Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml

- Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate Anti-perspirant Deodorant provides up to 48 hours of protection against underarm wetness and offers incredible underarm care. We think the best deodorant should care for your skin. That’s why our new and improved formula contains our 1/4 moisturising cream, to help your underarms recover from the irritation shaving can cause and leave them feeling softer, smoother and looking more beautiful than ever before.
- Enhanced with the lively scents of pomegranate and lemon verbena, Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate & Lemon Verbena Anti-perspirant Deodorant spray has got what it takes to keep you feeling dry and smelling fabulous, whatever the day throws at you.
- So, with its fresh fruity scent, soothing cream formula and up to 48 hours of anti-perspirant protection, you can feel confident each day with Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate & Lemon Verbena Anti-perspirant Deodorant.
- For best protection from sweat marks and skin irritation: after showering, make sure your underarms are dry and cool. Shake the can well to evenly mix the protective and moisturising ingredients, then hold your arm above your head and spray one underarm at a time for two seconds each, holding the can 15cm from your underarms.
- New and Improved Dove, cares for your underarm skin like never before.
- Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate Anti-perspirant Deodorant provides 48 hours protection against sweat and odour
- Cares for your underarm skin
- Contains our unique 1/4 moisturising cream for beautifully soft and smooth underarms
- Helps delicate underarm skin to recover from irritation caused by shaving
- Dermatologically tested and 0% alcohol formula
- Juicy and refreshing scent of pomegranate and lemon verbena to help revitalise your senses
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Parfum, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Dimethiconol, Propylene Carbonate, PEG-4, Aqua, Propylene glycol, Punica Granatum, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool
Storage
Produce of
United Kingdom
Warnings
- Caution: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurized container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
150 ℮
Safety information
