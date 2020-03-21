Gourmet Gold Duo Duck And Turkey 85G

Cats were happy
My cats loved this food Good portion size clean bowls left after the cats ate would recommend Didnt smell to bad
Purrrrrrfect
Well i never thought I'd see the day that my cats would eat anything other that their usual cat food.....they LOVE this stuff! So much so that it's all they will eat now!
Tasty food
My cat really liked it. I do think its a bit small for its price. It smelled nice and it looked alright.
Perfect treat meal
My cat is normally quite fussy with food but he didn’t think twice about eating this and it was a rather reasonable amount in the tin for one meal
gobbled up in seconds
Oh my cat Arlo was wrapped around my legs in seconds after hearing the can open, it was gone in seconds and he was happy as he came for cuddles straight after. Thumbs up from arlo
Gina is a fan
My cat Gina absolutely loved this Gourmet Gold cat food, she is a fussy cat and she knows what she likes.
A real Winner
This was a real winner with our Cat Jasmine who absolutely loved it, she is quite a fussy cat who is a bit of a grazer and usually has a little then keeps coming back to it, but not this time it was all gone in one session. I'm sure this will be on her menu on a regular basis.
Brilliant and tasty
My cat absolutely loved this, so rich, so different and was eaten in minutes, taste and texture seemed perfect for her
Smells delicious but not for my cat!
There were plenty of chunks of duck and turkey and it smelled appealing even to me!My cat initially seemed keen to taste it,but after a few bites she refused to eat any more,so for my cat it's not one for her.
Lovely food that was quickly gobbled up!! My cat a
Lovely food that was quickly gobbled up!! My cat absolutely loved this, I barely had time to even put this in her bowl before it was being scoffed! A nice rich meal for her, with all the nutrients that she might need.