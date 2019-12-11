By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Snack A Jacks Sweet Chilli 4 Pack 88G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Snack A Jacks Sweet Chilli 4 Pack 88G
£ 1.65
£1.88/100g
Each inner pack contains:
  • Energy383kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.8g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.20g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 383kJ

Product Description

  • Sweet Chilli Flavour Rice and Corn Snack
  • - Full on flavour, packed into just 91 calories
  • - These light, crunchy and wonderfully tasty sweet chilli rice cakes are flavourfully made with rice and corn
  • - Perfect for slipping into your bag for on-the-go snacking or packing into your lunchbox for a daytime treat
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - No added MSG, No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Full on flavour, packed into just 91 calories; these light, crunchy and wonderfully tasty sweet chilli rice cakes are flavourfully made with rice and corn. Perfect for slipping into your bag for on-the-go snacking or packing into your lunchbox for a daytime treat. Suitable for vegetarians. No added MSG, No artificial colours or preservatives.
  • 383 kJ 91 kcal per pack
  • Made with rice and corn
  • No added MSG
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 88g

Information

Ingredients

Rice, Maize (with Germ Removed), Sweet Chilli Flavour (Dextrose, Flavourings, Sugar, Salt, Rice Flour, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Hot Paprika, Acid (Citric Acid), Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract)), Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Celery, Mustard, Soya and Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Snack A Jacks,
  • Freepost NAT21737,
  • PO Box 7757,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8YZ.
  • EU: Snack a Jacks,

Return to

  • Our Quality Promise
  • If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
  • Consumer Services Department,
  • Snack A Jacks,
  • Freepost NAT21737,
  • PO Box 7757,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8YZ.
  • EU: Snack a Jacks,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • 0800 7832577

Net Contents

4 x 22g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 22g(%*)Per 100g
Energy 383kJ1743kJ
-91kcal(5%*)413kcal
Fat 1.8g(3%*)8.2g
of which Saturates 0.2g(1%*)1.0g
Carbohydrate 17.0g77.0g
of which Sugars 0.8g(1%*)3.8g
Fibre 0.3g1.5g
Protein 1.5g6.7g
Salt 0.20g(3%*)0.93g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Snack A Jacks Salt & Vinegar 4 Pack 88G

£ 1.65
£1.88/100g

Snack A Jacks Sour Cream & Chive 4 Pack 88G

£ 1.65
£1.88/100g

Propercorn Sweet & Salty Popcorn 6X14g

£ 1.00
£1.20/100g

Offer

Walkers Sunbites Sweet Chilli Snacks 6 X 25 G

£ 1.50
£1.00/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here