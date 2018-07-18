By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sure Women Bright Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

  • Sure Women Bright Bouquet Antiperspirant Deodorant Aerosol is formulated to provide 48-hour protection against sweat and odour, so you can feel fresh, dry and protected all day long.
  • This antiperspirant deodorant has a fruity bouquet of strawberries, apricot and vanilla, so you can have the confidence to keep moving all day long whilst feeling fresh and dry with a bright and summery scent on any day of the year.
  • Sure Women Bright Bouquet antiperspirant deodorant contains Sure’s innovative MotionSense technology which releases a burst of fruity fragrance of strawberries and apricot when you need it most. Sure, It won't let you down.
  • It works like this: unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks those microcapsules and they release more fragrance. So the more you move, the more it protects.
  • So, get all day freshness and 48-hour protection with Sure Women Bright Bouquet Antiperspirant Deodorant to keep sweat and body odour at bay, and smell great all day.
  • Sure. It won’t let you down.
  • How to use: Firstly, shake the Sure Women Bright Bouquet Antiperspirant Deodorant can. Then hold it 15 centimetres away from your underarm and spray evenly in a well-ventilated area. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin.
  • Sure Bright Bouquet Aerosol Antiperspirant Deodorant provides reliable 48-hour protection against body odour and underarm wetness
  • This women's deodorant has a unique MotionSense technology which releases bursts of freshness throughout the day - the more you move, the more it protects you
  • Sure antiperspirant deodorant spray provides all-day anti-sweat and anti-odour freshness with just a spray
  • Our aerosol spray for women offers a long-lasting fruity bouquet fragrance of strawberry, apricot and sensual notes of vanilla
  • Our deodorant is dermatologically tested and alcohol-free
  • With our Sure antiperspirant deodorant aerosol, you can stay dry, smell great and move with confidence. Sure, it won't let you down
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Gelatin Crosspolymer, Cellulose Gum, Sodium benzoate, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Maltodextrin, Hydrolyzed Corn Starch, Silica, BHT, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed.

Warnings

  • Danger: extremely flammable aerosol caution: shake well. Avoid direct inhalation, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: may burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useDANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep out of reach of children.

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

86 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Sure bright bouquet antiperspirant

3 stars

Love the smell of it! But a busy mum is doesn’t work for me. It’s great to use as a refresher but it doesn’t protect from horrible sweaty smell [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure Women Bright Bouquet Review

4 stars

Review- Now that summer is well and truly here you want a deodorant that will keep you feeling dry and fresh all day long. I commute 3 hours a day, to and from work, and therefore I want a deodorant that will keep me dry and smelling good on hot and sweaty trains! And this deodorant does just that. Firstly I really like the scent of this. It feels really fresh and summery but at the same time is not over powering. And this doesn’t hit the back of your throat when you spray it like some do! I really like the packaging of the can. It is sleek and attractive and the packaging really stands out on the shelves. I wear a lot of black and therefore it is really important that the anti perspirant I use doesn’t transfer or leave white marks and I’m really pleased that this doesn’t. I go to the gym quite often and have used this before my workouts and it has kept me feeling dry and smelling fresh. I will defiantly be purchasing this again as well as recommending this to my friends and family! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super Fresh!

5 stars

This smells amazing!!! Literally my favourite anti-perspirant that I have used in a while. I use anti-perspirant in my daily routine. This one didn't leave any white marks, smells really fresh and kept me feeling dry and protected through out the day. Will be buying this product again for sure! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Life saver

5 stars

After trying all different sprays this actually worked! I pedal 10 miles a day to and from work and this keeps me dry and smells great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good, but not the best

4 stars

I was excited to try the Sure deodorant as I always just go for the same old deodorant every time, so was looking forward to trying something new! First of all, the bottle looks really nice. It’s sleek and quite girlie looking which really appeals to me as I like things to look pretty. Then onto the fragrance. Some deodorants I really don’t like the smell of, but this one did actually smell quite nice. It is a bit floral and has a lovely scent that doesn’t disappear immediately. The staying power of the deodorant is quite good, but not the best on the market. I have found other deodorants to work better, however this one does have a nicer smell than them. Deodorant is quite personal and it obviously depends how much you sweat, but I found this didn’t last long enough really for me to last all day. However if I reapplied throughout the day, it was fine. Another negative I’ve found is that it does sometimes leave white marks. However, this is the case with a lot of deodorants so it wasn’t really a deal breaker for me. Overall thoughts - really nice deodorant with a lovely floral smell, but not quite perfect for me. If it was slightly longer lasting it would be! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bright bouquet deodorant

5 stars

I liked the sleek and feminine design of the product. I sometimes struggle to spray deodorants but I found this one very easy to apply pressure and dispense the product. The deodorant really did smell like a bouquet of flowers, and I found it to be long lasting but it did leave marks when applied sometimes. Overall I really liked the product and wouldn't hesitate to recommend it to my family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure bright bouquet

5 stars

Lovely smelling deodorant, kept me protected even on sensitive skin. Some anti perspirants can be over whelming, but not this one. Will definitely be using it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bright Bouquet smells beautiful!

4 stars

So I wanted to wait after I had used the product for a week or so before giving a fair review. The smell is beautiful and it really does smell like a bouquet of flowers and the packaging of the product is very feminine and attractive as well. It did leave me feeling fresh for quite a while as well. However, it does leave a lot of white marks, I tried spraying at varying distances across the week and it is still the same. A no white mark version of this would be good and then you get the lovely smell and no white bits! Overall I would recommend this product, the only negative I could find was the white marks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure Women - Bright Bouquet

5 stars

Just in time for Summer Sure Bright Bouquet will have you feeling and smelling fresh, I really enjoy the floral aroma of this scent - it's like breathing in a summers day, just delightful. Sure wins on protection everytime for me, especially on the warm sticky days.. It's a thumbs up from me ;) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing deodorant

5 stars

This is a really nice deodorant lovely fresh flower smell to it too and the fresh smell really does last - no white marks either so far so am really pleased with that and also haven’t felt the need to reapply deodorant throughout the day due to feeling sweaty - it really does keep you feeling fresh and smelling nice al day :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

