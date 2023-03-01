Optibac Saccharomyces Boulardii 16 Cap

Live cultures Food supplement -16 capsules Saccharomyces Boulardii Is A Natural Saccharomyces Boulardii Is A Natural supplement It Has Undergone Extensive Clinical Research Committed to helping others and our planet, we've reduced our environmental impact including eliminating plastic from our packaging where possible. For expert advice go to optibac.com See website T&Cs for survey details.

Saccharomyces boulardii is a unique and extensively researched friendly yeast, that is proven to reach the gut alive, and has been used around the world for over 50 years.

From the UK & Ireland's most recommended brand† †Optibac is the brand of friendly bacteria supplements most recommended by stockists and UK consumers.

5 billion live cultures
A unique friendly yeast, scientifically proven to reach the gut alive
No dairy
Soy and gluten free
No added sugars
Free from artificial colours
Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan

Ingredients

Per Capsule - 4.5 Billion Live Culture (4.5 x 10^9), Live Cultures: Saccharomyces Boulardii (275mg), Vegetarian Capsule: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose

Allergy Information

Net Contents

16 x Capsules

Preparation and Usage

Recommended use Take 1 capsule daily. May be increased up to 6 capsules daily as desired or as professionally directed. Can be used intensively or on an ongoing basis. If taking anti-fungals, take separately (at least 2 hours apart). Suitable from 12 months+.

Additives

Lower age limit

12 Months