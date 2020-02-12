Dr Beckmann Colour & Dirt Collector 20 Pack
Offer
Product Description
- Original Colour & Dirt Collector 20 Sheets
- Social Media
- Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube /DrBeckmannUK
- Advanced
- Protects whites & colours from dulling
- Mix washes with confidence
- Actively collects & locks-in more colour*
- Colour & Dirt Collector
- It's easy to separate your wash into whites and colours, but what do you do with multi-coloured clothes with patterns, stripes, a mixed load containing different colours or you simply don't have the time to separate? When you wash your clothes, colour and dirt can be released into the water. If this is not collected it can end up back on your clothes leaving colours dull and less vibrant and whites being discoloured and grey.
- The new Dr. Beckmann Colour & Dirt Collector Advanced contains unique Colour Collecting Molecules offering the best colour protection so far*. Whilst the proven microfibre sheet provides greater surface area for the loose colour to 'lock-on' to, the additional colour collecting molecules are dispersed into the water reaching areas where the sheet cannot reach. Complete colour protection through out all areas of the wash provides the ultimate colour protection for your laundry.
- *Compared to our former microfibre sheet
- Decades of Research for Excellent Efficacy
- Dr. Beckmann Brand Promise
- Dr. Beckmann products represent a pioneering and unrelenting passion to provide the most effective and high quality, in-house solutions for specialist laundry and household cleaning. Our products are the result of extensive research and refinement for excellent efficacy that you can trust.
- Have You Tried?
- Dr. Beckmann Colour & Dirt Collector Cloth
- Colour Protection for Bigger Wash Loads
- Long lasting colour protection for your laundry
- Good housekeeping institute approved 2018
- Colour brilliance - colour collecting molecules
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use
- Fill your washing machine with your laundry and add detergent as recommended.
- Place 1-2 sheets in the back of your washing machine, depending on the colour intensity of your clothes. Start the desired washing cycle.
- Simply remove the sheet at the end of the wash and throw away.
- Important Information
- Follow fabric care instructions.
- New coloured items should always be washed separately the first time.
- Use 3 sheets for heavily-dyed garments (e.g. dark jeans, silk fabrics). Product performance cannot be guaranteed where there is an excessive amount of colour bleed.
- Always follow manufacturer's manual.
Warnings
- Keep out of reach of children.
Name and address
- ACDOCO,
- Manchester,
- M44 5AX.
Return to
- For expert advice write to:
- Helen Why at Customer Service Dept,
- ACDOCO,
- Manchester,
- M44 5AX.
- Tel: 0161 359 4130
- E-mail: helen@acdoco.com
- www.dr-beckmann.co.uk
Net Contents
20 x Sheets
Safety information
Keep out of reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020