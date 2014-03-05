Wellwoman Plus Omega 369 Tablets X56
Product Description
- Advanced vitamin & minerals tablets plus Omega 3-6-9 capsules
- Supports health and vitality
- Immune support
- Advanced womens formula
- Wellwoman Supports Wellbeing of Women
- UK's No 1 for women*
- *UK's No1 women's supplement brand
- Even greater support for women with 3-6-9
- Wellwoman® Plus contains advanced micronutrient vitamin and mineral tablets, with high purity Omega-3, 6 and 9 capsules containing Omega-3 Fish Oil, Evening Primrose Oil, Starflower Oil and Olive Oil in a convenient 2-in-1 pack.
- Micronutrient Tablet
- Each tablet provides 22 specially selected micronutrients including:
- Vitamin B1 (thiamin), B12 and iron which contribute to normal energy release.
- Zinc and iron which contribute to normal cognitive function.
- Copper, folic acid & vit. D which contribute to normal function of the immune system.
- High purify Omega 3-6-9 Capsule
- Each 3-in-1 capsule provides specially selected oils:
- Omega-3: From high purity Fish Oil.
- Omega-6: From Evening Primrose Oil and Starflower Oil.
- Omega-9: From Olive Oil (European Pharmacopoeia quality grade).
- Wellwoman® Plus provides 20μg of vitamin D in the preferred D3 form.
- Wellwoman® Plus High Purity Omega 3-6-9 Oils
- Wellwoman® Plus uses only the highest quality marine and plant oils. Stringent quality control and certification of every batch ensures the highest standards of purity.
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No. 1 vitamin company, founded over 45 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years Professor Emeritus, University of London
- 26 nutrients
- To help maintain health & vitality
- Evening primrose & starflower oils, fish oil & olive oil
- Britain's no. 1 supplements
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise Innovation 2018
- No artificial colours, no preservatives and yeast
- Wellwoman is not tested on animals
- Vitamin B1 (thiamin), B12 and iron which contribute to normal energy release
- Zinc and iron which contribute to normal cognitive function
- Copper, folic acid & vit. D which contribute to normal function of the immune system
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Soya
Storage
Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- One tablet (Purple Blister) plus one capsule (Aqua Blister) per day with your main meal.
- Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. To be taken on a full stomach.
- This comprehensive formula replaces other Wellwoman® multivitamins. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Yeast
Warnings
- FOOD SUPPLEMENT
- Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients.
- Not suitable for children.
- This product contains vitamin K. Those taking anticoagulants (blood thinners) should not take except on the advice of a doctor.
- Not to be taken on an empty stomach.
- This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
Name and address
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
- Contact:
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
- Tel: 020 8955 2662
- www.wellwoman.com
56 x Tabs/Caps
FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children. This product contains vitamin K. Those taking anticoagulants (blood thinners) should not take except on the advice of a doctor. Not to be taken on an empty stomach. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
- Micronutrient Tablets
- Omega 3-6-9 Capsules
Ingredients
Omega-3 Fish Oil (from Fish), Capsule Shell (Pharmaceutical Grade Gelatin [Halal Bovine Source], Glycerin, Natural Orange Flavour) & Purified Water, Evening Primrose Oil, Starflower Oil, Olive Oil (EP Grade), Vitamin E (DL-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Soya
Storage
- Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
Nutrition
Typical Values Av. per Capsule % EC NRV‡ Omega-3 Fish Oil 400 mg - Providing Omega-3 fatty acids 185 mg Starflower Oil 100 mg - Providing Omega-6 fatty acids 17 mg 8.5 mg Evening Primrose Oil 100 mg - Olive Oil (EP Grade) 60 mg - Providing Omega-9 fatty acids 28 mg Vitamin E 6.6 mg α-TE 55
- Micronutrient Tablets
- Omega 3-6-9 Capsules
Ingredients
Bulking Agents: Dibasic Calcium Phosphate, Pregelatinised Starch & Potato Starch, Magnesium Oxide, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carrier: Glyceryl Tristearate]), Polyvinylpolypyrrolidone, Tablet Coating: (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Propylene Glycol, Ethylcellulose, Hypromellose, Polydextrose, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Natural Source Colours: Titanium Dioxide, Copper Chlorophyllin), Vitamin E (D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Ferrous Fumarate, Zinc Sulphate, Niacin (Nicotinamide), Polyvinylpyrrolidone, Anti-Caking Agents: Stearic Acid, Silicon Dioxide, Magnesium Stearate & Purified Talc, Para Amino Benzoic Acid, Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin [Carrier: Dicalcium Phosphate]), Citrus Bioflavonoids, Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), Betacarotene (Carriers: Potato Starch, Water, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Riboflavin, Manganese Sulphate, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Medium Chain Triglycerides, Colloidal Silica, Purified Talc, Maltodextrin, Butylated Hydroxyanisole & Ethylcellulose]), Vitamin K1 (Phytomenadione [Carriers: Acacia Gum, Glucose Syrup, Tricalcium Phosphate]), Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Sodium Selenate, Chromium Trichloride, Biotin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Soya
Storage
- Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
Nutrition
Typical Values Av. per Tablet % EC NRV‡ Citrus Bioflavonoids 10 mg - Betacarotene 2 mg - P.A.B.A. 30 mg - Vitamin D (as D3 800 IU) 20 µg 400 Vitamin E 30 mg α-TE 250 Vitamin K 90 µg 120 Vitamin C 60 mg 75 Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 10 mg 909 Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 5 mg 357 Niacin (Vitamin B3) 32 mg NE 200 Vitamin B6 10 mg 714 Folic Acid 400 µg 200 Vitamin B12 20 µg 800 Biotin 50 µg 100 Pantothenic Acid 6 mg 100 Magnesium 100 mg 27 Iron 14 mg 100 Zinc 15 mg 150 Copper 1000 µg 100 Manganese 2 mg 100 Selenium 110 µg 200 Chromium 50 µg 125 ‡NRV = Nutrient Reference Value, µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units - - EP - European Pharmacopoeia - -
