Gallo Family Vineyards Summer Red 75Cl

Good introduction to red wine
This is a very easy to drink red wine, it is very light, refreshing, fruity and not dry at all. The flavour is delicious, you can really taste the mixture of berries very well. This wine is rather sweet, maybe a little too sweet for some, I would recommend it highly for someone who is only just getting started with red wine or someone who usually doesn't like it. Wine snobs may turn up their noses at this but I don't think anyone could honestly say that it tastes bad. I would buy it again for guests who don't usually drink wine as I think it would be a great option to have for a summer barbecue but most likely will not buy this for myself again as I'm at a more advanced stage in my wine journey and looking for something a little stronger / full bodied.
Sweet wine
Very sweet red wine crisp when chilled. Must admit too sweet personally to be able to drink more than one small glass but good to share with a group of people.
Gorgeous
Love this summer red chilled as much as possible, very drinkable, even to those who aren't sure of reds.
Too sweet!
Although stated on the label that it was a softer, sweeter wine I found it far too sweet. As a confirmed red wine enthusiast of many years standing I found this so much sweeter than any other red wine and did not enjoy it at all. Sorry! But for wine drinkers who find most red wines a little too dry they would probably love this one.
Too sweet
Quite a pleasant wine but too sweet for my taste. This was not really noticeable from the description.
Everyday drinking wine.
We have been buying this for several years and have introduced red wine drinkers amongst our friends to this wine. It is ideal when sitting around drinking with friends as well as with meals.
Favourite !
We all have our favourites, and this is mine, I have no expertise on wine at all, and may be ignored by selecting this one! . I am not a regular wine drinker, but whenever I have either the Galle Summer Red or Galle Sumnmer White it suits my palette . Highly recommended,rather sweeter than most reds,so may not suit most wine drinkers. If you want a light refreshing drink with your lunch,picnic or before dinner this is my choice. Enjoy.........
Sweet
This was far to sweet for a red wine. Although on the bottle it should be made a prominent feature when selling
Summer red - all the year round gorgeous wine.
An excellent mellow refreshingly fruity red wine with total absence of harshness, bitterness, "oakyness" or tannins - neither ultra dry nor over sweet - a middle of the range medium-sweet wine. Extra-ordinarily drinkable always. Gallo at its best!
Love it!
This wine is so light, yet it gets all the taste buds going. We found that it doesn't leave any strong tastes behind which other red wines can, it is light and as it says on the bottle, very refreshing. If you like pinot grigio white wines, then I believe that you will love the flavours from this red wine because of the sweetness and lack of bitterness. It also recommends that you drink it chilled. My Husband loves to put red wine in the fridge, which most people would find very different, but you have to try this wine in the fridge, it is most delightful (especially when slightly chilled)! Would highly recommend.