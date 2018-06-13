By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(88)Write a review
Pantene Pro-V Perfect Volume Hair Spray 300Ml
  • Pantene Pro-V Perfect Volume lightweight volumizing hairspray, with strong-hold polymers and an ultra-strong hold level 5, lifts fine hair to create extra volume, flexible enough to follow your hair's natural movement all day long.
  • Lightweight hairspray with advanced Pro-V formula
  • Creates your style with healthy looking volume all day long
  • Helps protect your volume style against humidity all day long
  • Lasts all day long
  • Brushes out easily
  • Hold level 05/5
  • Pack size: 300ML

Alcohol Denatured, Butane, Propane, Isobutane, Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Aqua, Aminomethyl Propanol, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Parfum, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Acrylates/T-Butylacrylamide Copolymer, Panthenol, Triethyl Citrate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Citric Acid

United Kingdom

  • Start from about 25-30cms away and simply spray over your finished style.

  • Pressurized container. Protect from sunlight and do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. Keep away from sources of ignition - No smoking. Keep out of the reach of children. Spray in short sequences and ventilate room after spraying. Do not inhale intentionally. Do not spray into the eyes. Use exclusively for intended purpose. The can must be completely empty before disposal. Extremely flammable.

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 028 3578
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

300 ℮

  1. Flammable
Great hairspray

5 stars

Love this hairspray, not just for the hold but adds a subtle shine to my grey hair. It completes my Pantene hair care regime used along with the Age Defy Expert hair products. Love them!!

good to go

5 stars

only got a chance to try the conditioners but impressed with the. loved the lightness of the foam conditioner and will definitely be my chosen conditioner from now on [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good but greasy

3 stars

I liked this hairspray, but it left my hair greasy, which was a shame as I being Pantene' I expected more. No good for everyday use for me

Micellular

4 stars

I have long, thick, wavy hair which always go greasy once the central heating gets switched on, i was impressed by the way the shampoo and cream conditioner cut through the grease and my hair didn't get greasy again as quickly, however it also made my hair quite frizzy. I also realized i only needed a very small amount of the conditioner. I only used the foam conditioner once and couldn't tell i'd used it. This shampoo and conditioner would be great for people with fine or greasy hair and i would have no hesitation in recommending it. However I have gone back to using my usual Pantene conditioner and I use the Micelluar shampoo to keep my hair looking great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pantene shampoo & conditioner

5 stars

Impressed with the new Micellar range, the fresh scent and lasting shine is lovely! The foam conditioner was very light weight, wasn't as conditioning as the conventional conditioner in the bottle. Overall a very pleasant experience with the new Pantene range, samples given to family and friends have also come back with only positive feedback. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent

5 stars

Perfect product my hair felt soft and nourished my only downside to it was that I had used a semi permanent hair dye on my hair and it washed the colour out after 4 washes but i can't fault the shampoo it was doing it's job i would highly recommend it to anyone if they want a shampoo without the sillicone that alot have this is it lightweight and does the job perfectly [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow

3 stars

My opinion of the products contained in the box are a mixed lot. I have to admit that the design of the bottles were nice and bold. Now for the bad bit, you see I thought that the products had far to many chemical ingredients for my liking, so if you have a delicate scalp then be careful when using this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Made others comment on my hair!

4 stars

I have used these products for about a month. Twice I have had comments on how nice my hair is looking so it must be doing something good! I do find the ordinary conditioner a little heavy and my hair takes ages to dry. Whereas the foam doesn't make my hair so soft and smooth! But easier to dry! All in all, a very good product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cathy

4 stars

Brilliant !! Great smell, made my hair feel light especially the foam conditioner, new definitely loved This will use again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for fine hair without making it limp!

5 stars

As someone with fine hair, I find myself having to wash it daily, especially with working in a kitchen. I often look for a shampoo that doesn't weigh my hair down, but cleans it thoroughly. This shampoo seemed to do everything I wanted! I had soft, clean hair, but it still had bounce to it ! The smell too is lovely ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

