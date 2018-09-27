By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Webbox Lick-E-Lix Salmon 5X15g

5(1)Write a review
Webbox Lick-E-Lix Salmon 5X15g
£ 1.00
£13.34/kg

Product Description

  • A complementary pet food for cats and kittens from 12 weeks.
  • Hi! I'm Noodle and I love my Lick-e-Lix, it's a purrfect treat or topper for my biscuits!
  • Kitten friendly
  • Noodle loves lick-e-lix
  • No added sugar
  • No artificial preservatives or colours
  • Pack size: 75G
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (26%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (Salmon 4%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Milk and Milk Derivatives, Oils and Fats

Storage

Unopened, store in cool dry conditions away from direct sunlight. Once sachet has been opened store in the refrigerator and use within 48 hours.For Best Before, Batch No. and Factory No. see side of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guidelines
  • Weight of cat: 2kg, Sachet per day: 1
  • Weight of cat: 4kg, Sachet per day: 1-2
  • Weight of cat: 6kg, Sachet per day: 2
  • Fresh drinking water should be provided at all times. The quantities shown above should be used as a guideline only.
  • Please adjust the amount given to keep your cat or kitten in a lean, active condition.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Caution
  • Always supervise your cat or kitten when feeding treats.

Name and address

  • Pets Choice Ltd,
  • Brentwood House,
  • Lower Philips Road,
  • Whitebirk Industrial Estate,
  • Blackburn,
  • UK,

  • Keep In Touch
Net Contents

5 x 15g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
Crude Protein4%
Crude Fat3.5%
Crude Fibre0.3%
Crude Ash2%
Moisture87%
Calorie Content8.5kcal per Sachet

Safety information

Caution Always supervise your cat or kitten when feeding treats.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

She loves them

5 stars

My cat absolutely loves this

