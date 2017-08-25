Gallo Family Vineyards Summer Red 75Cl

Good introduction to red wine 4 stars Review from tesco.com 25th August 2017 This is a very easy to drink red wine, it is very light, refreshing, fruity and not dry at all. The flavour is delicious, you can really taste the mixture of berries very well. This wine is rather sweet, maybe a little too sweet for some, I would recommend it highly for someone who is only just getting started with red wine or someone who usually doesn't like it. Wine snobs may turn up their noses at this but I don't think anyone could honestly say that it tastes bad. I would buy it again for guests who don't usually drink wine as I think it would be a great option to have for a summer barbecue but most likely will not buy this for myself again as I'm at a more advanced stage in my wine journey and looking for something a little stronger / full bodied.

Sweet wine 4 stars Review from tesco.com 30th June 2016 Very sweet red wine crisp when chilled. Must admit too sweet personally to be able to drink more than one small glass but good to share with a group of people.

Gorgeous 5 stars Review from tesco.com 26th April 2016 Love this summer red chilled as much as possible, very drinkable, even to those who aren't sure of reds.

Too sweet! 2 stars Review from tesco.com 28th December 2015 Although stated on the label that it was a softer, sweeter wine I found it far too sweet. As a confirmed red wine enthusiast of many years standing I found this so much sweeter than any other red wine and did not enjoy it at all. Sorry! But for wine drinkers who find most red wines a little too dry they would probably love this one.

Too sweet 2 stars Review from tesco.com 24th December 2015 Quite a pleasant wine but too sweet for my taste. This was not really noticeable from the description.

Everyday drinking wine. 4 stars Review from tesco.com 27th May 2015 We have been buying this for several years and have introduced red wine drinkers amongst our friends to this wine. It is ideal when sitting around drinking with friends as well as with meals.

Favourite ! 5 stars Review from tesco.com 29th April 2015 We all have our favourites, and this is mine, I have no expertise on wine at all, and may be ignored by selecting this one! . I am not a regular wine drinker, but whenever I have either the Galle Summer Red or Galle Sumnmer White it suits my palette . Highly recommended,rather sweeter than most reds,so may not suit most wine drinkers. If you want a light refreshing drink with your lunch,picnic or before dinner this is my choice. Enjoy.........

Sweet 2 stars Review from tesco.com 13th April 2015 This was far to sweet for a red wine. Although on the bottle it should be made a prominent feature when selling

Summer red - all the year round gorgeous wine. 5 stars Review from tesco.com 15th March 2015 An excellent mellow refreshingly fruity red wine with total absence of harshness, bitterness, "oakyness" or tannins - neither ultra dry nor over sweet - a middle of the range medium-sweet wine. Extra-ordinarily drinkable always. Gallo at its best!