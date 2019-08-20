Tommee Tippee Explora Easy Scoop Feeding 2 Bowls & 1 Lid

Easy scoop feeding bowls 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 20th August 2019 I got this for my little boy to start him weaning they are so easy to hold comes with a spoon and a lid so perfect when out and about [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy Scoop Feeding Bowls & Lid x2 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 3rd May 2019 The bowls are a good size, however only a single lid and spoon have been included in the set, which is a shame as it would of been nice if each bowl came with a lid and spoon for ease of travelling. I also had to purchase the weaning spoons as my daughter preferred them to the spoon included. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved having the bowl and spoon on one place’ 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 1st May 2019 Loved the easy scoop feeding bowl and spoon, it made feeding our little one when our so much easier. Such a convenience having the bowl and spoon sorted together rather then fumbling through a baby bag for a spoon! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy and smart!! 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 24th April 2019 i love this bowl so much! have only used it a couple of times but its just perfect for what i need. and the handy holder for the spoon makes the spoon stay clean and makes sure i always have a spoon to hand too!! definitely would recommend this product!! i love that it comes in so many colours too. plan to get more!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Make weaning clean and easy 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 23rd April 2019 As a family we love to take our little boy out and about with us so were after products that would not only hold his food, but also create less stress for us to clean afterwards. These sturdy but easy to scoop bowls that come with a lid and spoon make it easy for us to feed our boy solid foods without worrying about accessing the contents inside as the bowls are shaped so that every little bit of food can be gripped. Lovely unisex colours too and one thing I love the most about these bowls is that the spoon has a fixed space so you cannot lose it and it always remains clean in its spot. The lid is leak proof too so ideal for a host of weaning food which is great. Once done I can pop it straight into the dishwasher and another few factors that appeal to me are that these pots as microwave and freezer friendly too. A must have for anyone with a toddler as life is really made easy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for holiday 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 22nd April 2019 I was sent the easy scoop feeding bowls and lid with spoon to test. I have just been to Cyprus and found this to be brilliant for my daughter. I could take the bowl every where we went, it was very light the spoon stayed attached to the lid, it was easy to clean. My daughter hasn't quite got the hang of feeding her self yet but for fruit and snacks she found it easy to take the food out of [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great concept 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 15th April 2019 I hate dirty baby dishes when on the go so I loved this idea. It isn't perfect....if too much pressure is put on the spoon handle when it's inside the lid, the lid pops open. As my baby bag has a number of compartments, I haven't had an issue with this so far and the stacking bowls are great when on the go. Spoon is a lovely shape for baby and the bowls are a good size [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love these bowels 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 15th April 2019 Great bowls for out and about or for at home. Has been really useful for storing leftovers in the fridge. Spill proof and spoon holder is very useful. Only down side is there is only one lid for 2 bowls, would have been more useful to have 2 lids [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Looks great and good for feeding on the go 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 15th April 2019 The bowl and lid are great for carrying baby’s food when out and about. The bowl is really nice to hold with the extended lip and easy scoop shape base making sure I could get every last mouthful out of the bowl without getting food on my hands. The only downside to this product is that the spoon kept becoming unclipped from the lid when in my bag. Luckily I cleaned the spoon before clipping it in the lid but I could see that this would be a problem if used as intended to keep messy spoons away. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]