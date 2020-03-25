Felix As Good As It Looks Food Doubly Delicious Meat 12X100g

The cat approved it!
My cat loved this food. The pieces looked like a real meat and the jelly made it look like a proper meal. I've given my cat a different brand food after this one and she didn't want it and was looking for Felix! I'd definitely buy this one on a regular basis now.
A favourite
Our cat loves the Felix range of food and treats and this has to be her favourite out of them all! It looks a more appealing meal compared to other cat foods. It’s a good sized portion and out cat always licks the bowl clean. I will be buying again and recommending to others.
My fussy cats love this. Usually they get bored after a Cople of packs but are still mad for it. Good value too.
They love it!
Jessica and Shadow love 'As good as it looks' and it kept them quite for a while
Cat loves it!
My cat Luna loves these pouches and she is usually fussy! There is no smell which is excellent for me because I don’t want my house smelling of cat food! Finally found a brand I’m sticking too.
Looks and smells delicious!
My cats absolutely adore this stuff. It looks and smells really appetising. They clear their bowls in seconds, rather than letting the stuff linger. So worth the money. Highly recommended.
happy cats
Cats couldn't get their faces in the bowl quick enough They loved it
Cats much prefer it to other cat food!
My cats love this food! I've tried them with other brand named cat food as well as supermarket own,but they turn their noses up at them, all 3 cats! Once I tried them on this, there was empty bowls all round! Easy to feed them with the pouches, and no messy tins afterwards! Perfect portion sizes too! Definitely buying over and over again!! The only downfall I would say is the 'easy' pull tabs at the top of the pouch for opening NEVER rip in a straight line the whole way across. So I've found myself pulling one side half way, then pulling the other side the rest of the way to meet in the middle. Otherwise I was splitting the pouch down the sides and it was messy!!
Happy cat
My boy loved it and is quickly scoffing them down with ease. He is normally very fussy and prefers biscuits to wet food so it is a nice change. It's easy to remove from the packet. Happy kitty
Strays Loved them
Although these smelt lovely our fussy cats were just not interested. The strays on the other hand absolutely loved them