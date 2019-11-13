Command Large White Utility Hook 1 Hook 2 Strips

Great to be able to hang anything 4 stars Review from command.com 13th November 2019 I bought multiple packages and have been using them everywhere, bathroom, bedroom, kitchen and garage. They are so helpful. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Neat and tidy! 5 stars Review from command.com 1st November 2019 My garage is the envy of the neighborhood! A place for everything and everything in it's place! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Will not stick 1 stars Review from command.com 30th October 2019 I have used these hooks for years to hang various items. I used to love them, they made moving much easier because we never had to fill in nail holes any more. I have always used the same hooks to hang the same items, I just tape the hooks to the item when we move so they don't get misplaced. This last move was to a modular home, and of the 9 items I had hung with these hooks, 6 of them have fallen off the walls and 5 of them have had the frames and glass broken in them. None of these weigh more than 5 pounds, and I have never had an issue with them before. After the first two fell, I went and bought two new 6 packs of hooks and rehung all of the items. Since then as I said, 4 more have fallen and broken. I went through the house this morning and removed all the remaining items hung with these hooks. DO NOT USE THESE HOOKS WITH FRAGILE ITEMS THEY WILL BE BROKEN! I will go back to using nails on the walls to hang my remaining items it is not worth having everything broken to avoid filling nail holes.

Awesome products. 5 stars Review from command.com 27th October 2019 I have been using Command hooks for over 10 years. Occasionally one will fall off but it's usually one I've been using for years. I have noticed that when using on sheet rock they are only good for light items. Belt, keys, pot holders, scissors, etc. When removing from sheetrock or painted surface it is imperative that it is held completely flat against the wall until the adhesive strip is completely removed. If you don't that's when you end up with paint and plaster coming off. I love them. They are all over my home. Command hooks are holding the curtain rods in every room in my home.

Hooks to the Rescue 5 stars Review from command.com 20th October 2019 I recently bought a hand-held mirror that has three sections; the two outer sections fold to close over the larger center section. I struggled to use the mirror until my daughter had the idea to mount it onto the bathroom door which is directly behind the big mirror over the sink. I bought a Command Large Utility Hook to mount it. Now I can style my hair and have multiple views. I can also get up close to this 3-paneled mirror on the door to apply my make-up. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Didn’t stick 1 stars Review from command.com 18th October 2019 I bought this large hook to have three aprons off of in my pantry. Total weight maybe 1 pound max! The thing held for two days then boom it was in the floor!

Holding a wood/iron coat hanger 5 stars Review from command.com 8th October 2019 I have many, many Command Strips, including Picture Hangers. I bought three of the Utility Hooks to hang this wooden fence and iron pig coat hanger. I figured it weighed about 8-10lbs. The hooks are holding it beautifully! I am absolutely sold on Command Strips!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A bit disappointing 3 stars Review from command.com 12th September 2019 I have commands all over my office but for some crazy reason 3 hooks fell right off and peeled off my paint to my wall and I count alot on the hooks to my stuff up. So I was very surprised they pedaled right off and thank God nothing broke. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect product for my purposes! 5 stars Review from command.com 27th April 2019 After 25 years, my hubby and I recently moved into a new home. We were once a family of 4,the two of us plus our two boys who recently moved out. So with that said we were shocked at the amount of purging and re-organization we had ahead of us. Without the several varieties of Command strip products I don’t think we would finish moving into this home for at least another year. Lol. THANK YOU COMMAND BRAND PRODUCTS!!!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]