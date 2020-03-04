Purina One Cat Senior Chicken & Whole Grains 800G

4 days and what a difference 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 4th October 2019 I couldn't get the food normally buy so choose this and after 4 days what a difference. Her fur is amazing, and is running about like a kitten. So much happier as well. Should have changed food sooner

Fabuluose It keep my 2 Felines in Hethey Coats & 5 stars A Tesco Customer27th August 2018 Fabuluose It keep my 2 Felines in Hethey Coats & Teeth my Vet is very pleased with them & they Love all 3 flavors. VG Report

My Cats enjoy this product 4 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 15th October 2017 I have bought this product and others in the Purina One range. My 5 cats all enjoy this food. My cats have different needs hence the different Purina One products. I like the choice in this range of product and it seems cost effective when I have 5 cats to feed.

My cat doesn't like this product very much 2 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 10th June 2017 My cat enjoys dry food from time to time, but prefers wet food and home-cooked stuff. She wasn't very keen on the Purina One, and begged for other food if I only put out biscuits for her. I didn't notice any difference to her health/coat, but because she only ate some of her trial goodies, I don't think that 3 weeks is long enough to see if it works positively. Thanks for giving us the chance to trial the product though !

Theo loves these! 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 4th June 2017 My cat Theo has been trying these for 3 weeks and she absolutely loves them! She usually isn't much of a fan of dry food but she gets very excited when I get them out for her. She has a beautiful shiny coat at the moment and the bonus is these haven't made her sick at all so these seem to be really good for her

First choice for Pickle! 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 4th June 2017 When I first heard about the Purina One three week challenge I was really didn't think that I was going to see that much of a difference in our cat Pickle - as far as I could tell she was already fit and healthy and had a perfect shiny coat - however a couple of months into using Purina One Senior I am amazed and never would have believed that it could make such a difference to her overall heath and appearance. We started off feeding Pickle 50/50 Purina and wet food and it was interesting to see that she would immediately eat up all the Purina and would often leave a lot of the wet food - she certainly loves it and is constantly asking for it as a snack! Although I initially thought it was rather expensive the bag lasts a long time and given how much Pickle enjoys it then its worth every penny. This product really does do what it say's on the (tin) - packet, Pickle and I cannot recommend it enough.

This has resulted a visible difference! 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 3rd June 2017 I decided to try my cat on the 3 week Purina challenge. He loved the food and had no problems getting used to it. After 3 weeks he really did look better. He is 15 (we think - he's a rescue cat) and his appetite had really decreased. He loves Purina and I am confident that it has helped to improve his heath.

Just Purrfect 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 3rd June 2017 My cat, age 18 years old is very grumpy and very fussy! He has never appreciated dried foods , until now. He loves the Purina ONE Senior. I am totally gobsmacked.

My cat really enjoys Purina ONE Senior 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 2nd June 2017 Florence really enjoys her new Purina ONE Senior, because the dried food is nice and small she finds it easier to chew. She loves the flavour and as it is the first time she has really taken to dried food, I was agreeable surprised. After the three week trial she is more alert and has more energy.