Atkins Endulge Chocolate Coconut Bar 35Grams

Write a review
Atkins Endulge Chocolate Coconut Bar 35Grams
£ 1.50
£4.29/100g

Product Description

  • Coconut bar coated with 34% milk chocolate (20% milk solids, 32% cocoa solids) with sweeteners.
  • Visit us on Facebook
  • Lower carb*
  • Enjoy low carb living*
  • 35% less carbs*
  • *This product contains 35% less carbohydrates than regular chocolate coconut bars and helps you enjoy low carb living by balancing your carbohydrate consumption.
  • Atkins has been providing educational information about low carb living for over 40 years.
  • 2,4g Net Carbs
  • (13,1g Total Carbs - 10,7g Polyols)
  • Net carbs are what you count with the Atkins approach
  • Excessive consumption may cause a laxative effect.
  • Low sugar treat
  • No added sugar, contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 35G
  • Lower carb
  • Low sugar
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

20% Coconut, Sweeteners (Maltitol, Maltitol Syrup, Sucralose), Bulking Agent (Polydextrose Syrup), 10% Coconut Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Whey Protein Isolate (Milk), Cocoa Mass, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Butterfat (Milk), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Flavours, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Gluten, Nuts, Peanuts, Egg and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a dry, cool place.For best before see: Panel.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Atkins Int. B.V.,
  • Postbus 40022,
  • 8004 Da Zwolle,
  • The Netherlands.

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.
  • atkins.com

Net Contents

35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper 35 g
Energy 1799 KJ630 KJ
-435 Kcal152 Kcal
Fat 31 g11 g
of which saturates 24 g8,5 g
Carbohydrate 37,3 g13,1 g
of which sugars 4,5 g1,6 g
of which polyols 30,6 g10,7 g
Fibre 12,8 g4,5 g
Protein 8,8 g3,1 g
Salt 0,2 g0,07 g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I live in Australia we have atkins coconut bars bu

5 stars

I live in Australia we have atkins coconut bars but these uk ones are nicer. I get my family to ship over delicious

