By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bloo Acticlean Block Violet Twin

1(1)Write a review
Bloo Acticlean Block Violet Twin
£ 1.50
£0.75/each

Product Description

  • Violet in Cistern Block
  • An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative-www.cleanright.eu
  • For up to 8 weeks*
  • *Each block lasts up to 4 weeks.
  • Bloo offers you a choice of 3 simple ranges to help you keep your toilet thoroughly clean & fresh, in whichever way you choose.
  • 1 In Cestern
  • Our in cistern range cleans from the cistern to bowl every time you flush for a long lasting, thorough clean.
  • 2 Rim
  • Our toilet rim range directly targets the toilet bowl for an easy way to lasting freshness & fragrance.
  • 3 Liquid Cleaner
  • Our liquid toilet cleaner cleans the bowl, removes limescale & leaves a long lasting fragrance.

By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Manufacturers of Hygiene Products Jeyes Group Ltd., Hemel Hempstead

  • Cleans & foams with every flush
  • With a concentrated cleaning action designed to prevent limescale

Information

Ingredients

Contains: > 30% Anionic Surfactants, < 5 % Polycarboxylates, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Aliphatic Hydrocarbons, Further ingredients: Limonene

Storage

Store spare blocks in their pack in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • No need to remove the pleated wrapper as this will dissolve in the water. Drop the block into the cistern at the opposite end to the water inlet, by the float (see picture). Allow 10 minutes for the block to settle before flushing. For best results clean the toilet thoroughly to remove existing limescale deposits. Use only as directed. Do not use in porous, crazed or cast-iron cisterns.
  • Continue the freshness
  • Replace with a new bloo block as soon as the colour starts to fade.
  • Safe to use with septic tanks and all other toilet cleaners.

Warnings

  • BLOO VIOLET IN CISTERN BLOCK 2 x 38g
  • Danger: Contains: Sodium Dodecylbenzene Sulfonate.
  • Keep out of reach of children. Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye damage. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Wash contaminated skin thoroughly after handling.
  • IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water.
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. Contains Limonene. May produce an allergic reaction.

Name and address

  • UK: Henkel Limited,
  • Wood Lane End,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • Herts,
  • HP2 4RQ,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Consumer Advice:
  • consumer.response@henkel.com
  • www.henkel.co.uk
  • www.bloo.com
  • UK: Henkel Limited,
  • Wood Lane End,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • Herts,
  • HP2 4RQ,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Tel: 0845 4900176
  • IRL: Henkel Ireland Distribution Limited,

Net Contents

2 x 38g ℮

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
View more safety information

DANGER BLOO VIOLET IN CISTERN BLOCK 2 x 38g Danger: Contains: Sodium Dodecylbenzene Sulfonate. Keep out of reach of children. Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye damage. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Wash contaminated skin thoroughly after handling. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. Contains Limonene. May produce an allergic reaction.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

need to rethink what your claiming

1 stars

don,t even last a week using short flush

Usually bought next

Tesco Thick Bleach 24 Hour Citrus750ml

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.39
£0.52/litre

Aldi Price Match

Bloo Acticlean Cistern Block Original Twinpack

£ 1.50
£0.75/each

Bloo Acticlean Cistern Block Citrus Twinpack

£ 1.50
£0.75/each

Springforce Sponge Scourers 8 Pack

£ 0.40
£0.05/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here