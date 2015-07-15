We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

St Tropez Self Tan Bronzing Mousse 240Ml

St Tropez Self Tan Bronzing Mousse 240Ml

£31.50

£13.12/100ml

Self Tan Classic Bronzing MousseDries instantlyVelvety mousse textureStreak-free finish
Achieve natural healthy looking skin with our easy to apply quick drying, lightweight mousse with no self tan smellThis easy to apply lightweight tinted mousse blends easily for a natural looking guide colour and soft smooth finish. The Intelligent Tanning System improves longevity, for a steak-free tan that fades evenly and is clinically proven to hydrate for up to 24 Hours.Suitable for all skin tones, to ensure your tan is tailored to you. Created by St. Tropez, expertise every time.
Against Animal Testing
Natural healthy looking skin100% natural DHAFormulated without parabens, sulfates and phthalates
Pack size: 240ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Dihydroxyacetone, Glycerin, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Propylene Glycol, Ethoxydiglycol, Coco-Glucoside, Caramel, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Metabisulfite, Hydrolyzed Jojoba Esters, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Tocopherol, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Caprylyl Glycol, Decylene Glycol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Limonene, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Anise Alcohol, Coumarin, Sodium Hydroxide, CI 14700 (Red 4), CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 42090 (Blue 1)

Allergy Information

Free From: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

240ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Golden Rules for the Perfect Sunless Tan:Step 1: Exfoliate 24 hours prior to use. Moisturise dry areas including elbows, knees, ankles, feet and any light hair.Step 2: For best results, apply using our tan applicator mitt in upward circular motions to the skin, ensuring all areas are covered and lightly glide excess tan over the hands and feet.Step 3: Wait until touch dry before getting dressed.Step 4: Allow 4-8 hours before getting wet regularly and reapply as required.

