Gourmet Gold Duo Duck And Turkey 85G

Product Description

  • Complete pet food for adult cats.
  • GOURMET Gold has created Casserole, delicious recipes to spoil his sophisticated palate with a different taste experience everyday. Fine morsels with Duck and Turkey slowly cooked in a succulent and refined sauce. The sauce has been carefully selected to create an optimal combination with the flavour of the morsels, for a harmony of textures and flavours. Casserole from GOURMET Gold, a symphony of taste for your cat to enjoy!
  • Made with tender pieces with Duck and Turkey
  • 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
  • Cooked with care for preservation of taste
  • Served in 85g can to keep every meal fresh and convenient
  • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
  • No added artificial colourants, flavourings, preservatives
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Duck 4%, Turkey 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Cereals, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

Storage

Please store this can unopened in a cool, dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see bottom of the can.

Preparation and Usage

  • For an average adult cat (4kg), feed 4 cans per day in at least 2 separate meals. The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.ie

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
Moisture:82.0%
Protein:10.0%
Fat content:2.3%
Crude ash:1.7%
Crude fibres:0.1%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit. A:600
Vit. D3:92
-mg/kg:
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:21.1
Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.27
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.4
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.1
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:34
Additives:-

Cats were happy

5 stars

My cats loved this food Good portion size clean bowls left after the cats ate would recommend Didnt smell to bad

Purrrrrrfect

5 stars

Well i never thought I'd see the day that my cats would eat anything other that their usual cat food.....they LOVE this stuff! So much so that it's all they will eat now!

Tasty food

4 stars

My cat really liked it. I do think its a bit small for its price. It smelled nice and it looked alright.

Perfect treat meal

4 stars

My cat is normally quite fussy with food but he didn’t think twice about eating this and it was a rather reasonable amount in the tin for one meal

gobbled up in seconds

5 stars

Oh my cat Arlo was wrapped around my legs in seconds after hearing the can open, it was gone in seconds and he was happy as he came for cuddles straight after. Thumbs up from arlo

Gina is a fan

5 stars

My cat Gina absolutely loved this Gourmet Gold cat food, she is a fussy cat and she knows what she likes.

A real Winner

5 stars

This was a real winner with our Cat Jasmine who absolutely loved it, she is quite a fussy cat who is a bit of a grazer and usually has a little then keeps coming back to it, but not this time it was all gone in one session. I'm sure this will be on her menu on a regular basis.

Brilliant and tasty

4 stars

My cat absolutely loved this, so rich, so different and was eaten in minutes, taste and texture seemed perfect for her

Smells delicious but not for my cat!

3 stars

There were plenty of chunks of duck and turkey and it smelled appealing even to me!My cat initially seemed keen to taste it,but after a few bites she refused to eat any more,so for my cat it's not one for her.

Lovely food that was quickly gobbled up!! My cat a

5 stars

Lovely food that was quickly gobbled up!! My cat absolutely loved this, I barely had time to even put this in her bowl before it was being scoffed! A nice rich meal for her, with all the nutrients that she might need.

