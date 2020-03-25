Purina One Cat Light 800G

This food saved my cat 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 2nd November 2018 My 5 year old cat started having bouts of Pancreatis last March and continued until mid June. We took her to the vet many times and she had pain relief and anti inflammatories. We were at a loss as to what to feed her but everything seemed to contain too much fat. I saw your Light dry food at my online supermarket amd decided to try some. After approx 3 weeks she started to thrive again and she regained all her lost weight very quickly,and no longer resembles a skeleton. She is now like a kitten again and she has had no visits to the vet since. The difference in her seems like a miracle. I am confident this food will keep her illness at bay. THANK YOU SO MUCH.

Ooooo she loves it 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 23rd November 2016 Hi I bought my lady (princess Tiggi the One light as she like me is starting to carry the middle age spread. After week one she loves it anddddd is losing just a tad around the midriff plus she is actually more lively and playing again :)..her breathe is also markedly improving too..Result

My cat really enjoys eating this 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 17th January 2016 I have fed him this for many years. It was to try to slim him down originally, but he does enjoy it. I do tend to vary it now with other purina products which he also loves

The one for Timmy!! 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 17th January 2016 I tried this food with my cat Timmy and now he won't eat anything else! As soon as I go to the cupboard for his dish he is there and if I bring any other product out he walks off in disgust! Since giving him Purina One his coat is shiny and his little nose is as bright as a button. We love Purina One!!

Our fur babies has shiny coats. 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 16th January 2016 We have used these products for several years. We adopted Mac and Millan from Cat's Protection when they were about 6 months old. We started feeeding them Purina then ..... they love the food. We haven't had any issues from their diet of Purina One. Their coats are the shiny and soft in which everyone who meets them remark on the most. We would highly recommend Purina One to any day owner. Their favourite flavour is the chicken with rice. Well done Purina One .....

Changed my cat!!! 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 16th January 2016 This is a genuine review of this product and I can not stress the vast change it has made to my new cat! we rescued a homeless cat, she was very ill (just finished vet treatment now after 3 months ongoing). Although she was ill and had numerous medical issues, many people 'thought' they were doing good by feeding her all sorts - she became very overweight. The vet gave us all sorts to try but nothing worked - she kept gaining weight! we tried her on a strict Purina Light diet (as Purina has helped many of our cats previously) and she finally began losing weight PLUS she loves it. We will never change from Purina now, it does what it says on the tin and helped her gain more strength and coat vitality. I love this product and it's worth every penny. Theres no point taking an animal on if you are going to buy rubbish food. I believe this product has saved her and now she won't have any weight gain issues in the future on top of her other medical issues. Thanks Purina :-) Here she is - VERY happy and healthy at last.

My two cats love these kibbles! 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 16th January 2016 Both of my cats were overweight and the vet said to try and change their diet. This is hard, especially with two cats. I tried really expensive diet food, but they quickly get bored with food, then i came across this product in my supermarket. I always give a few biscuits on top if their wet food for the texture. They loved it! And ive bought these biscuits now, for 12 months and they still get excited when i go to their biscuit jar! Its helped maintain their weight and they are affordable. Thanks Purina

My cat's favourite 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 15th January 2016 This is my cat's favourite flavour. He looks visibly healthier and has a shinier coat since I started feeding him this product.

cat purina 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 14th January 2016 my loves all purina biscuits especially chicken the purina biscuits are the best in the world for cats.