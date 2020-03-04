Misfits Scruffy Bites 180G
Offer
Product Description
- Complementary pet food for adult dogs.
- Mouth-watering morsels.
- Dogs love the nice nibbly texture, and moist meaty taste of our Scruffy Bites™ - the perfect reward for that perfect fetch.
- We've said no to artificial colours and flavours and sent them to the naughty basket!
- We love dogs because they're one-in-a-million, legendary characters! We know they're too busy chasing squirrels or snaffling socks to worry about the perfectly shaped treat, so neither do we, MISFITS® - treats full of character for dogs full of character!
- Mouth-watering morsels
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (total 11%), Oils and Fats, Various Sugars, Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts
Storage
Store your MISFITS® in a cool, dry (and safe!) place.Best before date/batch number: see back of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Time
- Feeding instructions: Small dogs e.g. Dachshund, feed up to 5 pieces per day. Medium dogs e.g. Cocker Spaniel, feed up to 9 pieces per day. Large dogs e.g. Labrador, feed up to 12 pieces per day. Please reduce main meal accordingly. Use within 14 days of opening. Dogs go mad for MISFITS®, so give them a treat. Make sure your dog has a bowl of fresh water nearby.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- GB - Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9DR.
- IRL - Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
Return to
- Contact us with you "tails" at:
- GB Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9DR.
- Give us a woof on 0800 738 800
- www.misfits-treats.com
- IRL Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|18.2
|Fat content:
|13.6
|Inorganic matter:
|6.1
|Crude fibres:
|3.1
|Moisture:
|22.6
|Energy:
|317 kcal/100g
|Vitamin A:
|4251 IU
|Vitamin D3:
|1063 IU
|Vitamin E:
|76.9 mg
|Calcium iodate anhydrous:
|1.6 mg
|Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:
|13.4 mg
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|112 mg
|Sodium selenite:
|0.55 mg
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|180 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020