Sure Women Bright Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

Sure bright bouquet antiperspirant 3 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 Love the smell of it! But a busy mum is doesn’t work for me. It’s great to use as a refresher but it doesn’t protect from horrible sweaty smell [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure Women Bright Bouquet Review 4 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 Review- Now that summer is well and truly here you want a deodorant that will keep you feeling dry and fresh all day long. I commute 3 hours a day, to and from work, and therefore I want a deodorant that will keep me dry and smelling good on hot and sweaty trains! And this deodorant does just that. Firstly I really like the scent of this. It feels really fresh and summery but at the same time is not over powering. And this doesn’t hit the back of your throat when you spray it like some do! I really like the packaging of the can. It is sleek and attractive and the packaging really stands out on the shelves. I wear a lot of black and therefore it is really important that the anti perspirant I use doesn’t transfer or leave white marks and I’m really pleased that this doesn’t. I go to the gym quite often and have used this before my workouts and it has kept me feeling dry and smelling fresh. I will defiantly be purchasing this again as well as recommending this to my friends and family! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super Fresh! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 This smells amazing!!! Literally my favourite anti-perspirant that I have used in a while. I use anti-perspirant in my daily routine. This one didn't leave any white marks, smells really fresh and kept me feeling dry and protected through out the day. Will be buying this product again for sure! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Life saver 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 After trying all different sprays this actually worked! I pedal 10 miles a day to and from work and this keeps me dry and smells great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good, but not the best 4 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 I was excited to try the Sure deodorant as I always just go for the same old deodorant every time, so was looking forward to trying something new! First of all, the bottle looks really nice. It’s sleek and quite girlie looking which really appeals to me as I like things to look pretty. Then onto the fragrance. Some deodorants I really don’t like the smell of, but this one did actually smell quite nice. It is a bit floral and has a lovely scent that doesn’t disappear immediately. The staying power of the deodorant is quite good, but not the best on the market. I have found other deodorants to work better, however this one does have a nicer smell than them. Deodorant is quite personal and it obviously depends how much you sweat, but I found this didn’t last long enough really for me to last all day. However if I reapplied throughout the day, it was fine. Another negative I’ve found is that it does sometimes leave white marks. However, this is the case with a lot of deodorants so it wasn’t really a deal breaker for me. Overall thoughts - really nice deodorant with a lovely floral smell, but not quite perfect for me. If it was slightly longer lasting it would be! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bright bouquet deodorant 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 I liked the sleek and feminine design of the product. I sometimes struggle to spray deodorants but I found this one very easy to apply pressure and dispense the product. The deodorant really did smell like a bouquet of flowers, and I found it to be long lasting but it did leave marks when applied sometimes. Overall I really liked the product and wouldn't hesitate to recommend it to my family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure bright bouquet 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 Lovely smelling deodorant, kept me protected even on sensitive skin. Some anti perspirants can be over whelming, but not this one. Will definitely be using it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bright Bouquet smells beautiful! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 So I wanted to wait after I had used the product for a week or so before giving a fair review. The smell is beautiful and it really does smell like a bouquet of flowers and the packaging of the product is very feminine and attractive as well. It did leave me feeling fresh for quite a while as well. However, it does leave a lot of white marks, I tried spraying at varying distances across the week and it is still the same. A no white mark version of this would be good and then you get the lovely smell and no white bits! Overall I would recommend this product, the only negative I could find was the white marks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure Women - Bright Bouquet 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 Just in time for Summer Sure Bright Bouquet will have you feeling and smelling fresh, I really enjoy the floral aroma of this scent - it's like breathing in a summers day, just delightful. Sure wins on protection everytime for me, especially on the warm sticky days.. It's a thumbs up from me ;) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]