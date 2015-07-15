St Tropez Self Tan Bronzing Mousse 240Ml

Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse Dries instantly Velvety mousse texture Streak-free finish

Achieve natural healthy looking skin with our easy to apply quick drying, lightweight mousse with no self tan smell This easy to apply lightweight tinted mousse blends easily for a natural looking guide colour and soft smooth finish. The Intelligent Tanning System improves longevity, for a steak-free tan that fades evenly and is clinically proven to hydrate for up to 24 Hours. Suitable for all skin tones, to ensure your tan is tailored to you. Created by St. Tropez, expertise every time.

Against Animal Testing

Natural healthy looking skin 100% natural DHA Formulated without parabens, sulfates and phthalates

Pack size: 240ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Dihydroxyacetone, Glycerin, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Propylene Glycol, Ethoxydiglycol, Coco-Glucoside, Caramel, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Metabisulfite, Hydrolyzed Jojoba Esters, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Tocopherol, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Caprylyl Glycol, Decylene Glycol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Limonene, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Anise Alcohol, Coumarin, Sodium Hydroxide, CI 14700 (Red 4), CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 42090 (Blue 1)

Allergy Information

Free From: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

240ml ℮

Preparation and Usage