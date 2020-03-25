Purina One Cat Sensitive With Turkey & Rice 800G

Cats loves the flavour! 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 18th June 2017 I was given the chance to trial this product, I had never used the brand before as I was in doubt over the quality for the price, initially I thought you were just 'paying for a brand name.' Now I buy this for both of my cats, they both have a very healthy coat, full of energy and no smelly litter trays! We all know there is nothing worse than a smelly bum and sore belly for the kitties, fantastic product and I will be carrying on with this from now on, they have never been so keen to eat

Pippins coat so soft. 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 6th June 2017 I brought this 2 weeks ago and after week one her coat is soft , shiny, the hair on her back is growing back. ( she pulled it out and had 2 strips either side of her spine with thin hair ) she's stopped biting it. She's playful again especially at 2 in the morning. Lol Yes bright eyes. She seem happier all over, I think the wet meat and go cat complete did not agree with her. The wet meat she misses but I'm sticking to Purina sensitive. You have to make sure your cat has plenty fresh weather. Pippin has water in kitchen and her own glass in front room. I'm happy I chose Purina One Sensitive, she is too. See pictures of her waiting for her treats which are Purina one sensitive (off course )

Healthy coat 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 5th June 2017 Both my cats enjoyed the biscuits, couldn't believe the difference in their health. Thought they looked healthy anyway, but this made them so much more energetic, bright eyed and an amazing soft shiney coat. Definitely worth it.

My cat likes this product 4 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 2nd June 2017 My cat loves her wet food more than anything..and chooses not to eat the dry food. She was better with the Purina dry food..loved it in the first week and a half..but now will eat it only as a snack overnight

My cat loves this product. 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 2nd June 2017 My cat has tried this product for 3 weeks and loves it. His coat is healthy looking, he has bags of energy and can't seem to get enough of it. He was previously a fussy cat where food was concerned but took to this food straight away.

My cat is still being stubborn! 3 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 2nd June 2017 I was thrilled to be able to try this product for my cat...unfortunately he didn't seem to like it very much as his main meal....BUT if he gets 3 or 4 pieces as a treat he is very happy....gradually put a little bit in his bowl everyday with the normal food and he just left it.....I will perceiver as i want him to feel the benefits of this great food!

Perfect for the little one 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 1st June 2017 I did the 3 week challenge we followed the plan and we started to see a difference within days. Misty loved mealtimes to start with but now she can't wait to get stuck in while purring away. Her energy levels have shot through roof and her coat, eyes and ears are really good too. But the best of all is her pooh is firm and doesn't smell half as bad.

The cat loves it. 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 1st June 2017 Nice, small easy to eat biscuits. They smelled much better than other biscuits we have fed to the cat. Cat managed to clear the bowl whenever served these. He loved them & got very excited when he heard me shake the bag at tea time.

Our cat loves this food 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 1st June 2017 Our cat total loves this product and we have decided that she will stay with purina one sensitive