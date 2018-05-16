Usn Whey Protein Chocolate 908G
New
Product Description
- High Protein Drink Mix with Sweeteners
- Chocolate Flavour
- The ingredients used to formulate this product are not sports banned substances. Professional athletes should refer to the USN website for more information on prohibited substances in sports.
- Ensure that a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle is followed.
- Core Benefits of Ingredients
- Protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of lean muscle mass1.
- Contains Tolerase™ L pH-stable lactase. Lactase enzyme improves lactose digestions in individuals who have difficulty digesting lactose2.
- Multi-source protein for optimal muscle gains1
- With added Tolerase L for optimal digestibility2
- Product Information
- USN 100% Premium Whey is one of the highest BV (Biological Value) proteins available in nature. Whey contains proteins such as a lactalbumen and immunoglobulins.
- Now with revolutionary MyoMatrix™ whey protein isolate and concentrate blend and Tolerase™ L digestive enzyme technology.
- 23g protein per serving
- 5.29g BCAAs per serving
- Whey protein concentrate + isolate
- Pack size: 908G
- Protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of lean muscle mass
Information
Ingredients
Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Nutriose® (Soluble Corn Fibre), Cocoa Powder, Whey Protein Isolate (Milk), Flavouring, Thickeners (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Sodium Chloride, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame-K), Tolerase™ L (pH-Stable Lactase)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep this product in a cool, dry place out of reach of young childrenBatch Number, Best Before Date: See Bottom of Container
Produce of
Manufactured in Belgium
Preparation and Usage
- Recommended Use
- 1 scoop with 150-200ml water (23g Protein)
- For a 23g protein serving, add ±1 rounded scoop to approximately 150-200ml cold water.
- Stir directly into a glass with a fork or mix in a blender or shaker for about 30 seconds. Have 2-4 servings daily.
Number of uses
Serving size: ±1 rounded scoop (34g); Approx. servings per container: 26
Warnings
- IMPORTANT NOTICE: Consult your doctor prior to use if you have a medical condition. Do not exceed the recommended daily intake. Tolerance to lactose is variable - please seek advice as to the role of lactase in the diet.
Name and address
- USN (UK) Ltd,
- Seven House,
- High Street,
- Longbridge,
- Birmingham,
- B31 2UQ.
Return to
- USN (UK) Ltd,
- Seven House,
- High Street,
- Longbridge,
- Birmingham,
- B31 2UQ.
- Tel: 0845 1800 556
- Fax: 0845 1800 557
- E-mail: info@usn.co.uk
- Website: www.usn.co.uk
Net Contents
908g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|%RI*
|Per 34g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1586kJ
|539kJ
|-
|(375kcal)
|19
|(127kcal)
|6
|Fat
|7.1g
|10
|2.4g
|3
|Of which Saturates
|3.9g
|19
|1.3g
|7
|Carbohydrate
|7.8g
|3
|2.7g
|1
|Of which Sugars
|5.1g
|6
|1.7g
|2
|Fibre
|7.9g
|2.7g
|Protein
|68g
|138
|23g
|47
|Salt
|1.1g
|18
|0.4g
|6
|Potassium
|503mg
|25
|171mg
|9
|Calcium
|421mg
|53
|143mg
|18
|Phosphorus
|251mg
|36
|85mg
|12
|Magnesium
|84mg
|22
|28mg
|8
|Alanine
|1.16
|Arginine
|0.51
|Aspartic Acid
|2.54
|Cysteine
|0.51
|Glutamine
|4.19
|Glycine
|0.35
|Histidine**
|0.40
|Isoleucine**^
|1.48
|Leucine**^
|2.44
|Lysine**
|2.17
|Methionine**
|0.49
|Phenylalanine**
|0.71
|Proline
|1.29
|Serine
|1.08
|Threonine**
|1.56
|Tryptophane**
|0.35
|Tyrosine
|0.62
|Valine**^
|1.37
|Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Amino Acid Profile (g/34g) (From dairy proteins)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**Essential amino acids (EAA)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|^BCAAs (Branched Chain Amino Acids)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Consult your doctor prior to use if you have a medical condition. Do not exceed the recommended daily intake. Tolerance to lactose is variable - please seek advice as to the role of lactase in the diet.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020