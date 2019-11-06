Tommee Tippee Explora Feeding Spoons X5

Not the best spoons 1 stars A Tesco Customer6th November 2019 These spoons didn't work well for us. When I am using it, food is all over the face. We don't have such problems with silicon spoons. Report

Fantastic! 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 19th May 2019 These spoons are very colourful with a very soft tip . When feeding my little one , feeding time was so good. She ate nicely and she didn’t feel the spoon was invading her mouth like the hard plastic ones. They are easy to wash & clean and don’t get stained with the foods! Perfect product !! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great spoon for second stage of weaning. 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 28th April 2019 Title says it all really, my daughter is 7 months and I am letting her explore and attempt to self feed. This spoon is great for her little chubby hands to hold, nice and wide and good grip. Food stays in place, they are easy to clean, I sterilise them (cold water method) and they are still in excellent condition. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great spoons 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 26th April 2019 These are really soft on your baby's mouth. Nice to hold on your hand [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Spoon 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 16th April 2019 I have had these spoons for a month or so now, and my son absolutely loves them. The design is great, it avoids food spilling off the sides. My son can also hold onto the spoon and use it himself thanks to the thick handle design. Great product all round! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely Spoons 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 15th April 2019 These spoons are very flexible which is great for teething gums. They are also easy for baby to hold. The spoons wash well and lovey bright colours for baby to see. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Product 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 15th April 2019 My son is nearly 7 months old and well into his weaning journey. I thought we may take a step back by using different spoons that he wasn't used to, however these spoons are actually better than the ones we were using. They seem to fit my son's mouth a lot better and he can actually get the food off the spoon a lot easier and quicker. I've also noticed that there is less mess as he can use them easier. They fit nicely in your hand and look good too! My only criticism is that they could do with being slightly longer! My son isn't at the stage where he can feed himself but he quite happily held the spoon and gave it a good chew for a while so they seem to be easy for babies to hold and use them! Overall a great product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great features 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 15th April 2019 Really happy with this product really easy to use and great for feeding [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant Product! 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 15th April 2019 Amazing product, baby loves them! Easy to use and not too big for her mouth :D [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]