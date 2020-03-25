By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Purina One Cat Sensitive With Turkey & Rice 800G

£ 5.75
£7.19/kg

Product Description

  • Compare pet food for adults cats.
  • Firm stools with 24%* less odour in 14 days thanks to natural fibres**
  • *Purina research ** see composition
  • Selected protein sources to help food tolerance
  • High digestibility thanks to high quality ingredients
  • Made with tasty ingredients to stimulate a cat's appetite
  • Healthy skin and shiny coat supported by Omega 6 fatty acids and zinc
  • Purina One® Sensitive is specially formulated for the health and well-being of cats with sensitive digestion and a delicate appetite.
  • Purina One® Bifensis® is a unique nutritional formula with beneficial functional bacteria scientifically proven to help support your cat's natural defences from the inside out.
  • Developed by Purina vets and nutritionists, Purina One® Bifensis® contains, along with the beneficial functional bacteria, all the key nutrients your cat needs, including Omega 6 fatty acids. Its dual defence formula works in parallel on the inside, by helping to support your cat's natural antibody production, and on the outside by maintaining healthy skin and coat.
  • Available in a wide range of tasty recipes with high quality ingredients, such as turkey as the number one ingredient, Purina One® Bifensis® helps support your cat's natural defences today and tomorrow.
  • Dual defence
  • Visible health for today and tomorrow
  • Helps food tolerance
  • High digestibility
  • For healthy digestion
  • No added colourants, artificial flavours or artificial preservatives
  • Pack size: 800G
Information

Ingredients

Turkey (18%), Maize, Soya Protein, Rice (14%), Dried Turkey Protein, Animal Fat, Maize Gluten Meal, Pea Protein Concentrate, Dried Chicory Root (Natural Fibres 2%), Minerals, Digest (with added heat treated Lactobacillus Delbrueckii and Fermentum Powder 0.025%), With Antioxidants

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date: see coding in gusset on bottom of pouch.

Preparation and Usage

  • Cat weight: 2 - 4 kg, Quantity: 30 - 65 g
  • Cat weight: 4 - 6 kg, Quantity: 65 - 95 g
  • Cat weight: 6 - 8 kg, Quantity: 95 - 130 g
  • The recommended daily amounts should be adjusted to weather conditions, the cat's level of activity and its physical condition. Clean, fresh drinking water should be available at all times.

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • www.purina.ie

Net Contents

800g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
Protein:34.0 %
Fat content:14.0 %
Crude ash:7.5%
Crude fibres:2.0%
Omega 6 fatty acids:2.0%
Vit A:35 000
Vit D3:1 100
Vit E:460
Vit C:160
Taurine:700
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:204
Calcium iodate anhydrous:2.6
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:41
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:97
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:340
Sodium selenite:0.24
Additives:-
Nutritional additives:-

137 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Cats loves the flavour!

5 stars

I was given the chance to trial this product, I had never used the brand before as I was in doubt over the quality for the price, initially I thought you were just 'paying for a brand name.' Now I buy this for both of my cats, they both have a very healthy coat, full of energy and no smelly litter trays! We all know there is nothing worse than a smelly bum and sore belly for the kitties, fantastic product and I will be carrying on with this from now on, they have never been so keen to eat

Pippins coat so soft.

5 stars

I brought this 2 weeks ago and after week one her coat is soft , shiny, the hair on her back is growing back. ( she pulled it out and had 2 strips either side of her spine with thin hair ) she's stopped biting it. She's playful again especially at 2 in the morning. Lol Yes bright eyes. She seem happier all over, I think the wet meat and go cat complete did not agree with her. The wet meat she misses but I'm sticking to Purina sensitive. You have to make sure your cat has plenty fresh weather. Pippin has water in kitchen and her own glass in front room. I'm happy I chose Purina One Sensitive, she is too. See pictures of her waiting for her treats which are Purina one sensitive (off course )

Healthy coat

5 stars

Both my cats enjoyed the biscuits, couldn't believe the difference in their health. Thought they looked healthy anyway, but this made them so much more energetic, bright eyed and an amazing soft shiney coat. Definitely worth it.

My cat likes this product

4 stars

My cat loves her wet food more than anything..and chooses not to eat the dry food. She was better with the Purina dry food..loved it in the first week and a half..but now will eat it only as a snack overnight

My cat loves this product.

5 stars

My cat has tried this product for 3 weeks and loves it. His coat is healthy looking, he has bags of energy and can't seem to get enough of it. He was previously a fussy cat where food was concerned but took to this food straight away.

My cat is still being stubborn!

3 stars

I was thrilled to be able to try this product for my cat...unfortunately he didn't seem to like it very much as his main meal....BUT if he gets 3 or 4 pieces as a treat he is very happy....gradually put a little bit in his bowl everyday with the normal food and he just left it.....I will perceiver as i want him to feel the benefits of this great food!

Perfect for the little one

5 stars

I did the 3 week challenge we followed the plan and we started to see a difference within days. Misty loved mealtimes to start with but now she can't wait to get stuck in while purring away. Her energy levels have shot through roof and her coat, eyes and ears are really good too. But the best of all is her pooh is firm and doesn't smell half as bad.

The cat loves it.

5 stars

Nice, small easy to eat biscuits. They smelled much better than other biscuits we have fed to the cat. Cat managed to clear the bowl whenever served these. He loved them & got very excited when he heard me shake the bag at tea time.

Our cat loves this food

5 stars

Our cat total loves this product and we have decided that she will stay with purina one sensitive

Purina sensitive

4 stars

My cat loved the taste of Purina one. Although I didn't notice any change to his condition or energy levels.

