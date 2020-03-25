By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Felix As Good As It Looks Food Doubly Delicious Meat 12X100g

Product Description

  • Complete pet food for adult cats
  • ...Is a range of delicious meals made with two different types of tender meat or fish in a delicious jelly which look and smell so meaty, it looks like food you might have cooked yourself. Now your cat can enjoy two of his favourite varieties in one delicious meal! It's an irresistible meal for your cat. Also, Felix As Good as It Looks Doubly Delicious is available in a wide range of fishy and meaty flavours to satisfy your cat's love of variety.
  • That's not all!
  • These delicious meals are
  • A source of essential Omega 6 fatty acids.
  • The right combination of balanced minerals.
  • Contains Vitamins D & E.
  • They are full of healthy goodness to satisfy 100% of your cat's daily needs when fed according to the feeding guidelines on the pack.
  • Once a Felix cat
  • From the tasty first time...
  • Felix Kitten food has the right combination of proteins, essential minerals and vitamins that little Felix cats need to grow into big Felix cats. Perfect fuel for the first year's adventures!
  • Always a Felix cat
  • ...to a satisfied senior
  • With Felix they are not called the golden years for nothing Felix Senior looks after those going a bit grey around the whiskers with their very own specially formulated, super tasty recipes.
  • Felix has a wide range of irresistible meals...
  • ...so you can give your cat his favourite every day.
  • Clever cats get Purina® Felix®
  • 100% of your cat's daily needs - vitamins D & E, balanced minerals and source of omega 6
  • Irresistible meals for mischief makers
  • Pack size: 1.2KG

Information

Storage

Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place. Best before date, batch code and factory registration Nr.: see base or back of the individual pouches.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide for an average adult cat (4kg)
  • 3-4 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals
  • Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.
  • The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Address all enquires to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • IE 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Lamb 4%, Chicken 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place. Best before date, batch code and factory registration Nr.: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture80%
    Protein13%
    Fat content3%
    Crude ash2.2%
    Crude fibres0.5%
    Linoleic acid (Omega 6 Fatty Acids):0.2%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:725
    Vit D3:110
    Vit E:16
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):25.5
    I(E2):0.32
    Cu(E4):2.8
    Mn(E5):5.0
    Zn(E6):40
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 600
    Additives:-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Chicken 4%, Kidney 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, batch code and factory registration Nr.: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Turkey 4%, Liver 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, batch code and factory registration Nr.: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Beef 4%, Poultry 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, batch code and factory registration Nr.: see base or back of the individual pouches.

The cat approved it!

5 stars

My cat loved this food. The pieces looked like a real meat and the jelly made it look like a proper meal. I've given my cat a different brand food after this one and she didn't want it and was looking for Felix! I'd definitely buy this one on a regular basis now.

A favourite

5 stars

Our cat loves the Felix range of food and treats and this has to be her favourite out of them all! It looks a more appealing meal compared to other cat foods. It’s a good sized portion and out cat always licks the bowl clean. I will be buying again and recommending to others.

My fussy cats love this. Usually they get bored af

5 stars

My fussy cats love this. Usually they get bored after a Cople of packs but are still mad for it. Good value too.

They love it!

5 stars

Jessica and Shadow love 'As good as it looks' and it kept them quite for a while

Cat loves it!

4 stars

My cat Luna loves these pouches and she is usually fussy! There is no smell which is excellent for me because I don’t want my house smelling of cat food! Finally found a brand I’m sticking too.

Looks and smells delicious!

5 stars

My cats absolutely adore this stuff. It looks and smells really appetising. They clear their bowls in seconds, rather than letting the stuff linger. So worth the money. Highly recommended.

happy cats

5 stars

Cats couldn't get their faces in the bowl quick enough They loved it

Cats much prefer it to other cat food!

5 stars

My cats love this food! I've tried them with other brand named cat food as well as supermarket own,but they turn their noses up at them, all 3 cats! Once I tried them on this, there was empty bowls all round! Easy to feed them with the pouches, and no messy tins afterwards! Perfect portion sizes too! Definitely buying over and over again!! The only downfall I would say is the 'easy' pull tabs at the top of the pouch for opening NEVER rip in a straight line the whole way across. So I've found myself pulling one side half way, then pulling the other side the rest of the way to meet in the middle. Otherwise I was splitting the pouch down the sides and it was messy!!

Happy cat

5 stars

My boy loved it and is quickly scoffing them down with ease. He is normally very fussy and prefers biscuits to wet food so it is a nice change. It's easy to remove from the packet. Happy kitty

Strays Loved them

3 stars

Although these smelt lovely our fussy cats were just not interested. The strays on the other hand absolutely loved them

