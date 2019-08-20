By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tommee Tippee Explora Easy Scoop Feeding 2 Bowls & 1 Lid

4.5(27)Write a review
£ 5.40
£5.40/each

Product Description

  • 2 On the Go Feeding Bowls 7m+
  • Dishwasher, microwave & steriliser safe
  • BPA-free
  • Make weaning easy with less mess and less stress
  • Stack up on these easy-scoop bowls for fuss-free feeding. These easy-scoop bowls are designed to make mealtimes easy (and a lot less messy). If mealtime feels like a madhouse, at least you'll be dining in style with a choice of fun colours.
  • The unique easy-scoop triangular base makes it easy to scoop up every mouthful, meaning less waste and clearing up.
  • Fuss free feeding
  • Mealtimes with a toddler can be messy. The ergonomically shaped handle on the side means they're easy to hold, without getting your fingers messy. And when your little one is ready to try feeding themselves, they work with the brilliant Magic Mat, which keeps bowls firmly where they should be. Less to clean up from the table, floor, walls and baby!
  • For busy families
  • When mealtime's over, they stack inside each other, saving valuable storage space. Safe to use in the microwave, and BPA free, these easy-scoop bowls are simple to clean too. Wash with hot soapy water or pop them on the top shelf of your dishwasher. You can even sterilise them for extra reassurance.
  • With a world of flavours and textures to explore, introducing solid foods to your little one should be fun. These easy-scoop bowls are designed to make mealtimes easy and a lot less messy for you.
  • From around 7 months, your baby will enjoy mashed and chunky food and may start to feed themselves. The unique triangular shaped base makes it easy to scoop up every mouthful, making it easy for busy parents or toddlers starting to feed themselves.
  • The bumper pack of four gives you all you need for baby and toddler meals at home or on the go.
  • Who is Tommee Tippee?
  • Tommee Tippee is the number one feeding brand in the UK and one of the fastest growing baby bottle brands in North America. For 50 years, we've made award-winning, innovative products that are designed to make life a little bit easier for parents. And perhaps a little more fun. Today we're honored to be in families' homes in over 50 countries around the world. #ParentOn.
  • Complies with EN 14372
  • Materials listing:
  • Polypropylene, LLDPE.
  • 4 x easy scoop bowls
  • Triangular base makes scooping food easy
  • Stackable for space-saving storage
  • Easy grip handle - no more messy fingers
  • Suitable for 7 months upwards
  • Dishwasher, microwave and steriliser safe
  • BPA free

Information

Storage

Do not store or leave in direct sunlight or near a source of heat.Do not store with or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals.

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Please read and retain this important information for future reference.
  • Cleaning
  • Before first use, clean the product. Clean before each use. Always wash the product immediately after use. Wash in warm soapy water and rinse in clean water or use a dishwasher (top shelf only). Do not clean with solvents or harsh chemicals.
  • Do not allow product to come into contact with oil based foods (e.g. oil/tomato based sauces) as staining will occur. Not suitable for use in a conventional oven or a combination microwave oven with the grill feature switched on. Do not heat in a microwave with the lid sealed. Remove lid before placing in a microwave

Warnings

  • For your child's safety and health
  • WARNING!
  • Always use this product with adult supervision.
  • Accidents have occurred when babies have been left alone with feeding equipment due to the baby falling or if the product has disassembled. Before each use, inspect the product. Throw away at the first sign of damage or weakness. Always check food temperature before feeding. Heating in a microwave oven may produce localised high temperatures. Take extra care when microwave heating. Always stir heated food to ensure even heat distribution and test the temperature before serving. Keep all components not in use out of reach of children.

Name and address

  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Any questions? Visit our website: tomeetipee.com
Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

2 x Bowls

Safety information

View more safety information

27 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Easy scoop feeding bowls

4 stars

I got this for my little boy to start him weaning they are so easy to hold comes with a spoon and a lid so perfect when out and about [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy Scoop Feeding Bowls & Lid x2

4 stars

The bowls are a good size, however only a single lid and spoon have been included in the set, which is a shame as it would of been nice if each bowl came with a lid and spoon for ease of travelling. I also had to purchase the weaning spoons as my daughter preferred them to the spoon included. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved having the bowl and spoon on one place’

4 stars

Loved the easy scoop feeding bowl and spoon, it made feeding our little one when our so much easier. Such a convenience having the bowl and spoon sorted together rather then fumbling through a baby bag for a spoon! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy and smart!!

5 stars

i love this bowl so much! have only used it a couple of times but its just perfect for what i need. and the handy holder for the spoon makes the spoon stay clean and makes sure i always have a spoon to hand too!! definitely would recommend this product!! i love that it comes in so many colours too. plan to get more!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Make weaning clean and easy

5 stars

As a family we love to take our little boy out and about with us so were after products that would not only hold his food, but also create less stress for us to clean afterwards. These sturdy but easy to scoop bowls that come with a lid and spoon make it easy for us to feed our boy solid foods without worrying about accessing the contents inside as the bowls are shaped so that every little bit of food can be gripped. Lovely unisex colours too and one thing I love the most about these bowls is that the spoon has a fixed space so you cannot lose it and it always remains clean in its spot. The lid is leak proof too so ideal for a host of weaning food which is great. Once done I can pop it straight into the dishwasher and another few factors that appeal to me are that these pots as microwave and freezer friendly too. A must have for anyone with a toddler as life is really made easy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for holiday

5 stars

I was sent the easy scoop feeding bowls and lid with spoon to test. I have just been to Cyprus and found this to be brilliant for my daughter. I could take the bowl every where we went, it was very light the spoon stayed attached to the lid, it was easy to clean. My daughter hasn't quite got the hang of feeding her self yet but for fruit and snacks she found it easy to take the food out of [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great concept

4 stars

I hate dirty baby dishes when on the go so I loved this idea. It isn't perfect....if too much pressure is put on the spoon handle when it's inside the lid, the lid pops open. As my baby bag has a number of compartments, I haven't had an issue with this so far and the stacking bowls are great when on the go. Spoon is a lovely shape for baby and the bowls are a good size [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love these bowels

5 stars

Great bowls for out and about or for at home. Has been really useful for storing leftovers in the fridge. Spill proof and spoon holder is very useful. Only down side is there is only one lid for 2 bowls, would have been more useful to have 2 lids [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Looks great and good for feeding on the go

4 stars

The bowl and lid are great for carrying baby’s food when out and about. The bowl is really nice to hold with the extended lip and easy scoop shape base making sure I could get every last mouthful out of the bowl without getting food on my hands. The only downside to this product is that the spoon kept becoming unclipped from the lid when in my bag. Luckily I cleaned the spoon before clipping it in the lid but I could see that this would be a problem if used as intended to keep messy spoons away. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great bowl to use on your travels

5 stars

Loving these bowls, they are easy to clean and can be stacked away when not in use. Great for travelling when out and about and our baby needs a feed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 27 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

