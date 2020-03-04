By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Purina One Cat Senior Chicken & Whole Grains 800G

image 1 of Purina One Cat Senior Chicken & Whole Grains 800G
Product Description

  • Complete pet food for cats aged 7 years and over.
  • PURINA ONE Senior 7+ is specifically formulated for cats aged 7 years and over. As cats mature, maintaining their health becomes increasingly important. Special attention needs to be given to natural defences, heart and kidney functions. Purina ONE with BIFENSIS® is specially formulated with yeast, prebiotics and antioxidants, helping support natural defences and vital function for your cat's later years. Purina ONE helps your mature cat develop healthy kidneys, bones and supports their natural defences.
  • PURINA ONE® BIFENSIS® is a unique nutritional formula with beneficial functional bacteria scientifically proven to help support your cat's natural defences from the inside out. Developed by PURINA vets and nutritionists, PURINA ONE® BIFENSIS® contains, along with the beneficial functional bacteria, all the key nutrients your cat needs, including Omega 6 fatty acids.
  • Its dual defence formula works in parallel on the inside, by helping to support your cat's natural antibody production, and on the outside by maintaining healthy skin and coat.
  • No added colourants, no added artificial flavours and no added artificial preservatives.
  • With PURINA ONE® BIFENSIS®. A unique nutritional formula with beneficial functional bacteria scientifically proven to help support your cat's natural defences from the inside out.
  • PURINA ONE Senior 7+ is nutritionally targeted to answer the specific needs of cats aged 7 years and over.
  • - 24 vitamins and minerals to help support vital functions
  • - Healthy kidneys thanks to vitamins E & C
  • - Healthy bones and good mobility promoted by minerals, vitamin D and a lean body
  • - Contains PURINA ONE® BIFENSIS®, a unique nutritional formula with beneficial functional bacteria scientifically proven to help support your cat's natural defences from the inside out.
  • Take the Purina ONE® 3 Week Challenge and put Purina ONE to the test!
  • The Purina ONE 3 Week Challenge has made a visible difference to so many cats. Take the challenge for yourself by feeding your cat Purina ONE for just 3 weeks and you could see a visibly healthier cat.
  • Over 3 weeks you could see:
  • Week 1 - Your cat's overall health and vitality could be enhanced by the high quality, complete and balanced nutrition of Purina ONE®
  • Week 2 - You could notice the visible difference in improved digestion through your cat's firmer stools
  • Week 3 - You could notice the visible difference Purina ONE® has made to your cat's wellbeing and appearance including a shiny coat, healthy skin and bright eyes.
  • By the end of the challenge, the unique formula in Purina ONE is working to help support your cat's healthy immune system, helping her to stay healthy now and for years to come.
  • Purina ONE® Visible health for today and tomorrow.
  • Available in a wide range of tasty recipes with high quality ingredients, such as chicken as the number one ingredient, Purina One® Bifensis® supports your cat's natural defences today and tomorrow.
  • 24 vitamins and minerals to help support vital functions and protect overall health
  • Healthy kidneys supported by vitamins E & C
  Healthy kidneys thanks to vitamins E & C
  • Oral care for gums and teeth provided by Oral care for gums and teeth provided by essential nutrients and crunchy morsels
  • Pack size: 800G
  24 vitamins and minerals to help support vital functions and protect overall health
  Healthy kidneys supported by vitamins E & C
  Oral care for gums and teeth provided by essential nutrients and crunchy morsels

Information

Ingredients

Chicken (17%), Dried Poultry Protein, Wholegrain Wheat (15%), Maize, Maize Gluten Meal, Soya Meal, Wheat Gluten Meal, Animal Fat, Vegetal Fibre, Dried Chicory Root, Minerals, Digest (with added heat treated Lactobacillus Delbrueckii and Fermentum Powder 0.025%), Yeast

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date: see coding in gusset on bottom of pouch.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide:
  • Recommended daily amount (g/day):
  • Cat weight: 2-4kg
  • Quantity:35-65g
  • Cat weight: 4-6kg
  • Quantity:65-100g
  • Cat weight: 6-8kg
  • Quantity:100-130g
  • The recommended daily amounts should be adjusted to weather conditions, the cat's level of activity and its physical condition. Clean, fresh drinking water should be available at all times.
  • If you feed PURINA ONE for the first time, we recommend to make the change gradually by mixing an increasing amount of PURINA ONE with your cat's current food over a 7 day period to allow your cat's digestive system to adapt to the change.

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
Protein:35.0 %
Fat content:13.5 %
Crude ash:7.5 %
Crude fibres:2.5 %
Omega 6 fatty acids:2.0%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:33 000
Vit D3:1 000
Vit E:670
Vit C:140
Taurine:1 200
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:230
Calcium iodate anhydrous:3.01
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:48
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:110
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:404
Sodium selenite:0.28
Additives:-

4 days and what a difference

5 stars

I couldn't get the food normally buy so choose this and after 4 days what a difference. Her fur is amazing, and is running about like a kitten. So much happier as well. Should have changed food sooner

Fabuluose It keep my 2 Felines in Hethey Coats &

5 stars

Fabuluose It keep my 2 Felines in Hethey Coats & Teeth my Vet is very pleased with them & they Love all 3 flavors. VG

My Cats enjoy this product

4 stars

I have bought this product and others in the Purina One range. My 5 cats all enjoy this food. My cats have different needs hence the different Purina One products. I like the choice in this range of product and it seems cost effective when I have 5 cats to feed.

My cat doesn't like this product very much

2 stars

My cat enjoys dry food from time to time, but prefers wet food and home-cooked stuff. She wasn't very keen on the Purina One, and begged for other food if I only put out biscuits for her. I didn't notice any difference to her health/coat, but because she only ate some of her trial goodies, I don't think that 3 weeks is long enough to see if it works positively. Thanks for giving us the chance to trial the product though !

Theo loves these!

5 stars

My cat Theo has been trying these for 3 weeks and she absolutely loves them! She usually isn't much of a fan of dry food but she gets very excited when I get them out for her. She has a beautiful shiny coat at the moment and the bonus is these haven't made her sick at all so these seem to be really good for her

First choice for Pickle!

5 stars

When I first heard about the Purina One three week challenge I was really didn't think that I was going to see that much of a difference in our cat Pickle - as far as I could tell she was already fit and healthy and had a perfect shiny coat - however a couple of months into using Purina One Senior I am amazed and never would have believed that it could make such a difference to her overall heath and appearance. We started off feeding Pickle 50/50 Purina and wet food and it was interesting to see that she would immediately eat up all the Purina and would often leave a lot of the wet food - she certainly loves it and is constantly asking for it as a snack! Although I initially thought it was rather expensive the bag lasts a long time and given how much Pickle enjoys it then its worth every penny. This product really does do what it say's on the (tin) - packet, Pickle and I cannot recommend it enough.

This has resulted a visible difference!

5 stars

I decided to try my cat on the 3 week Purina challenge. He loved the food and had no problems getting used to it. After 3 weeks he really did look better. He is 15 (we think - he's a rescue cat) and his appetite had really decreased. He loves Purina and I am confident that it has helped to improve his heath.

Just Purrfect

5 stars

My cat, age 18 years old is very grumpy and very fussy! He has never appreciated dried foods , until now. He loves the Purina ONE Senior. I am totally gobsmacked.

My cat really enjoys Purina ONE Senior

5 stars

Florence really enjoys her new Purina ONE Senior, because the dried food is nice and small she finds it easier to chew. She loves the flavour and as it is the first time she has really taken to dried food, I was agreeable surprised. After the three week trial she is more alert and has more energy.

Great For Fussy Cats

4 stars

My cat is incredibly fussy with his food but he really enjoyed this one. There were a few stomach problems initially but they settled after a few days.I would recommend adding a little amount of food each day and gradually building it up over four days. My cat can't get enough of it now. He doesn't really like chicken flavour but this one is a hit.

