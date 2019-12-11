By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Smak Grated Horseradish 175G

Smak Grated Horseradish 175G
£ 1.00
£0.57/100g

  • Grated Horseradish.
  • Pack size: 175g

Horseradish (61%), Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Antioxidants: Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Metabisulphite, Salt, Vegetable Fiber, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

  • The product may contain: Eggs, Soybeans, Milk (including Lactose), Celery, Mustard Seeds and Sesame Seeds

Keep in a cool and dark place. After opening - in refrigerator.Best before: date and lot number on the lid.

  • Water leakage is a natural feature of the product. Mix before use.

  • Prymat sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Chlebowa 14,
  • 44-337 Jastrzębie-Zdrój,
  • Poland.

  • www.prymatgroup.com
  • export@prymat.pl

175g

Typical Valuesper 100 g of product:
Energy 590 kJ / 141 kcal
Fat 6,3 g
of which saturates 0,5 g
Carbohydrate 17 g
of which sugars 9,0 g
Protein 2,1 g
Salt 0,51 g

Fantastic taste and great value too. Win win!!

Strong, hot and tasty. Can be eaten out of the pot same as horseradish sauce, but if you are picky eater hen add a little salt and a teaspoon of cream.

Sinus-clearing at its finest

This is punchy, if you mourn a good horseradish then this is the one for you. For your sarnies you'll maybe want some mayo or something to mix it into as it is just grated horseradish, not sauce. Or stir some into ready-made horseradish to kick it up a fair few notches. Hey, mix it with some mustard if you like to live dangerously... Adding a teaspoon to a stew or your gravy is great, not too big a spoonful though or it over-powers. Try it straight out of the jar, I dare you...

