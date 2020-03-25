By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Purina One Cat Light 800G

5(47)Write a review
image 1 of Purina One Cat Light 800G
£ 5.75
£7.19/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Complete pet food for adults cats.
  • All the nutrition and taste with 18% less calorie intake*
  • *Purina research
  • Made with high quality and tasty ingredients to satisfy a cat's appetite
  • Low fat content to promote lean & healthy body condition
  • High quality ingredients for good digestion
  • Healthy urinary tract promoted by balanced minerals
  • Purina One Light is specially formulated to help your cat to reach and maintain her healthy weight without compromising on taste.
  • Purina One® Bifensis® is a unique nutritional formula with beneficial functional bacteria scientifically proven to help support your cat's natural defences from the inside out.
  • Developed by Purina vets and nutritionists, Purina One® Bifensis® contains, along with the beneficial functional bacteria, all the key nutrients your cat needs, including Omega 6 fatty acids. Its dual defence formula works in parallel on the inside, by helping to support your cat's natural antibody production, and on the outside by maintaining healthy skin and coat.
  • Available in a wide range of tasty recipes with high quality ingredients, such as chicken as the number one ingredient, Purina One® Bifensis® supports your cat's natural defences today and tomorrow.
  • Dual defence
  • Visible health for today and tomorrow
  • Low fat formula for healthy weight management
  • Satisfies a cat's appetite
  • Lean & healthy body condition
  • No added colourants, artificial flavours or artificial preservatives
  • Pack size: 800G
Information

Ingredients

Chicken (14%), Wheat (14%), Dried Poultry Proteins, Maize, Wheat Gluten Meal, Maize Gluten Meal, Soya Meal, Dried Beet Pulp, Dried Chicory Root, Animal Fat, Minerals, Digest (with added heat treated Lactobacillus Delbrueckii and Fermentum Powder 0.025%), Yeast, With Antioxidants

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date: see coding in gusset on bottom of pouch.

Preparation and Usage

  • Cat weight: 4 - 6 kg, Maintenance: 75 - 100 g, Weight loss: 60 - 95 g
  • Cat weight: 6 - 8 kg, Maintenance: 110 - 145 g, Weight loss: 95 - 125 g
  • Cat weight: 8 - 10 kg, Maintenance: 145 - 185 g, Weight loss: 125 - 155 g
  • The recommended daily amounts should be adjusted to weather conditions, the cat's level of activity and its physical condition. Clean, fresh drinking water should be available at all times.

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • www.purina.ie

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
Protein:37.0 %
Fat content:9.5 %
Crude ash:7.5%
Crude fibres:7.0%
Omega 6 fatty acids:2.0%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:36 960
Vit D3:1 200
Vit E:460
Vit C:140
Taurine:780
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:220
Calcium iodate anhydrous:2.8
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:45
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:108
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:380
Sodium selenite:0.26
Additives:-

47 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

This food saved my cat

5 stars

My 5 year old cat started having bouts of Pancreatis last March and continued until mid June. We took her to the vet many times and she had pain relief and anti inflammatories. We were at a loss as to what to feed her but everything seemed to contain too much fat. I saw your Light dry food at my online supermarket amd decided to try some. After approx 3 weeks she started to thrive again and she regained all her lost weight very quickly,and no longer resembles a skeleton. She is now like a kitten again and she has had no visits to the vet since. The difference in her seems like a miracle. I am confident this food will keep her illness at bay. THANK YOU SO MUCH.

Ooooo she loves it

5 stars

Hi I bought my lady (princess Tiggi the One light as she like me is starting to carry the middle age spread. After week one she loves it anddddd is losing just a tad around the midriff plus she is actually more lively and playing again :)..her breathe is also markedly improving too..Result

My cat really enjoys eating this

5 stars

I have fed him this for many years. It was to try to slim him down originally, but he does enjoy it. I do tend to vary it now with other purina products which he also loves

The one for Timmy!!

5 stars

I tried this food with my cat Timmy and now he won't eat anything else! As soon as I go to the cupboard for his dish he is there and if I bring any other product out he walks off in disgust! Since giving him Purina One his coat is shiny and his little nose is as bright as a button. We love Purina One!!

Our fur babies has shiny coats.

5 stars

We have used these products for several years. We adopted Mac and Millan from Cat's Protection when they were about 6 months old. We started feeeding them Purina then ..... they love the food. We haven't had any issues from their diet of Purina One. Their coats are the shiny and soft in which everyone who meets them remark on the most. We would highly recommend Purina One to any day owner. Their favourite flavour is the chicken with rice. Well done Purina One .....

Changed my cat!!!

5 stars

This is a genuine review of this product and I can not stress the vast change it has made to my new cat! we rescued a homeless cat, she was very ill (just finished vet treatment now after 3 months ongoing). Although she was ill and had numerous medical issues, many people 'thought' they were doing good by feeding her all sorts - she became very overweight. The vet gave us all sorts to try but nothing worked - she kept gaining weight! we tried her on a strict Purina Light diet (as Purina has helped many of our cats previously) and she finally began losing weight PLUS she loves it. We will never change from Purina now, it does what it says on the tin and helped her gain more strength and coat vitality. I love this product and it's worth every penny. Theres no point taking an animal on if you are going to buy rubbish food. I believe this product has saved her and now she won't have any weight gain issues in the future on top of her other medical issues. Thanks Purina :-) Here she is - VERY happy and healthy at last.

My two cats love these kibbles!

5 stars

Both of my cats were overweight and the vet said to try and change their diet. This is hard, especially with two cats. I tried really expensive diet food, but they quickly get bored with food, then i came across this product in my supermarket. I always give a few biscuits on top if their wet food for the texture. They loved it! And ive bought these biscuits now, for 12 months and they still get excited when i go to their biscuit jar! Its helped maintain their weight and they are affordable. Thanks Purina

My cat's favourite

5 stars

This is my cat's favourite flavour. He looks visibly healthier and has a shinier coat since I started feeding him this product.

cat purina

5 stars

my loves all purina biscuits especially chicken the purina biscuits are the best in the world for cats.

Fat Cat

4 stars

Changed to Purina One Light due to my cat being slightly overweight & already i can see a difference & she loves it.

1-10 of 47 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

