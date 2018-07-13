Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

Didn't live up to expectations 3 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 I was really looking forward to trying this Dove deodorant aerosol, with a new baby recently added to our lively family I thought it would be ideal for a quick freshen up! Initially I was happy with the fresh and pleasant scent which wasn't overpowering. The spray worked well and the soft touch aerosol was nice to use. But the scent didn't last very long and I was aware of smelling 'soapy' - not unpleasant, but not what I was hoping for. And the lovely weather recently has afforded some excellent opportunities to test the anti-perspirant qualities, not just the perfume. Unfortunately it failed there as well. Walking with the kids in the sunshine - so not strenuous exercise - and I was aware of damp 'pits, making me glad I wasn't wearing a plain coloured top. While my armpit skin may be more moisturised than usual, that isn't my first requirement so I won't be buying this anti-perspirant in the future [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

flippertyjibbit 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 This anti-perspirant deodorant smells fantastic and very feminine plus keeps me dry and fresh all day. It didn't leave any kind of white marks on my clothing and I could instantly get dressed after using it without having to wait for it to dry. I would highly recommend Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate Anti-Perspeirient. It also fits nicely into your handbag and did the job even on hot summer days. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tried and tested and comes out on top! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 Am loving the new dove deodorant, easy to use, lovely fragrance and best of all no silly snow that appears to fall everywhere when I use it! You all know what I mean. After a week on holiday in gorgeous weather, lots of walking and exercise, I can honestly say it works and does what it’s meant to do. Even an hour’s aerobics session has proved it works! Will definitely be buying this myself. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfectly refreshing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 Smells very nice and stays in for a very long time. Doesn’t leave any stains or greasy stains. Very delicate on the skin and doesn’t irritate it. In one word it’s perfect. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love love love 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 Iv never used this sort of antiperspirant before only roll on but I loved it Iv used it for a few days now and I like it and will continue I feel fresh clean dry and no marks love the smell [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just received dove pomegranate 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 I think the packaging is really eye catching. First impressions are good, and hoping that although it’s not a deodorant anti perperant that it will be as effective as my usual! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

nice packaging, feels dry 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 The packaging is very cute. The product feels dry when sprayed, but I didn't enjoy the smell, the scent was too fruity. Overall does the job. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Softer underarms but not fresh all day 2 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 First I must say I really like the packaging of Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate Anti-Perspirant Aerosol. It's clean and fresh. Unfortunately the smell was not for my taste. If you enjoy a sweet fragrance than it will definitely suit you. I was expecting it to have a more lemony note as it should include verbena. Also I am afraid it didn't keep me fresh the whole day. But after a week of use, I did notice my underarms were softer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tricky canister 3 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 Found the workings on this product a bit stiff to use. Powerful scent- worked well as an antiperspirant [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]