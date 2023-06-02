We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Pilot V5 Liquid Ink Rollerball Black 5 Pack

Pilot V5 Liquid Ink Rollerball Black 5 Pack

4.5(2)
Write a review

£6.00

£1.20/each

Pilot V5 Liquid Ink Rollerball Black 5 PackJoin us on:https://www.facebook.com/pilotpenuk
Join the millions of Pilot V5 Hi-Tecpoint users worldwide.Over two decades the V5 Hi-Tecpoint has risen to become one of the most instantly recognisable pens on the market, and still has the edge on competition today.
The unique Hi-Tecpoint nib delivers a precise line of pure liquid ink, giving you a bright, dense colour, and the ink flow controller system keeps the flow consistent until the very last dropYou'll never be caught out with an empty pen thanks to the ink viewer window in the barrel of the pen either!0.5mm tip gives a 0.3mm fine line

Net Contents

5 x Pen

View all Pens & Pencils

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here