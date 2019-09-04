Atkins Endulge Chocolate Coconut Bar 35Grams

I live in Australia we have atkins coconut bars bu
I live in Australia we have atkins coconut bars but these uk ones are nicer. I get my family to ship over delicious
20% Coconut, Sweeteners (Maltitol, Maltitol Syrup, Sucralose), Bulking Agent (Polydextrose Syrup), 10% Coconut Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Whey Protein Isolate (Milk), Cocoa Mass, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Butterfat (Milk), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Flavours, Salt
Store in a dry, cool place.For best before see: Panel.
35g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|per 35 g
|Energy
|1799 KJ
|630 KJ
|-
|435 Kcal
|152 Kcal
|Fat
|31 g
|11 g
|of which saturates
|24 g
|8,5 g
|Carbohydrate
|37,3 g
|13,1 g
|of which sugars
|4,5 g
|1,6 g
|of which polyols
|30,6 g
|10,7 g
|Fibre
|12,8 g
|4,5 g
|Protein
|8,8 g
|3,1 g
|Salt
|0,2 g
|0,07 g
