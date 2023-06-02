Pilot V5 Liquid Ink Rollerball Black 5 Pack Join us on: https://www.facebook.com/pilotpenuk

Join the millions of Pilot V5 Hi-Tecpoint users worldwide. Over two decades the V5 Hi-Tecpoint has risen to become one of the most instantly recognisable pens on the market, and still has the edge on competition today.

The unique Hi-Tecpoint nib delivers a precise line of pure liquid ink, giving you a bright, dense colour, and the ink flow controller system keeps the flow consistent until the very last drop You'll never be caught out with an empty pen thanks to the ink viewer window in the barrel of the pen either! 0.5mm tip gives a 0.3mm fine line

Net Contents

5 x Pen