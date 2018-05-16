Tesco Free Range Eggs Large Box Of 12

- Energy326kJ 78kcal4%
Product Description
- large class A free range eggs.
- From trusted British Farms. Our freshly laid eggs come from selected farms where hens are free to roam and forage on open pastures from dawn to dusk, and are safely housed in barn overnight
- Carefully selected by farmers from free roaming hens.
Information
Storage
Consumer advice - to maintain freshness, keep refrigerated after purchase.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
12 Large 63 - 72.9g (Shipper)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|547kJ / 131kcal
|326kJ / 78kcal
|Fat
|9.0g
|5.4g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Sugars
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|12.6g
|7.5g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
