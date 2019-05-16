Tommee Tippee Explora Soft Tip Weaning Spoons X5

Amazing 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 16th May 2019 We tried the spoons they was amazing she loved the style [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great design 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 9th May 2019 This product is great for my little one when weaning. The chunky handle means that they can grip onto it themselves, assisting with the whole process of them being independent. My only issue is that possibly the handles are a little too long, but that depends on how the child holds it. Nice bright colours mean they are also easy to spot in the cutlery drawer! The spoon end itself is deep enough so that food doesn't often slip off if its held at an angle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely fantastic! 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 5th May 2019 I love these spoons so much, they are soft enough that I don't need to worry about them hurting my babies mouth but also sturdy enough to be able to get food on them without chasing it round the bowl! They also do well in the dishwasher, have been in the dishwasher a lot so far and no fading or discolouration! Definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic for weaning 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 1st May 2019 This product is amazing for early and later stage weaning, soft and durable for those little teeth and gums. The handle is long enough if you jar food to not get it all over your hands and a big enough spoon for an adequate amount of food. Highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely weaning spoons 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 23rd April 2019 Since I got those weaning spoons I can’t stop using them they are really nice and makes everything easier x my little one loves them! The colours are lovely and definitely I’ll buy them again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Reliable spoons 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 21st April 2019 I find these spoons are brilliant to use. My little one is able to hold them and direct them to his mouth due to the good shape and weight of the product. They also clean well. I feel the gap for holding food is a decent size portion for a child who is being weaned and food comes off easily when used. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

spoons 3 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 15th April 2019 i got these for my son and they are good but i think they are too long for him to try and get food into his mouth [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Weaning spoons 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 15th April 2019 These weaning are great. The long handles are great for when little hands try to help out. I have recommended these to friends and family and I would definitely purchase more of these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for babies! 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 11th April 2019 So i got this about a week ago and it has been perfect for my 11 month old. They are reasonably priced especially because you get 5 spoons and they are easy for my child to use. They have a long handle that helps them grip the spoon and also is made of rubber which means it stays in her hand. Also because of the rubber, she likes to chew on the spoon itself as it soothes her gums because she is teething! They come in different colours which not only stimulates her into picking it up, it also is teaching her different colours. These spoons have been amazing and i cant wait to get some more when she has chewed through them all!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]