Optibac Saccharomyces Boulardii 16 Cap

Optibac Saccharomyces Boulardii 16 Cap

Vegan
Vegetarian

Live cultures Food supplement -16 capsulesSaccharomyces Boulardii Is A NaturalSaccharomyces Boulardii Is A Natural supplementIt Has Undergone Extensive Clinical ResearchCommitted to helping others and our planet, we've reduced our environmental impact including eliminating plastic from our packaging where possible.For expert advice go to optibac.comSee website T&Cs for survey details.
Digestive Supplement**This supplement contains a strain proven to survive to reach the digestive system and is designed to complement your body's natural gut bacteria.Live cultures Food supplement - 16 capsulesSaccharomyces boulardii is a unique and extensively researched friendly yeast, that is proven to reach the gut alive, and has been used around the world for over 50 years.~ The full name for this supplement is Optibac 'Saccharomyces boulardii ~
From the UK & Ireland's most recommended brand††Optibac is the brand of friendly bacteria supplements most recommended by stockists and UK consumers.At Optibac, we specialise in friendly bacteria and offer specific strains for your individual needs.We've always worked with the world's most researched strains to formulate our wide range of supplements.
Trusted friendly bacteria5 billion live culturesA unique friendly yeast, scientifically proven to reach the gut aliveThe Queen's Awards for EnterpriseHighly researched live culturesNo dairySoy and gluten freeNo added sugarsFree from artificial coloursVegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
No added sugars

Ingredients

Per Capsule - 4.5 Billion Live Culture (4.5 x 10^9), Live Cultures: Saccharomyces Boulardii (275mg), Vegetarian Capsule: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose

Allergy Information

Free From: Soya

Net Contents

16 x Capsules

Preparation and Usage

Recommended useTake 1 capsule daily. May be increased up to 6 capsules daily as desired or as professionally directed. Can be used intensively or on an ongoing basis. If taking anti-fungals, take separately (at least 2 hours apart).Suitable from 12 months+.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours

Lower age limit

12 Months

