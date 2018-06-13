Pantene Pro-V Perfect Volume Hair Spray 300Ml

Great hairspray 5 stars Review from victoria50.co.uk 13th June 2018 Love this hairspray, not just for the hold but adds a subtle shine to my grey hair. It completes my Pantene hair care regime used along with the Age Defy Expert hair products. Love them!!

good to go 5 stars Review from Supersavvyme.com 5th January 2018 only got a chance to try the conditioners but impressed with the. loved the lightness of the foam conditioner and will definitely be my chosen conditioner from now on [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good but greasy 3 stars Review from Supersavvyme.com 19th December 2017 I liked this hairspray, but it left my hair greasy, which was a shame as I being Pantene' I expected more. No good for everyday use for me

Micellular 4 stars Review from Supersavvyme.com 8th November 2017 I have long, thick, wavy hair which always go greasy once the central heating gets switched on, i was impressed by the way the shampoo and cream conditioner cut through the grease and my hair didn't get greasy again as quickly, however it also made my hair quite frizzy. I also realized i only needed a very small amount of the conditioner. I only used the foam conditioner once and couldn't tell i'd used it. This shampoo and conditioner would be great for people with fine or greasy hair and i would have no hesitation in recommending it. However I have gone back to using my usual Pantene conditioner and I use the Micelluar shampoo to keep my hair looking great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pantene shampoo & conditioner 5 stars Review from Supersavvyme.com 7th November 2017 Impressed with the new Micellar range, the fresh scent and lasting shine is lovely! The foam conditioner was very light weight, wasn't as conditioning as the conventional conditioner in the bottle. Overall a very pleasant experience with the new Pantene range, samples given to family and friends have also come back with only positive feedback. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent 5 stars Review from Supersavvyme.com 7th November 2017 Perfect product my hair felt soft and nourished my only downside to it was that I had used a semi permanent hair dye on my hair and it washed the colour out after 4 washes but i can't fault the shampoo it was doing it's job i would highly recommend it to anyone if they want a shampoo without the sillicone that alot have this is it lightweight and does the job perfectly [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow 3 stars Review from Supersavvyme.com 7th November 2017 My opinion of the products contained in the box are a mixed lot. I have to admit that the design of the bottles were nice and bold. Now for the bad bit, you see I thought that the products had far to many chemical ingredients for my liking, so if you have a delicate scalp then be careful when using this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Made others comment on my hair! 4 stars Review from Supersavvyme.com 7th November 2017 I have used these products for about a month. Twice I have had comments on how nice my hair is looking so it must be doing something good! I do find the ordinary conditioner a little heavy and my hair takes ages to dry. Whereas the foam doesn't make my hair so soft and smooth! But easier to dry! All in all, a very good product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cathy 4 stars Review from Supersavvyme.com 5th November 2017 Brilliant !! Great smell, made my hair feel light especially the foam conditioner, new definitely loved This will use again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]