Tommee Tippee Explora Feeding Spoons X5

5(30)Write a review
£ 3.50
£0.70/each

Product Description

  • Easigrip Feeding Spoons
  • Ideal for babies learning to self-feed
  • Dishwasher, microwave & steriliser safe
  • Short and sturdy handles not only make these spoons easy to grab hold off, they also make it a shorter trip from bowl or plate to mouth. Handy at mealtimes with a messy toddler.
  • We can't promise that they won't end up with food all over their face, but at least your baby will be learning how to use a spoon. With this bumper pack of five you'll have all you need for feeding time at home or out and about.
  • Encourage self-feeding
  • Big chunky handles provide a firm grip for even the smallest hands. Ideal for first steps in self-feeding.
  • Less mess
  • The wide spoon base is designed to make it easy to scoop up food and stops it from sliding off on the way to baby's mouth.
  • Easy clean
  • Clean with hot soapy water or pop them on the top shelf of your dishwasher. These spoons microwave and steriliser safe and BPA free.
  • These easigrip, wide-scoop spoons are ideal for little ones ready to take the next step in starting to feed themselves.
  • With big chunky handles that are easy for little hands to grip and a wide scoop that stops food from sliding off, they're perfect for junior diners.
  • Who is Tommee Tippee?
  • Tommee Tippee is the number one feeding brand in the UK and one of the fastest growing baby bottle brands in North America. For 50 years, we've made award-winning, innovative products that are designed to make life a little bit easier for parents. And perhaps a little more fun. Today we're honored to be in families' homes in over 50 countries around the world. #ParentOn.
  • Materials listing: Polypropylene
  • 5 wide-scoop spoons ideal for first steps in self-feeding
  • Chunky handles help little hands keep a firm grip
  • Ideal for little ones starting to feed themselves
  • Soft tips and sides, gentle on tender gums
  • Suitable for 7 months upwards
  • Dishwasher, microwave and steriliser safe
  • All Tommee Tippee spoons are BPA free

Information

Storage

Do not store or leave in direct sunlight or near a source of heat.

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Please read and retain this important information for future reference.
  • Cleaning
  • Before first use, clean the product. Clean before each use. Always wash the product immediately after use. Wash in warm soapy water and rinse in clean water or use a dishwasher (top shelf only). Do not clean with solvents or harsh chemicals.
  • Do not store with or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals. Do not allow product to come into contact with oil based foods (e.g. oil/tomato bases sauces) as staining will occur. Not suitable for use in a conventional oven or a combination microwave oven with the grill feature switched on.

Warnings

  • Please read and retain this important information for your future reference.
  • For your child's safety and health
  • WARNING!
  • Always use this product with adult supervision. Accidents have occurred when babies have been left alone with feeding equipment due to the baby falling or if the product has dissembled. Before each use, inspect the product. Throw away at the first sign of damage or weakness. Always check food temperature before feeding. Heating in a microwave oven may produce localised high temperatures. Take extra care when microwave heating. Always stir heated food to ensure even heat distribution and test the temperature before serving. Keep all components not in use out of reach of children.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Jackel International Limited trading as:
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.
  • www.tommeetippee.com

Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

5 x Spoons

Safety information

Please read and retain this important information for your future reference. For your child's safety and health WARNING! Always use this product with adult supervision. Accidents have occurred when babies have been left alone with feeding equipment due to the baby falling or if the product has dissembled. Before each use, inspect the product. Throw away at the first sign of damage or weakness. Always check food temperature before feeding. Heating in a microwave oven may produce localised high temperatures. Take extra care when microwave heating. Always stir heated food to ensure even heat distribution and test the temperature before serving. Keep all components not in use out of reach of children.

30 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Not the best spoons

1 stars

These spoons didn't work well for us. When I am using it, food is all over the face. We don't have such problems with silicon spoons.

Fantastic!

5 stars

These spoons are very colourful with a very soft tip . When feeding my little one , feeding time was so good. She ate nicely and she didn’t feel the spoon was invading her mouth like the hard plastic ones. They are easy to wash & clean and don’t get stained with the foods! Perfect product !! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great spoon for second stage of weaning.

5 stars

Title says it all really, my daughter is 7 months and I am letting her explore and attempt to self feed. This spoon is great for her little chubby hands to hold, nice and wide and good grip. Food stays in place, they are easy to clean, I sterilise them (cold water method) and they are still in excellent condition. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great spoons

5 stars

These are really soft on your baby's mouth. Nice to hold on your hand [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Spoon

5 stars

I have had these spoons for a month or so now, and my son absolutely loves them. The design is great, it avoids food spilling off the sides. My son can also hold onto the spoon and use it himself thanks to the thick handle design. Great product all round! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely Spoons

5 stars

These spoons are very flexible which is great for teething gums. They are also easy for baby to hold. The spoons wash well and lovey bright colours for baby to see. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Product

4 stars

My son is nearly 7 months old and well into his weaning journey. I thought we may take a step back by using different spoons that he wasn't used to, however these spoons are actually better than the ones we were using. They seem to fit my son's mouth a lot better and he can actually get the food off the spoon a lot easier and quicker. I've also noticed that there is less mess as he can use them easier. They fit nicely in your hand and look good too! My only criticism is that they could do with being slightly longer! My son isn't at the stage where he can feed himself but he quite happily held the spoon and gave it a good chew for a while so they seem to be easy for babies to hold and use them! Overall a great product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great features

5 stars

Really happy with this product really easy to use and great for feeding [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant Product!

5 stars

Amazing product, baby loves them! Easy to use and not too big for her mouth :D [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product!

5 stars

These spoons are excellent for feeding your baby as they have a soft grip so they are easy to hold. They are also quite deep so it stops the food falling out. My baby is too young to hold them herself but I’m going to start with these as they are light. We have enjoyed using them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 30 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

