glucose Syrup, Tricalcium Phosphate]), Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Sodium Selenate, Chromium Trichloride, Biotin

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Fish, Soya

    Storage

    • Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAv. per Tablet% EC NRV‡
    Citrus Bioflavonoids10 mg-
    Betacarotene2 mg-
    P.A.B.A.30 mg-
    Vitamin D (as D3 800 IU)20 µg400
    Vitamin E 30 mg α-TE250
    Vitamin K 90 µg120
    Vitamin C 60 mg75
    Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 10 mg909
    Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 5 mg357
    Niacin (Vitamin B3)32 mg NE200
    Vitamin B6 10 mg714
    Folic Acid 400 µg200
    Vitamin B12 20 µg800
    Biotin 50 µg100
    Pantothenic Acid 6 mg100
    Magnesium 100 mg27
    Iron 14 mg100
    Zinc 15 mg150
    Copper 1000 µg100
    Manganese 2 mg100
    Selenium 110 µg200
    Chromium 50 µg125
    ‡NRV = Nutrient Reference Value, µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units--
    EP - European Pharmacopoeia--

