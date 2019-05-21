By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tommee Tippee Explora Freezer Tray 4X 2Oz Pots White

Write a review
Product Description

  • 4 Pop Up Pots and Tray 4m+
  • More time with your little one
  • Every moment with your baby is precious, so the more time you can save preparing their feeds, the more time you can spend enjoying watching them develop. Making up batches of freshly prepared purees and baby food is a great time saver. Use these handy pots to freeze what you don't use straightaway and you'll have tasty baby meals ready to go.
  • Freeze, pop and eat
  • The soft push up base means frozen food pops out easily, ending the age old problem of getting perfectly sized portions out of the pots. These handy little pots, with leak-proof lids, are the perfect way to keep pureed vegetables, fruit, rice, cereals and mashed or chopped baby food fresh in your fridge or freezer
  • Make weaning easy with less mess and less stress
  • Weaning can be a messy adventure, so we make things easy with these easy-to clean pots. Use them in the fridge, freezer or microwave then simply wash with hot soapy water or pop them in the top of your dishwasher. They can be sterilised too for extra reassurance.
  • Introducing your little ones to solid foods can be fun, with a world of flavours and textures to explore. These pop up freezer pots and tray help make weaning easy. Perfectly sized for their first little meals, they make storing home-made baby food safe and simple.
  • No-spill lids mean no leaks and mess, and the soft push up base makes it easy to pop out portions ready for baby's mealtimes. The tray helps keep everything organised in your fridge or freezer, so perfectly sized portions are on hand whenever you need them.
  • Also... handy for weaning
  • First Weaning Spoons, Cool and Mash Weaning Bowl, Heat Sensing Spoons
  • Materials listing: Polypropylene and TPE
  • Complies with EN 14372
  • 4 x 60ml freezer and microwave safe pots
  • Soft push up base means frozen food pops out easily
  • Store home-made baby food simply and safely with leak-proof lids
  • Perfectly sized portions handy for baby's first solid foods
  • Tray for easy storage in fridge or freezer
  • Dishwasher, microwave and steriliser safe
  • BPA free and suitable for babies 4 months plus

Information

Storage

Do not store or leave in direct sunlight or near a source of heat.

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Cleaning
  • Before first use, clean the product. Clean before each use. Always wash the product immediately after use. Wash in warm soapy water and rinse in clean water or use a dishwasher (top shelf only). Do not clean with solvents or harsh chemicals.
  • Do not store with or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals. Do not allow product to come into contact with oil based foods (e.g. oil/tomato based sauces) as staining will occur. Not suitable for use in a conventional oven or a combination microwave oven with the grill feature switched on. Do not heat in a microwave with the lid sealed. Remove lid before placing in a microwave.

Warnings

  • For your child's safety and health
  • Warning!
  • Always use this product with adult supervision. Accidents have occurred when babies have been left alone with feeding equipment due to the baby falling or if the product has disassembled. Before each use, inspect the product. Throw away at the first sign of damage or weakness. Always check food temperature before feeding. Heating in a microwave may produce localise high temperatures. Always stir heated food to ensure even heat distribution and test the temperature before serving.
  • Keep all components not in use out of reach of children.

Name and address

  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Any questions?
  • Visit our website: www.tommeetippee.com
Lower age limit

4 Months

Safety information

23 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Ideal for weaning

5 stars

I got these pots to use for weaning my son, they have been ideal. The pots are a good portion size and great for taking out and about. I have now brought another set which fits neatly on top for storage in the fridge/freezer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for weaning my 5 month old

4 stars

This product is absolutely great. Saves space in my freezer meaning i can prep little meals for my little girl and always have them available for nursery or trips out. I now have 4 tea's stored in my freezer for the rest of the week to defrost and warm up so the three of us can eat together. Recommend this product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect size!

4 stars

Handy little pots that are great for for preparing the many recipes ready for weaning, with the added bonus of a tray which keeps them upright and together. Perfect size for the start of weaning. The attached lids means they can never get lost! Bonus. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good size pots

4 stars

My first impression of the Tommee Tippee pop up freezer pots and tray was a good one. They look fab, a great size and like they will go into the freezer full of food with out any spills! The only thing I felt was that they maybe hard to transfer food out of.   After testing the freezer pots I found;   They are easy to wash and as the lids are attached there is no need to worry that you may loose one.   They are like a little puzzle to get them back into the tray…until you realise that if the bit that attaches the lid goes in the middle then they go in quick and easy.   And I found getting food out of the pots to be a bit awkward to get the food out, maybe they need more soft silicone? I think I will get used to these and poping them out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft bottom is brilliant

5 stars

These are perfect whilst weaning my 6mo. Each pot holds the perfect amount of purée. The soft bottom is brilliant for getting the purée out of the dish, but thanks to the clip lid they’re also ideal for chucking in the nappy bag for a day out and feeding straight from them. I’m happy knowing nothing is going to spill in my bag and the rubberised bottom stops the pot sliding on the high chair tray. The stand came in useful whilst I was filling the pots from the pan and leaving the tops open to cool. I will be buying another set of these, you can even microwave them! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really great product

5 stars

I recieved these little freezer pots a week ago and they're amazing! Keeps the food in nicely, so spillages and easy to pop out of the pots too! Loved using them! Perfect timing too as I've just started the weaning process with my little one! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely little pots .

5 stars

These freezable pot are just fab ! Convenient and just the right size for a portion of dinner for my 7 month trip old . To top it off they can be folded into themselves when not in use . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great item

5 stars

Great item perfect for weaning Cant wait to test more products from tommee tippee. I have used tommee tippee products from newborn and wouldnt use anything else [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent little pots!

5 stars

These little pots are perfect and come in really handy for weaning. I like to use them for pureed fruit which I can easily pop out with the soft bottom of the pot. I like that the lid is attatched to the pot as I always take forever finding lids! The tray is great for keeping them upright in the freezer. I also like that the little pots can be stacked. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

excellent product

5 stars

these small pots are a ideal size for prepared food straight into freezer, lids are very secure i would recomend these [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

