Usn Whey Protein Chocolate 908G

Usn Whey Protein Chocolate 908G
Product Description

  • High Protein Drink Mix with Sweeteners
  • Chocolate Flavour
  • The ingredients used to formulate this product are not sports banned substances. Professional athletes should refer to the USN website for more information on prohibited substances in sports.
  • Ensure that a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle is followed.
  • Core Benefits of Ingredients
  • Protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of lean muscle mass1.
  • Contains Tolerase™ L pH-stable lactase. Lactase enzyme improves lactose digestions in individuals who have difficulty digesting lactose2.
  • Multi-source protein for optimal muscle gains1
  • With added Tolerase L for optimal digestibility2
  • Product Information
  • USN 100% Premium Whey is one of the highest BV (Biological Value) proteins available in nature. Whey contains proteins such as a lactalbumen and immunoglobulins.
  • Now with revolutionary MyoMatrix™ whey protein isolate and concentrate blend and Tolerase™ L digestive enzyme technology.
  • 23g protein per serving
  • 5.29g BCAAs per serving
  • Whey protein concentrate + isolate
  • Pack size: 908G
  • Protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of lean muscle mass

Information

Ingredients

Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Nutriose® (Soluble Corn Fibre), Cocoa Powder, Whey Protein Isolate (Milk), Flavouring, Thickeners (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Sodium Chloride, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame-K), Tolerase™ L (pH-Stable Lactase)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep this product in a cool, dry place out of reach of young childrenBatch Number, Best Before Date: See Bottom of Container

Produce of

Manufactured in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • Recommended Use
  • 1 scoop with 150-200ml water (23g Protein)
  • For a 23g protein serving, add ±1 rounded scoop to approximately 150-200ml cold water.
  • Stir directly into a glass with a fork or mix in a blender or shaker for about 30 seconds. Have 2-4 servings daily.

Number of uses

Serving size: ±1 rounded scoop (34g); Approx. servings per container: 26

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT NOTICE: Consult your doctor prior to use if you have a medical condition. Do not exceed the recommended daily intake. Tolerance to lactose is variable - please seek advice as to the role of lactase in the diet.

Name and address

  • USN (UK) Ltd,
  • Seven House,
  • High Street,
  • Longbridge,
  • Birmingham,
  • B31 2UQ.

Return to

  • USN (UK) Ltd,
  • Seven House,
  • High Street,
  • Longbridge,
  • Birmingham,
  • B31 2UQ.
  • Tel: 0845 1800 556
  • Fax: 0845 1800 557
  • E-mail: info@usn.co.uk
  • Website: www.usn.co.uk

Net Contents

908g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g%RI*Per 34g%RI*
Energy 1586kJ539kJ
-(375kcal)19(127kcal)6
Fat 7.1g102.4g3
Of which Saturates 3.9g191.3g7
Carbohydrate 7.8g32.7g1
Of which Sugars 5.1g61.7g2
Fibre 7.9g2.7g
Protein 68g13823g47
Salt 1.1g180.4g6
Potassium 503mg25171mg9
Calcium 421mg53143mg18
Phosphorus 251mg3685mg12
Magnesium 84mg2228mg8
Alanine1.16
Arginine0.51
Aspartic Acid2.54
Cysteine0.51
Glutamine4.19
Glycine0.35
Histidine**0.40
Isoleucine**^1.48
Leucine**^2.44
Lysine**2.17
Methionine**0.49
Phenylalanine**0.71
Proline1.29
Serine1.08
Threonine**1.56
Tryptophane**0.35
Tyrosine0.62
Valine**^1.37
Minerals----
Amino Acid Profile (g/34g) (From dairy proteins)----
*Reference Intake of average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**Essential amino acids (EAA)----
^BCAAs (Branched Chain Amino Acids)----

Safety information

View more safety information

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Consult your doctor prior to use if you have a medical condition. Do not exceed the recommended daily intake. Tolerance to lactose is variable - please seek advice as to the role of lactase in the diet.

