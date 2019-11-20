Tesco No Added Sugar Fiery Ginger Beer 4X330ml

worth a try - surprisingly good - great price
Got a strange addiction to this - I like the flavour - is refreshing - not sickly sweet tasting like some other low sugar soft drinks Fab price also.
Fantastic taste, good value for money
We love the taste of Tesco's own sugar free Ginger Beer. Problem is so do a lot of others has shelves often empty....
Great flavour
Great peppery flavour very reasonably priced
Great Taste, and sugar free.
Lovely Fizzy and ginger taste. Very nice. and sugaGreatr free....
Was great, but now Rubbish
The original as per the above packaging was brilliant and I would definitely have given it 5 stars, BUT it has been replaced with new version with different packaging and it now tastes of nothing, I would have given it NO STARS but you can't do a review without giving it something so I've given it one. The ginger root extract is now the last ingredient listed which tells a tale of its own!! So I certainly won't be buying it again.
deeeeeelish .... almost peppery that you feel in t
deeeeeelish .... almost peppery that you feel in the back of your throat
This is a very good product but, you don't seem to
This is a very good product but, you don't seem to be able to keep it in stock. Also, you don't have it in your smaller shops as you use to.
hits the throat
Bought for my hubby instead of coke, He loves it says it hits the back of his throat which he likes
Disgusting
Tasteless and absolutely no "bite". A disgusting product and should be removed from the selves
great taste
love this ginger beer love the price