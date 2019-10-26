By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aussie Colour Mate Conditioner 400Ml

4.5(213)Write a review
image 1 of Aussie Colour Mate Conditioner 400Ml
£ 6.00
£1.50/100ml
  • Don’t let your colour fade. Try Aussie Colour Mate colour safe Hair Conditioner for coloured hair. The Conditioner, with Australian wild peach, works to gently cleanse and protect coloured hair so it can stay as vibrant as you are.
  • Dull just doesn't suit you, stay colourful with Aussie Colour Mate Hair Conditioner
  • The Conditioner for coloured hair gently cleanses and help protect hair dye
  • The coloured hair protecting formula, contains delectable juicy Australian Wild Peach extract
  • A is for Aussie… for Australia… for Authentic Ingredients and Ausome Aussie Attitude
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Stearyl Alcohol, Quaternium-18, Benzyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Parfum, Oleyl Alcohol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-2M, Polysorbate 60, Citric Acid, EDTA, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Butylene Glycol, Limonene, Linalool, Magnesium Nitrate, Santalum Acuminatum Fruit Extract, Silica, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Alcohol Denatured, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, BHT, Methylisothiazolinone

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 169 7955
  • Question? Give us a ring, Send us an email or even put pen to paper. We like getting letters, no one does it these days and it makes us feel special.

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

213 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Glossy, Soft Hair in Three Minutes

4 stars

I get a lot of compliments about my hair when I've used this conditioner. It leaves my hair so glossy and soft and it smells divine. I'm not sure it noticeably prolongs the colour of my hair, but it makes my hair feel great. It's a reasonably priced pick-me-up for those days when I need a little boost.

Excellent!

5 stars

I Love the smell, Love how soft my hair is after using this conditioner.

Excellent!

5 stars

My hair is really dry.. after using this product my hair felt amazing. Really soft and silky. Would recommend

Excellent!

5 stars

I love this shampoo, it smells lovely and leaves your hair feeling refreshed

Excellent!

5 stars

I love Aussie products, i use the color protect range for my coloured hair and it helps retain the colour & shine longer. With having long hair my ends get dry really quickly but Aussie always keeps them in good condition.

Great!

4 stars

I like how it protects my hair after diy. But to works perfectly it has to go with conditioner. It smells nice. Can recommend it.

Great!

4 stars

To be honest I didn’t notice enough it making my lasting colour but it smells and feels nice

Great!

4 stars

I loved this product, it helped condition my very dry treated hair, it brought the life and shine back. The only thing that I would say is it should be used in moderation as it can make hair seem a bit oily if used too much.

Excellent!

5 stars

This is a brilliant product. Really does a deep conditioning, ideal if you have been in the sunshine too much and your hair is dry and fizzy

Excellent!

5 stars

My hair feels fab after using this. I have fine hair so only use this every other week as to use it every wash would make my hair too soft. It's great for use when I've been heavy handed on product and heat as it restores the shine to my hair. A little of the product goes a long way so it's also great value for money.

1-10 of 213 reviews

