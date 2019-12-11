Smak Grated Horseradish 175G

Fantastic taste and great value too. Win win!!
Strong, hot and tasty. Can be eaten out of the pot same as horseradish sauce, but if you are picky eater hen add a little salt and a teaspoon of cream.
Sinus-clearing at its finest
This is punchy, if you mourn a good horseradish then this is the one for you. For your sarnies you'll maybe want some mayo or something to mix it into as it is just grated horseradish, not sauce. Or stir some into ready-made horseradish to kick it up a fair few notches. Hey, mix it with some mustard if you like to live dangerously... Adding a teaspoon to a stew or your gravy is great, not too big a spoonful though or it over-powers. Try it straight out of the jar, I dare you...