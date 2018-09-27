Webbox Lick-E-Lix Salmon 5X15g

She loves them
My cat absolutely loves this
Meat and Animal Derivatives (26%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (Salmon 4%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Milk and Milk Derivatives, Oils and Fats
Unopened, store in cool dry conditions away from direct sunlight. Once sachet has been opened store in the refrigerator and use within 48 hours.For Best Before, Batch No. and Factory No. see side of pack.
5 x 15g ℮
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Crude Protein
|4%
|Crude Fat
|3.5%
|Crude Fibre
|0.3%
|Crude Ash
|2%
|Moisture
|87%
|Calorie Content
|8.5kcal per Sachet
Caution Always supervise your cat or kitten when feeding treats.
