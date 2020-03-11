Garnier Ambre Solaire Clear Protect Spray Spf 50 200Ml

Smells nice 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 5th March 2020 I think this is a really good product it not greasy and easy to apply. Spray and leave to dry in , no hassle and easy to use if you have children. No running around after them. It smell so nice and doesn’t leave any streaky marks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice and light 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 5th March 2020 Ambre solaire clear protect transparent sun cream smells great and goes on really light. It isn’t sticky like normal sun cream. I can’t rate the protection as it’s too cold right now but looking forward to using this on holiday soon [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A good option for kids 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 5th March 2020 Usually factor 50 products would sit very heavy on the skin, but because this is clear it doesn’t feel like that. The kids are never keen on being pulled away from whatever they’re up to for reapplication, but I can spray them all over quickly and rub in, in no time at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 4th March 2020 The product smelt alot of suncream smell. I dont usually purchase a high brand product. The spray worked well and it did the job as it should. Although the product applied well it was slightly greasy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Garnier with natural aloe Vera 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 4th March 2020 Used this when I went on holiday, I used the higher protection spray for my daughter as she is more sensitive to the sun. It is advanced UVA UVB protection, non greasy and very water resistant. The formula leaves skin feeling fresh, hydrated and most of all protected. I recommend this brand as it is my favourite and I most trust. It instantly helps and protects skin from immediate and long term sun induced damage. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great protection 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 4th March 2020 I know that I can rely on this product for excellent coverage and protection from the sun. I like the smell and it feels good on my skin, no sticky or oily residue, and absorbs really well. A must have for my hols! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soaked in well 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 4th March 2020 I was given this product to try. Nice size for travelling 200ml. Easy to open. Nice smell and the lotion was a nice consistency . It was not too thick or sticky. Easily absorbed and didn’t leave streaks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent coverage 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 3rd March 2020 This suntan lotion is so easy to apply. It is non greasy, and has good coverage. Although very hot here, I did not burn, although we did a lot of walking. It has excellent sunscreen qualities. I will definitely buy it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely hydrated feel 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 3rd March 2020 I was sent this to trial and was very impressed with it from the first use. The product is dispensed in a liquid form that looks almost like water. It was very easy to spray onto the skin and left a lovely hydrated, sheen look. It was absorbed very quickly, and didn't feel greasy at all. I liked that it was really convenient to cover a large area in very little time and no rubbing in was required. There were also no ugly white marks or worse still, greyish colour left afterwards. This will definitely be my go to product during the summer holidays. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]