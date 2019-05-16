By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tommee Tippee Explora Soft Tip Weaning Spoons X5
Product Description

  • Soft-Tip Weaning Spoons
  • Short and sturdy handles not only make these spoons easy to grab hold off, they also make it a shorter trip from bowl or plate to mouth. Handy at mealtimes with a messy toddler.
  • We can't promise that they won't end up with food all over their face, but at least your baby will be learning how to use a spoon. With this bumper pack of five you'll have all you need for feeding time at home or out and about.
  • Encourage self-feeding
  • Big chunky handles provide a firm grip for even the smallest hands. Ideal for first steps in self-feeding.
  • Less mess
  • The wide spoon base is designed to make it easy to scoop up food and stops it from sliding off on the way to baby's mouth.
  • Easy clean
  • Clean with hot soapy water or pop them on the top shelf of your dishwasher. These spoons microwave and steriliser safe and BPA free.
  • These easigrip, wide-scoop spoons are ideal for little ones ready to take the next step in starting to feed themselves.
  • With big chunky handles that are easy for little hands to grip and a wide scoop that stops food from sliding off, they're perfect for junior diners.
  • Who is Tommee Tippee?
  • Tommee Tippee is the number one feeding brand in the UK and one of the fastest growing baby bottle brands in North America. For 50 years, we've made award-winning, innovative products that are designed to make life a little bit easier for parents. And perhaps a little more fun. Today we're honored to be in families' homes in over 50 countries around the world. #ParentOn.
  • Materials listing: Polypropylene and TPE
  • 5 wide-scoop spoons ideal for first steps in self-feeding
  • Chunky handles help little hands keep a firm grip
  • Ideal for little ones starting to feed themselves
  • Soft tips and sides, gentle on tender gums
  • Suitable for 7 months upwards
  • Dishwasher, microwave and steriliser safe
  • All Tommee Tippee spoons are BPA free

Information

Storage

Do not store or leave in direct sunlight or near a source of heat.

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Please read and retain this important information for future reference.
  • Cleaning
  • Before first use, clean the product. Clean before each use. Always wash the product immediately after use. Wash in warm soapy water and rinse in clean water or use a dishwasher (top shelf only). Do not clean with solvents or harsh chemicals.
  • Do not store with or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals. Do not allow product to come into contact with oil based foods (e.g. oil/tomato based sauces) as staining will occur. Not suitable for use in a conventional oven or a combination microwave oven with the grill feature switched on.

Warnings

  • For your child's safety and health
  • WARNING!
  • Always use this product with adult supervision. Accidents have occurred when babies have been left alone with feeding equipment due to the baby falling or if the product has disassembled. Before each use, inspect the product. Throw away at the first sign of damage or weakness. Always check food temperature before feeding. Heating in a microwave oven may produce localised high temperatures. Take extra care when microwave heating. Always stir heated food to ensure even heat distribution and test the temperature before serving. Keep all components not in use out of reach of children.

Name and address

Return to

  • Any questions?
  • Visit our website www.tommeetippee.com
  • Jackel International Limited trading as:
Lower age limit

4 Months

Net Contents

5 x Spoons

Safety information

32 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing

5 stars

We tried the spoons they was amazing she loved the style [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great design

5 stars

This product is great for my little one when weaning. The chunky handle means that they can grip onto it themselves, assisting with the whole process of them being independent. My only issue is that possibly the handles are a little too long, but that depends on how the child holds it. Nice bright colours mean they are also easy to spot in the cutlery drawer! The spoon end itself is deep enough so that food doesn't often slip off if its held at an angle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely fantastic!

5 stars

I love these spoons so much, they are soft enough that I don't need to worry about them hurting my babies mouth but also sturdy enough to be able to get food on them without chasing it round the bowl! They also do well in the dishwasher, have been in the dishwasher a lot so far and no fading or discolouration! Definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic for weaning

5 stars

This product is amazing for early and later stage weaning, soft and durable for those little teeth and gums. The handle is long enough if you jar food to not get it all over your hands and a big enough spoon for an adequate amount of food. Highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely weaning spoons

5 stars

Since I got those weaning spoons I can’t stop using them they are really nice and makes everything easier x my little one loves them! The colours are lovely and definitely I’ll buy them again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Reliable spoons

4 stars

I find these spoons are brilliant to use. My little one is able to hold them and direct them to his mouth due to the good shape and weight of the product. They also clean well. I feel the gap for holding food is a decent size portion for a child who is being weaned and food comes off easily when used. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

spoons

3 stars

i got these for my son and they are good but i think they are too long for him to try and get food into his mouth [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Weaning spoons

5 stars

These weaning are great. The long handles are great for when little hands try to help out. I have recommended these to friends and family and I would definitely purchase more of these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for babies!

5 stars

So i got this about a week ago and it has been perfect for my 11 month old. They are reasonably priced especially because you get 5 spoons and they are easy for my child to use. They have a long handle that helps them grip the spoon and also is made of rubber which means it stays in her hand. Also because of the rubber, she likes to chew on the spoon itself as it soothes her gums because she is teething! They come in different colours which not only stimulates her into picking it up, it also is teaching her different colours. These spoons have been amazing and i cant wait to get some more when she has chewed through them all!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for little mouths!

5 stars

We were kindly sent these weaning spoons to try and they're great! My 8 month old is well established on solids but we've tried different spoons. These are soft and flexible. They hold just the right amount of food. And most importantly they're dishwasher proof! A great product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

