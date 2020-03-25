By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gourmet Perle Seaside Duo 12X85g

£ 5.25
£5.15/kg

Product Description

  • Complete Pet Food for Adult Cats.
  • Come and meet me on my very own website www.gourmet-cat.co.uk
  • Your cat loves meaty or fishy flavours and you enjoy feeding him delicious recipes made from simple and high quality ingredients.
  • That is why Gourmet Perle has created Seaside Duo: thoughtfully selected combinations of fine morsels, cut in mini fillets, with chicken and beef, salmon and whitefish and other exquisite flavours, cooked with care and served in a delicious gravy to delight the refined palate of your cat.
  • All Gourmet Perle varieties have no added artificial colourants, preservatives and flavourings.
  • Duo from Gourmet Perle, double temptations for cats who love meaty or fishy flavours for an irresistible taste experience every day.
  • Our Gourmet Perle Seaside Duo multipack contains delicious recipes in Gravy with Salmon & Pollack, Ocean Fish & Tuna, Salmon & White Fish, Sardine & Tuna
  • 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
  • A tempting variety of flavours to tempt your cat's taste buds
  • Served in 85g pouches to keep every meal fresh and convenient
  • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
  • No added artificial colourants, flavourings, preservatives
  • Pack size: 1020G

Information

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on side of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • For an average adult cat (4kg), feed 3 to 4 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals. The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.

Name and address

  • UK: Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • "I promise a truly delectable eating experience or I will offer a full refund"
  • If you should be less than satisfied with your Gourmet meal you will receive all your money back without quibbling, hissing or scratching. Just have your Personal Shopper call 0800 212 161.
  • Till receipt required. UK and ROI residents 18+ only. Limited to one claim per household.
  • Terms and Conditions apply. Phone Petcare line 0800 212 161 for claim form and full Terms and Conditions.
  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)

Net Contents

12 x 85g ℮

    • Our Gourmet Perle Seaside Duo multipack contains delicious recipes in Gravy with Salmon & Pollack, Ocean Fish & Tuna, Salmon & White Fish, Sardine & Tuna
    • 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
    • A tempting variety of flavours to tempt your cat's taste buds
    • Served in 85g pouches to keep every meal fresh and convenient
    • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
    • No added artificial colourants, flavourings, preservatives
    • With Salmon and Saithe
    • With Ocean Fish and Tuna
    • With Salmon and Whitefish
    • With Sardine and Tuna

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (of which Ocean Fish 4%, Tuna 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on side of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:80.0%
    Protein:12.5%
    Fat content:2.5%
    Crude ash:2.5%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:650
    Vit. D3:99
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:23
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.29
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.5
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.4
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:37
    Additives:-
55 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

My cats are used to dry food but I got them this a

5 stars

My cats are used to dry food but I got them this as a special treat. They really enjoy it and lick the bowl clean. I have had to hide the packets as they will chew their way into them if they get a chance!

Fabulous fishy food for fussy felines

5 stars

Our spoilt NFC (Norwegian Forest Cat) loves Gourmet and I inevitably buy a pack of it whenever I go to the shops. For some reason I had never seen this variety before (seafood) which I knew he would love and it is a big hit! It is also not as smelly as other fishy cat food. Best thing is, our cat is eager to come home on time every day when he hears me put his food out. He's a big boy with glossy long fur so this must be doing some good!

certainly cat approved in my house

5 stars

My cat went mad over this, she was trying to get to it before i had even put the bowl down, i think we'll definitely be switching brands now

Delicious but not the easiest to extract!

4 stars

My cats seemed to enjoy it very much! I usually give them half a pouch each at a time and their bowls were empty within seconds! With this brand being on the more expensive side I only purchased it as a treat for other the festive period, I couldn't afford it for them to have everyday. It wasn't the easiest to get the food out of the pouches either, I found it difficult at first, there seemed to be alot left stuck to the sides, got the hang of it in the end though.

Our cat loves it, definitely he prefers these to t

5 stars

Our cat loves it, definitely he prefers these to the other brands. Nice variety too.

A little bit different

4 stars

This was not like the usual cat food pouches i give to my cats, no runny gravy (a good thing), no strong smell (another good thing) and they loved it so a winner all around....just wish you didn't waste a lot of it by not being able to get it all out of the pouches

Loved but...

4 stars

My cat eats this straight down with minimal left. The food is of a good quality and my cat likes all the flavours. However, the packets are smaller and it is not easy to get all the food out of the pouch (often have some left in packet).

My two cats are both loving this. Often one of the

5 stars

My two cats are both loving this. Often one of them will turn his nose up at something, but they both enjoy all the flavours.

My cat is a fussy eater and usually only eats half

5 stars

My cat is a fussy eater and usually only eats half a portion of cat food, but she ate a whole bowlful of this and was asking for more so I would highly recommend it.

Pawfect

5 stars

My cats loved loved loved this selection good amount in each sachet and a nice fish variety for my cat appetite i think he would lilke more by the looks of thing's this looks like his favourite.

1-10 of 55 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

