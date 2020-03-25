Gourmet Perle Seaside Duo 12X85g

My cats are used to dry food but I got them this a
My cats are used to dry food but I got them this as a special treat. They really enjoy it and lick the bowl clean. I have had to hide the packets as they will chew their way into them if they get a chance!
Fabulous fishy food for fussy felines
Our spoilt NFC (Norwegian Forest Cat) loves Gourmet and I inevitably buy a pack of it whenever I go to the shops. For some reason I had never seen this variety before (seafood) which I knew he would love and it is a big hit! It is also not as smelly as other fishy cat food. Best thing is, our cat is eager to come home on time every day when he hears me put his food out. He's a big boy with glossy long fur so this must be doing some good!
certainly cat approved in my house
My cat went mad over this, she was trying to get to it before i had even put the bowl down, i think we'll definitely be switching brands now
Delicious but not the easiest to extract!
My cats seemed to enjoy it very much! I usually give them half a pouch each at a time and their bowls were empty within seconds! With this brand being on the more expensive side I only purchased it as a treat for other the festive period, I couldn't afford it for them to have everyday. It wasn't the easiest to get the food out of the pouches either, I found it difficult at first, there seemed to be alot left stuck to the sides, got the hang of it in the end though.

Our cat loves it, definitely he prefers these to the other brands. Nice variety too.
A little bit different
This was not like the usual cat food pouches i give to my cats, no runny gravy (a good thing), no strong smell (another good thing) and they loved it so a winner all around....just wish you didn't waste a lot of it by not being able to get it all out of the pouches
Loved but...
My cat eats this straight down with minimal left. The food is of a good quality and my cat likes all the flavours. However, the packets are smaller and it is not easy to get all the food out of the pouch (often have some left in packet).

My two cats are both loving this. Often one of them will turn his nose up at something, but they both enjoy all the flavours.

My cat is a fussy eater and usually only eats half a portion of cat food, but she ate a whole bowlful of this and was asking for more so I would highly recommend it.
Pawfect
My cats loved loved loved this selection good amount in each sachet and a nice fish variety for my cat appetite i think he would lilke more by the looks of thing's this looks like his favourite.