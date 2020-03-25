By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Felix As Good As It Looks Cat Food Doubly Delicious Fish 12X100g

5(50)Write a review
image 1 of Felix As Good As It Looks Cat Food Doubly Delicious Fish 12X100g
£ 4.50
£3.75/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Find Felix® at Facebook/CatsLikeFelix or catslikefelix.co.uk
  • To find out more about Felix, play games, join promotions and much more, go to: www.catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Complete pet food for adult cats
  • ...Is a range of delicious meals made with two different types of tender meat or fish in a delicious jelly which look and smell so meaty, it looks like food you might have cooked yourself. Now your cat can enjoy two of his favourite varieties in one delicious meal! It's an irresistible meal for your cat. Also, Felix As Good as It Looks Doubly Delicious is available in a wide range of fishy and meaty flavours to satisfy your cat's love of variety.
  • That's not all!
  • These delicious meals are
  • A source of essential Omega 6 fatty acids.
  • The right combination of balanced minerals.
  • Contains Vitamins D & E.
  • They are full of healthy goodness to satisfy 100% of your cat's daily needs when fed according to the feeding guidelines on the pack.
  • Once a Felix cat
  • From the tasty first time...
  • Felix Kitten food has the right combination of proteins, essential minerals and vitamins that little Felix cats need to grow into big Felix cats. Perfect fuel for the first year's adventures!
  • Always a Felix cat
  • ...to a satisfied senior
  • With Felix they are not called the golden years for nothing Felix Senior looks after those going a bit grey around the whiskers with their very own specially formulated, super tasty recipes.
  • Felix has a wide range of irresistible meals...
  • ...so you can give your cat his favourite every day.
  • Clever cats get Purina® Felix®
  • 100% of your cat's daily needs - vitamins D & E, balanced minerals and source of omega 6
  • Irresistible meals for mischief makers
  • Pack size: 1.2KG

Information

Storage

Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, batch code and factory registration Nr.: see base or back of the individual pouches.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide for an average adult cat (4kg)
  • 3-4 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals
  • Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.
  • The adult maintenance averages are base on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Address all enquiries to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • IE 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

    • 100% of your cat's daily needs - vitamins D & E, balanced minerals and source of omega 6
    • Irresistible meals for mischief makers
    • 3 x with Salmon & Sardine
    • 3 x with Trout & Mackerel
    • 3 x with Saithe & Salmon
    • 3 x with Herring & Trout

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Trout 4%, Mackerel 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, batch code and factory registration Nr.: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture80%
    Protein13%
    Fat content3%
    Crude ash2.2%
    Crude fibres0.5%
    Linoleic acid (Omega 6 Fatty Acids):0.2%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:725
    Vit D3:110
    Vit E:16
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):25.5
    I(E2):0.32
    Cu(E4):2.8
    Mn(E5):5.0
    Zn(E6):40
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 600
    Additives:-
50 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Great

5 stars

My cats really enjoyed this food. Give it a try

Cats really enjoyed the food

4 stars

This food was really easy to serve without shaking meat all over the kitchen, like I usually have to do with pouches. My cats loved the flavours and eagerly looked forward to meal times.

My cats loved this, they haven't been eating toget

5 stars

My cats loved this, they haven't been eating together recently but put this down and all three were straight to the bowl together!

Great choice for your cat

5 stars

Meaty looking cat food in pouches, my two cats both enjoyed this food, smelled appetising, pouches keep individual portions fresh until needed

my cat loves this selection. she always prefers th

5 stars

my cat loves this selection. she always prefers the fish over poultry flavours but as soon as she smells Felix fish she trots over happily and eats the whole thing where as she used to leave half of whiskers.

Above average cat food for the Felix brand

4 stars

Nice big chunks of fish in this pack with a standard selection of choices included

Christmas came early

5 stars

Very very happy cats. My boys are fuss pots and rarely like wet food but they LOVED this meat. You can tell its quality and not junk. Will be treating them again

Yummy food

5 stars

I have 3 fussy cats but they all appear to enjoy this cat food and all lick their bowls clean. They like the consistency and it is easy to serve up this food for my cats.

The quality of the cat food was good. My one year

5 stars

The quality of the cat food was good. My one year old cat loved the it.

Rusty loves the Doubly Delicious range!

5 stars

My cat Rusty seemed to be bored with his usual Felix in Jelly so I decided to try something different. Since giving him the Felix Doubly Delicious Fish Selection in Jelly he's licked every bowl clean, especially when he has Saithe & Salmon which he loves. I've now bought the Meat variety which he equally enjoys so I'll definitely continue with the Doubly Delicious range.

1-10 of 50 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

