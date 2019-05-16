Tommee Tippee Explora Soft Tip Weaning Spoons X5

Amazing
We tried the spoons they was amazing she loved the style [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great design
This product is great for my little one when weaning. The chunky handle means that they can grip onto it themselves, assisting with the whole process of them being independent. My only issue is that possibly the handles are a little too long, but that depends on how the child holds it. Nice bright colours mean they are also easy to spot in the cutlery drawer! The spoon end itself is deep enough so that food doesn't often slip off if its held at an angle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Absolutely fantastic!
I love these spoons so much, they are soft enough that I don't need to worry about them hurting my babies mouth but also sturdy enough to be able to get food on them without chasing it round the bowl! They also do well in the dishwasher, have been in the dishwasher a lot so far and no fading or discolouration! Definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic for weaning
This product is amazing for early and later stage weaning, soft and durable for those little teeth and gums. The handle is long enough if you jar food to not get it all over your hands and a big enough spoon for an adequate amount of food. Highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely weaning spoons
Since I got those weaning spoons I can’t stop using them they are really nice and makes everything easier x my little one loves them! The colours are lovely and definitely I’ll buy them again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Reliable spoons
I find these spoons are brilliant to use. My little one is able to hold them and direct them to his mouth due to the good shape and weight of the product. They also clean well. I feel the gap for holding food is a decent size portion for a child who is being weaned and food comes off easily when used. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
spoons
i got these for my son and they are good but i think they are too long for him to try and get food into his mouth [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Weaning spoons
These weaning are great. The long handles are great for when little hands try to help out. I have recommended these to friends and family and I would definitely purchase more of these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect for babies!
So i got this about a week ago and it has been perfect for my 11 month old. They are reasonably priced especially because you get 5 spoons and they are easy for my child to use. They have a long handle that helps them grip the spoon and also is made of rubber which means it stays in her hand. Also because of the rubber, she likes to chew on the spoon itself as it soothes her gums because she is teething! They come in different colours which not only stimulates her into picking it up, it also is teaching her different colours. These spoons have been amazing and i cant wait to get some more when she has chewed through them all!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great for little mouths!
We were kindly sent these weaning spoons to try and they're great! My 8 month old is well established on solids but we've tried different spoons. These are soft and flexible. They hold just the right amount of food. And most importantly they're dishwasher proof! A great product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]