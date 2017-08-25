By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gallo Family Vineyards Summer Red 75Cl

image 1 of Gallo Family Vineyards Summer Red 75Cl
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Summer Red - Red Californian Wine
  • Wine Style
  • A sweet and fruity red wine to be enjoyed chilled with flavours of juicy cherry and strawberry
  • In 1933, brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo founded a winery in California with nothing but a love of wine and a lot of determination. Four generations later we continue to craft great-tasting wines for every occasion.
  • Wine of California, U.S.A.
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Gallo Family Vineyards Summer Red is a sweet blend featuring notes of juicy cherry and strawberry jam layered with hints of blackberry. The smooth, plush body makes this a great complement to grilled vegetables, marinated steak, and spicy dishes.

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

7.9

ABV

10.5% vol

Producer

Gallo Family Vineyards

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Cal Dennison

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

RedGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • The grapes for Gallo Family Vineyards Summer Red were harvested at optimum ripeness during cool night temperatures to preserve the fresh fruit flavours. The winemaker selected particularly aromatic yeast strains and employed a moderate fermentation process, which together have enhanced the natural flavours and expressive mouthfeel of this wine. Proper storage after fermentation has preserved the natural bright flavours and balance in the wine.

History

  • In 1933, brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo founded a winery in California with nothing but a love of wine and a lot of determination. Four generations later, we continue to craft great-tasting wines for every occasion.

Regional Information

  • The grapes for Gallo Family Vineyards Summer Red were harvested from select vineyards in California's Central Valley. This location, at the mouth of the Sacramento Delta, provides a unique geographical advantage for growing grapes. The climate here offers beautifully warm days and cool, breezy nights - ideal conditions for perfectly ripe fruit.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of U.S.A.

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy chilled

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Importer address

  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • gallofamily.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

26 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Good introduction to red wine

4 stars

This is a very easy to drink red wine, it is very light, refreshing, fruity and not dry at all. The flavour is delicious, you can really taste the mixture of berries very well. This wine is rather sweet, maybe a little too sweet for some, I would recommend it highly for someone who is only just getting started with red wine or someone who usually doesn't like it. Wine snobs may turn up their noses at this but I don't think anyone could honestly say that it tastes bad. I would buy it again for guests who don't usually drink wine as I think it would be a great option to have for a summer barbecue but most likely will not buy this for myself again as I'm at a more advanced stage in my wine journey and looking for something a little stronger / full bodied.

Sweet wine

4 stars

Very sweet red wine crisp when chilled. Must admit too sweet personally to be able to drink more than one small glass but good to share with a group of people.

Gorgeous

5 stars

Love this summer red chilled as much as possible, very drinkable, even to those who aren't sure of reds.

Too sweet!

2 stars

Although stated on the label that it was a softer, sweeter wine I found it far too sweet. As a confirmed red wine enthusiast of many years standing I found this so much sweeter than any other red wine and did not enjoy it at all. Sorry! But for wine drinkers who find most red wines a little too dry they would probably love this one.

Too sweet

2 stars

Quite a pleasant wine but too sweet for my taste. This was not really noticeable from the description.

Everyday drinking wine.

4 stars

We have been buying this for several years and have introduced red wine drinkers amongst our friends to this wine. It is ideal when sitting around drinking with friends as well as with meals.

Favourite !

5 stars

We all have our favourites, and this is mine, I have no expertise on wine at all, and may be ignored by selecting this one! . I am not a regular wine drinker, but whenever I have either the Galle Summer Red or Galle Sumnmer White it suits my palette . Highly recommended,rather sweeter than most reds,so may not suit most wine drinkers. If you want a light refreshing drink with your lunch,picnic or before dinner this is my choice. Enjoy.........

Sweet

2 stars

This was far to sweet for a red wine. Although on the bottle it should be made a prominent feature when selling

Summer red - all the year round gorgeous wine.

5 stars

An excellent mellow refreshingly fruity red wine with total absence of harshness, bitterness, "oakyness" or tannins - neither ultra dry nor over sweet - a middle of the range medium-sweet wine. Extra-ordinarily drinkable always. Gallo at its best!

Love it!

5 stars

This wine is so light, yet it gets all the taste buds going. We found that it doesn't leave any strong tastes behind which other red wines can, it is light and as it says on the bottle, very refreshing. If you like pinot grigio white wines, then I believe that you will love the flavours from this red wine because of the sweetness and lack of bitterness. It also recommends that you drink it chilled. My Husband loves to put red wine in the fridge, which most people would find very different, but you have to try this wine in the fridge, it is most delightful (especially when slightly chilled)! Would highly recommend.

1-10 of 26 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

