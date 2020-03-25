Felix As Good As It Looks Cat Food Doubly Delicious Fish 12X100g

Great
My cats really enjoyed this food. Give it a try
Cats really enjoyed the food
This food was really easy to serve without shaking meat all over the kitchen, like I usually have to do with pouches. My cats loved the flavours and eagerly looked forward to meal times.
My cats loved this, they haven't been eating toget
My cats loved this, they haven't been eating together recently but put this down and all three were straight to the bowl together!
Great choice for your cat
Meaty looking cat food in pouches, my two cats both enjoyed this food, smelled appetising, pouches keep individual portions fresh until needed
my cat loves this selection. she always prefers th
my cat loves this selection. she always prefers the fish over poultry flavours but as soon as she smells Felix fish she trots over happily and eats the whole thing where as she used to leave half of whiskers.
Above average cat food for the Felix brand
Nice big chunks of fish in this pack with a standard selection of choices included
Christmas came early
Very very happy cats. My boys are fuss pots and rarely like wet food but they LOVED this meat. You can tell its quality and not junk. Will be treating them again
Yummy food
I have 3 fussy cats but they all appear to enjoy this cat food and all lick their bowls clean. They like the consistency and it is easy to serve up this food for my cats.
The quality of the cat food was good. My one year
The quality of the cat food was good. My one year old cat loved the it.
Rusty loves the Doubly Delicious range!
My cat Rusty seemed to be bored with his usual Felix in Jelly so I decided to try something different. Since giving him the Felix Doubly Delicious Fish Selection in Jelly he's licked every bowl clean, especially when he has Saithe & Salmon which he loves. I've now bought the Meat variety which he equally enjoys so I'll definitely continue with the Doubly Delicious range.