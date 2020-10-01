Command Picture Hanging Strips Combo Pack

Command Picture Hanging Strips Combo PackMount your favourite artwork on the walls with the picture hanging stripsInnovative stretch release technology leaves no scratches on walls4 small & 8 medium strips. Maximum capacity small: 450g & large: 1kg
Holding Power: 4 sets of small strips can hold one frame weighing up to 1.8 kg, and measuring up to 20cm by 25cm. 4 pairs of medium strips can hold one frame weighing up to 5.4 kg, and measuring up to 45cm by 60cm.Make decorating quick and easy with Command™ Small and Medium Picture Hanging Strips. Our strips lock together to hold up to 1.8 kg (small) or 5.4 kg (medium) of weight, and when you're ready for a change can be easily removed without damaging the surface underneath. No holes, damaged paint work or sticky residue. The decorating possibilities are endless. They're a great nail-free solution for rented accommodation where you may be worried about damaging walls. They hold strongly to a variety of surfaces including solid, hollow and painted walls. Small picture hanging strips hold most frames up to 20cm x 25cm, while medium picture hanging strips hold most frames up to 45cm x 60cm.
Pack contents: 4 sets of small strips, 8 sets of medium strips
Damage-free hanging, holds strongly and removes cleanly!!br0ken!!Easy to apply, no need for nails, screws or drillsStrips stretch off cleanly without leaving holes, marks or sticky residueSuitable for most smooth surfaces including painted walls, tiles, metal and woodKeep frames flat and secure to the wall, discreet strips are hidden behind the picture frameStrips lock and relock so frame can be removed and repositionedPack contents: 4 sets of small strips, 8 sets of medium stripsSize: Small and MediumColour: WhiteStrip type: Interlocking Picture Hanging Strips
Preparation and Usage
See usage instructions: Wait 7 days after painting before use. After attaching to wall wait 1 hour before hanging anything on the strip/hook. Ideal for solid, hollow and painted walls. Do not use on wallpapers, vinyl surfaces, or other delicate or weak surfaces.