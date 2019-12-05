Tesco Guacamole 163G

Great guac
Great product, nice smooth and soft flavour.
EXTREMELY GOOD GUACAMOLE!
Tesco guacamole is fabulous! There is just the correct balance of lime and salsa. Tesco, keep this recipe! I highly recommend this guacamole!
Poor quality
Poor quality rather tasteless dip.
Why isn't it vegan?!?!?
I used to like it a lot as I like most of Tesco dips.... it's very sad though this product could be made vegan but has cream in it... guacamole would taste even better without milk! I hope they change the recipe sooner or later.
Bitter and Sour Guacamole but great hummus.
I love your hummus and also like avocados but the guacamole I bought from you had far too much lime juice and maybe. Just a bit too much chilli. It was really sour and bitter to taste so we had to throw it away. I will make my own in future but will still buy your delicious hummus.
Take the cream out and it would be perfect
Don't put cream in guacamole!! It is not meant to have cream in it and by doing this people with lactose intolerance/vegan/kosher cannot eat it.
Mexican Experience
its like the avocado came fresh from God. I love this product. Honestly you will feel Mexican xx
Tasty and smooth
Almost as good as I make myself :)