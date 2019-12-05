By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Guacamole 163G

3(8)Write a review
Tesco Guacamole 163G
£ 1.50
£0.92/100g
1/4 of a pot
  • Energy220kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Fat5.0g
    7%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 537kJ / 130kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of avocado with tomato, soured cream, coriander and chilli.
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 163g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Avocado (71%), Tomato, Soured Cream (Milk), Onion, Concentrated Lime Juice, Coriander, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Garlic Purée, Red Chilli, Salt, Rice Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

163g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pot (41g)
Energy537kJ / 130kcal220kJ / 53kcal
Fat12.2g5.0g
Saturates3.1g1.3g
Carbohydrate1.9g0.8g
Sugars1.7g0.7g
Fibre3.9g1.6g
Protein1.4g0.6g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains 4 servings.--

Safety information

8 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Great guac

5 stars

Great product, nice smooth and soft flavour.

EXTREMELY GOOD GUACAMOLE!

5 stars

Tesco guacamole is fabulous! There is just the correct balance of lime and salsa. Tesco, keep this recipe! I highly recommend this guacamole!

Poor quality

2 stars

Poor quality rather tasteless dip.

Why isn't it vegan?!?!?

2 stars

I used to like it a lot as I like most of Tesco dips.... it's very sad though this product could be made vegan but has cream in it... guacamole would taste even better without milk! I hope they change the recipe sooner or later.

Bitter and Sour Guacamole but great hummus.

1 stars

I love your hummus and also like avocados but the guacamole I bought from you had far too much lime juice and maybe. Just a bit too much chilli. It was really sour and bitter to taste so we had to throw it away. I will make my own in future but will still buy your delicious hummus.

Take the cream out and it would be perfect

1 stars

Don't put cream in guacamole!! It is not meant to have cream in it and by doing this people with lactose intolerance/vegan/kosher cannot eat it.

Mexican Experience

5 stars

its like the avocado came fresh from God. I love this product. Honestly you will feel Mexican xx

Tasty and smooth

4 stars

Almost as good as I make myself :)

