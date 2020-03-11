By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(89)Write a review
Garnier Ambre Solaire Clear Protect Spray Spf 50 200Ml
Product Description

  • Clear Protect Sun Cream Spray SPF50
  • Transparent formula with SPF50+ factor leaving no white marks
  • Non-greasy UVA & UVB protection with water-resistance
  • 200ml bottle of the clear sun spray
  • Garnier Ambre Solaire Clear Protect leaves no white marks thanks to its transparent formula and non-greasy finish.
  • The filtration system features Mexoryl ®XL to help protect against:
  • UVB: Immediate sun-induced skin damage
  • UVA: long-term sun-induced skin damage and premature skin-ageing.
  • Tested under dermatological control.
  • Formula conforms 100% to European recommendations for protection against the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays.
  • Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.
  • Garnier Ambre Solaire has been an expert in sun protection since 1935. Our broad spectrum, photostable products contain UVB and UVA filters to help protect against immediate and long-term sun induced damage and premature skin ageing. Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.
  • Advanced photostable UVA and UVB protection
  • Transparent formula, no white marks
  • Non-greasy and water resistant
  • High protection for very fair skin
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

884848, Alcohol Denat., Homosalate, Octocrylene, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, Ethylenediamine/Stearyl Dimer Dilinoleate Copolymer, Acrylates/Octylacrylamide Copolymer, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Tocopherol, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, BHT, Citronellol, Citral, Aqua / Water, Coumarin, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C191537/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply the sunscreen product just before sun exposure.
  • Apply a generous amount of product ensuring that there is a thick and uniform layer on the skin. Leave to dry and apply a second time to ensure generous application. An insufficient amount of product reduces the level of protection.
  • Re-apply frequently and generously to maintain protection, especially after swimming, perspiring or towelling.

Warnings

  • Over-exposure to the sun is dangerous.
  • Do not stay too long in the sun, even while using a sunscreen product, because it does not provide 100% protection.
  • Do not spray directly on face.
  • Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight. Keep them well covered with a hat, T-shirt and sun glasses.
  • Avoid the eye area. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly. Avoid contact with fabrics to prevent staining.
  • FLAMMABLE
  • USAGE PRECAUTIONS: This product contains alcohol. Do not apply on the face or on irritated skin. Do not use on children. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. Keep away from sources of ignition. Avoid spraying towards the eyes or on irritated skin; in case of contact rinse immediately and abundantly with water.

200ml

Smells nice

5 stars

I think this is a really good product it not greasy and easy to apply. Spray and leave to dry in , no hassle and easy to use if you have children. No running around after them. It smell so nice and doesn’t leave any streaky marks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice and light

5 stars

Ambre solaire clear protect transparent sun cream smells great and goes on really light. It isn’t sticky like normal sun cream. I can’t rate the protection as it’s too cold right now but looking forward to using this on holiday soon [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A good option for kids

4 stars

Usually factor 50 products would sit very heavy on the skin, but because this is clear it doesn’t feel like that. The kids are never keen on being pulled away from whatever they’re up to for reapplication, but I can spray them all over quickly and rub in, in no time at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job

4 stars

The product smelt alot of suncream smell. I dont usually purchase a high brand product. The spray worked well and it did the job as it should. Although the product applied well it was slightly greasy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Garnier with natural aloe Vera

5 stars

Used this when I went on holiday, I used the higher protection spray for my daughter as she is more sensitive to the sun. It is advanced UVA UVB protection, non greasy and very water resistant. The formula leaves skin feeling fresh, hydrated and most of all protected. I recommend this brand as it is my favourite and I most trust. It instantly helps and protects skin from immediate and long term sun induced damage. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great protection

5 stars

I know that I can rely on this product for excellent coverage and protection from the sun. I like the smell and it feels good on my skin, no sticky or oily residue, and absorbs really well. A must have for my hols! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soaked in well

4 stars

I was given this product to try. Nice size for travelling 200ml. Easy to open. Nice smell and the lotion was a nice consistency . It was not too thick or sticky. Easily absorbed and didn’t leave streaks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent coverage

5 stars

This suntan lotion is so easy to apply. It is non greasy, and has good coverage. Although very hot here, I did not burn, although we did a lot of walking. It has excellent sunscreen qualities. I will definitely buy it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely hydrated feel

4 stars

I was sent this to trial and was very impressed with it from the first use. The product is dispensed in a liquid form that looks almost like water. It was very easy to spray onto the skin and left a lovely hydrated, sheen look. It was absorbed very quickly, and didn't feel greasy at all. I liked that it was really convenient to cover a large area in very little time and no rubbing in was required. There were also no ugly white marks or worse still, greyish colour left afterwards. This will definitely be my go to product during the summer holidays. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Non greasy and easy to apply

5 stars

This is a non greasy product suitable for all ages, used it on myself and the children and coverage was good. Was easy to apply few sprays then rub it in. Be purchasing again in the summer. Smelt lovely and not to strong [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

