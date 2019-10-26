Aussie Colour Mate Conditioner 400Ml

Glossy, Soft Hair in Three Minutes
I get a lot of compliments about my hair when I've used this conditioner. It leaves my hair so glossy and soft and it smells divine. I'm not sure it noticeably prolongs the colour of my hair, but it makes my hair feel great. It's a reasonably priced pick-me-up for those days when I need a little boost.
I Love the smell, Love how soft my hair is after using this conditioner.
My hair is really dry.. after using this product my hair felt amazing. Really soft and silky. Would recommend
I love this shampoo, it smells lovely and leaves your hair feeling refreshed
I love Aussie products, i use the color protect range for my coloured hair and it helps retain the colour & shine longer. With having long hair my ends get dry really quickly but Aussie always keeps them in good condition.
I like how it protects my hair after diy. But to works perfectly it has to go with conditioner. It smells nice. Can recommend it.
To be honest I didn’t notice enough it making my lasting colour but it smells and feels nice
I loved this product, it helped condition my very dry treated hair, it brought the life and shine back. The only thing that I would say is it should be used in moderation as it can make hair seem a bit oily if used too much.
This is a brilliant product. Really does a deep conditioning, ideal if you have been in the sunshine too much and your hair is dry and fizzy
My hair feels fab after using this. I have fine hair so only use this every other week as to use it every wash would make my hair too soft. It's great for use when I've been heavy handed on product and heat as it restores the shine to my hair. A little of the product goes a long way so it's also great value for money.