Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

4.5(44)Write a review
Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

Rest of shelf

Product Description

  • 250ml size
  • Deodorant Spray
  • Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate Anti-perspirant Deodorant provides up to 48 hours of protection against underarm wetness and offers incredible underarm care. We think the best deodorant should care for your skin. That’s why our new and improved formula contains our ¼ moisturising cream, to help your underarms recover from the irritation shaving can cause and leave them feeling softer, smoother and looking more beautiful than ever before.
  • Enhanced with the lively scents of pomegranate and lemon verbena, Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate & Lemon Verbena Anti-perspirant Deodorant spray has got what it takes to keep you feeling dry and smelling fabulous, whatever the day throws at you.
  • So, with its fresh fruity scent, soothing cream formula and up to 48 hours of anti-perspirant protection, you can feel confident each day with Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate & Lemon Verbena Anti-perspirant Deodorant.
  • For best protection from sweat marks and skin irritation: after showering, make sure your underarms are dry and cool. Shake the can well to evenly mix the protective and moisturising ingredients, then hold your arm above your head and spray one underarm at a time for two seconds each, holding the can 15cm from your underarms.
  • New and Improved Dove – Cares for your underarm skin like never before.
  • Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate Anti-perspirant Deodorant provides 48 hours protection against sweat and odour
  • Cares for your underarm skin
  • Contains our unique 1/4 moisturising cream for beautifully soft and smooth underarms
  • Helps delicate underarm skin to recover from irritation caused by shaving
  • Dermatologically tested and 0% alcohol formula
  • Juicy and refreshing scent of pomegranate and lemon verbena to help revitalise your senses
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Parfum, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Dimethiconol, Propylene Carbonate, PEG-4, Aqua, Propylene glycol, Punica Granatum, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Danger Extremely flammable aerosol. Caution: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

44 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Didn't live up to expectations

3 stars

I was really looking forward to trying this Dove deodorant aerosol, with a new baby recently added to our lively family I thought it would be ideal for a quick freshen up! Initially I was happy with the fresh and pleasant scent which wasn't overpowering. The spray worked well and the soft touch aerosol was nice to use. But the scent didn't last very long and I was aware of smelling 'soapy' - not unpleasant, but not what I was hoping for. And the lovely weather recently has afforded some excellent opportunities to test the anti-perspirant qualities, not just the perfume. Unfortunately it failed there as well. Walking with the kids in the sunshine - so not strenuous exercise - and I was aware of damp 'pits, making me glad I wasn't wearing a plain coloured top. While my armpit skin may be more moisturised than usual, that isn't my first requirement so I won't be buying this anti-perspirant in the future [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

flippertyjibbit

5 stars

This anti-perspirant deodorant smells fantastic and very feminine plus keeps me dry and fresh all day. It didn't leave any kind of white marks on my clothing and I could instantly get dressed after using it without having to wait for it to dry. I would highly recommend Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate Anti-Perspeirient. It also fits nicely into your handbag and did the job even on hot summer days. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tried and tested and comes out on top!

5 stars

Am loving the new dove deodorant, easy to use, lovely fragrance and best of all no silly snow that appears to fall everywhere when I use it! You all know what I mean. After a week on holiday in gorgeous weather, lots of walking and exercise, I can honestly say it works and does what it’s meant to do. Even an hour’s aerobics session has proved it works! Will definitely be buying this myself. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfectly refreshing

5 stars

Smells very nice and stays in for a very long time. Doesn’t leave any stains or greasy stains. Very delicate on the skin and doesn’t irritate it. In one word it’s perfect. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love love love

5 stars

Iv never used this sort of antiperspirant before only roll on but I loved it Iv used it for a few days now and I like it and will continue I feel fresh clean dry and no marks love the smell [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just received dove pomegranate

4 stars

I think the packaging is really eye catching. First impressions are good, and hoping that although it’s not a deodorant anti perperant that it will be as effective as my usual! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

nice packaging, feels dry

4 stars

The packaging is very cute. The product feels dry when sprayed, but I didn't enjoy the smell, the scent was too fruity. Overall does the job. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Softer underarms but not fresh all day

2 stars

First I must say I really like the packaging of Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate Anti-Perspirant Aerosol. It's clean and fresh. Unfortunately the smell was not for my taste. If you enjoy a sweet fragrance than it will definitely suit you. I was expecting it to have a more lemony note as it should include verbena. Also I am afraid it didn't keep me fresh the whole day. But after a week of use, I did notice my underarms were softer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tricky canister

3 stars

Found the workings on this product a bit stiff to use. Powerful scent- worked well as an antiperspirant [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Effective and smells amazing!

4 stars

Dove go fresh you’ve nailed it! Smells amazing, keeps me feeling fresh all day and the huge added bonus of no white marks on my clothing...result! Throughout the day I can still smell the gorgeous fragrance, which I love! My teenage daughter asked me what the lovely scent was and I showed her, that was her converted and now she is using this product daily! Hence I’ve already stocked up. I also love the packaging: simple and effective. The only reason I didn’t give dove go fresh a 5-star rating is purely around the fact it states 48hr and this would definitely not keep me feeling fresh and dry for that period of time. Overall a really good effective and delicious smelling anti-perspirant and I would highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 44 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

