Bloo Acticlean Block Violet Twin

need to rethink what your claiming
don,t even last a week using short flush
By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Manufacturers of Hygiene Products Jeyes Group Ltd., Hemel Hempstead
Contains: > 30% Anionic Surfactants, < 5 % Polycarboxylates, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Aliphatic Hydrocarbons, Further ingredients: Limonene
Store spare blocks in their pack in a cool, dry place.
Made in the UK
2 x 38g ℮
DANGER BLOO VIOLET IN CISTERN BLOCK 2 x 38g Danger: Contains: Sodium Dodecylbenzene Sulfonate. Keep out of reach of children. Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye damage. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Wash contaminated skin thoroughly after handling. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. Contains Limonene. May produce an allergic reaction.
