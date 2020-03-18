By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Radieux 112R Pocket Analogue Radio

4.5(229)Write a review
Tesco Radieux 112R Pocket Analogue Radio
£ 6.95
£6.95/each

Product Description

  • AM/FM analogue radio
  • Compact size
  • Requires 2 AAA batteries
  • - Analog Tuning AM/FM/ Radio
  • - Built-in Antenna Bar, Built-in Mono Speaker
  • - Telescopic Rod Antenna
  • Analog Tuning AM/FM/ Radio

Information

229 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Great buy!!

5 stars

This radio just fits the bill and this radio is just excellent at everything - it picks up my favorite radio stations in Watersmeet!!!! Very pleased

Excellent picked radio !

5 stars

Love It ! Excellent little radio to listen to before dropping off to sleep. At a very reasonable price, easy to use takes up no room, sound quality good. It does what it says on the box and I will be buying another for my Dad who loves listening to the radio.

Excellent little radio

5 stars

Excellent little radio. I have tinnitus and this is ideal under my pillow to block out the noise, it isn't bulky so sits comfortably underneath. Good quality sound, feels sturdy, doesn't feel tinny. Cheap to run too, only takes x 2 AAA batteries.

Good radio but a 3rd of the wavelengths don't work

2 stars

This would be an ideal transistor radio except it has no reception on the lowest third of either FM or MW. This means you cannot listen to 5 Live on 693 or Radio 2 on FM. This is unacceptable.

Does the job perfectly

5 stars

We wanted a mini portable radio for our recent camping trip, we didn’t want to spend a lot so this seemed like a great option for the price. It’s great! Worked perfectly all weekend. Would definitely recommend

Cheap and poor quality

1 stars

I had to return this because the on off button was faulty. However it was cheap and you only get what you pay for.

Its time for Tesco to improve This Radio

3 stars

I have bought this radio several times. It used to be £4 then £4.50. I have been using small radios for over 60 years. The size, sound, reception and price are all excellent. At any time I have no less than half a dozen of different radios that use 2AA or 2AAA batteries. I keep a radio in my shirt's pocket almost all the time when I am at home. The problem is that the tuning and volume wheels only protrude a fraction of a millimeter to the side of the radio. This makes it difficult to shut off the radio. Hence, after only a few weeks of use, the knurls on the 'volume wheel' tend to wear out. Very annoying. Otherwise, it is the best value for money small radio.

Absolutely brilliant

5 stars

I have this about 4 years now, gets used daily & still hoing strong. I left it out in torrential rain over night (by accident) & after drying out on the radiator it's survived. Gutted they don't sell these anymore : (

fab

5 stars

i got 2 of these for my grandsons age 5 and 7 they were made up with them very good and only 4 pounds keeps them in bed if a night just listening to the music and songs

Rubbish

1 stars

Did not pick up any FM frequencies I guess for the price this was to be expected

1-10 of 229 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

