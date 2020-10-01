Command Picture Hanging Strips Combo Pack Mount your favourite artwork on the walls with the picture hanging strips Innovative stretch release technology leaves no scratches on walls 4 small & 8 medium strips. Maximum capacity small: 450g & large: 1kg

Holding Power: 4 sets of small strips can hold one frame weighing up to 1.8 kg, and measuring up to 20cm by 25cm. 4 pairs of medium strips can hold one frame weighing up to 5.4 kg, and measuring up to 45cm by 60cm. Make decorating quick and easy with Command™ Small and Medium Picture Hanging Strips. Our strips lock together to hold up to 1.8 kg (small) or 5.4 kg (medium) of weight, and when you're ready for a change can be easily removed without damaging the surface underneath. No holes, damaged paint work or sticky residue. The decorating possibilities are endless. They're a great nail-free solution for rented accommodation where you may be worried about damaging walls. They hold strongly to a variety of surfaces including solid, hollow and painted walls. Small picture hanging strips hold most frames up to 20cm x 25cm, while medium picture hanging strips hold most frames up to 45cm x 60cm.

Pack contents: 4 sets of small strips, 8 sets of medium strips

Damage-free hanging, holds strongly and removes cleanly!!br0ken!! Easy to apply, no need for nails, screws or drills Strips stretch off cleanly without leaving holes, marks or sticky residue Suitable for most smooth surfaces including painted walls, tiles, metal and wood Keep frames flat and secure to the wall, discreet strips are hidden behind the picture frame Strips lock and relock so frame can be removed and repositioned Pack contents: 4 sets of small strips, 8 sets of medium strips Size: Small and Medium Colour: White Strip type: Interlocking Picture Hanging Strips

Preparation and Usage