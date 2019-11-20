By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco No Added Sugar Fiery Ginger Beer 4X330ml

4(12)Write a review
Tesco No Added Sugar Fiery Ginger Beer 4X330ml
£ 0.99
£0.08/100ml
One can
  • Energy5kJ 1kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1kJ / <1kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated ginger beer soft drink with sweetener.
  • FIERY & SWEET Made with ginger root extract for a spicy kick Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks in Yorkshire for more than 25 years. We take old favourites, and carefully evolve these recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • FIERY & SWEET Made with ginger root extract for a spicy kick
  • Pack size: 1320ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Flavourings, Citric Acid, Stabilisers (Acacia, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Apple, Hibiscus, Molasses], Ginger Root Extract.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4x330ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne can (330ml)
Energy1kJ / <1kcal5kJ / 1kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.0g0.0g
Sugars0.0g0.0g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

  • Each can
    • Energy5kJ 1kcal
      <1%
    • Saturates<0.1g
      0%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1kJ / <1kcal

    Information

    Storage

    • Not suitable for home freezing. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

    Number of uses

    4 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach can (330ml)
    Energy1kJ / <1kcal5kJ / 1kcal
    Fat0.0g0.0g
    Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
    Carbohydrate0.0g0.0g
    Sugars0.0g0.0g
    Fibre0.0g0.0g
    Protein0g0g
    Salt0.1g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

worth a try - surprisingly good - great price

5 stars

Got a strange addiction to this - I like the flavour - is refreshing - not sickly sweet tasting like some other low sugar soft drinks Fab price also.

Fantastic taste, good value for money

5 stars

We love the taste of Tesco's own sugar free Ginger Beer. Problem is so do a lot of others has shelves often empty....

Great flavour

5 stars

Great peppery flavour very reasonably priced

Great Taste, and sugar free.

5 stars

Lovely Fizzy and ginger taste. Very nice. and sugaGreatr free....

Was great, but now Rubbish

1 stars

The original as per the above packaging was brilliant and I would definitely have given it 5 stars, BUT it has been replaced with new version with different packaging and it now tastes of nothing, I would have given it NO STARS but you can't do a review without giving it something so I've given it one. The ginger root extract is now the last ingredient listed which tells a tale of its own!! So I certainly won't be buying it again.

deeeeeelish .... almost peppery that you feel in t

5 stars

deeeeeelish .... almost peppery that you feel in the back of your throat

This is a very good product but, you don't seem to

4 stars

This is a very good product but, you don't seem to be able to keep it in stock. Also, you don't have it in your smaller shops as you use to.

hits the throat

5 stars

Bought for my hubby instead of coke, He loves it says it hits the back of his throat which he likes

Disgusting

1 stars

Tasteless and absolutely no "bite". A disgusting product and should be removed from the selves

great taste

5 stars

love this ginger beer love the price

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco No Added Sugar Cream Soda 4 X 330Ml

£ 0.99
£0.08/100ml

Tesco No Added Sugar Orange Crush 4 X 330Ml

£ 0.99
£0.08/100ml

Tesco Diet Lemonade 4X330ml

£ 0.99
£0.08/100ml

Tesco Diet Cloudy Lemonade 4 X 330Ml

£ 0.99
£0.08/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here