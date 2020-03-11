Sensodyne Repair & Protect Sensitive Toothpaste 75Ml

good stuff!
A bit pricey but it does a great job
I've been using this for several months now for sensitive teeth and receding gums with positive results and absolutely no side effects. My dentist approves of it too. A bit pricey for the size of the tube, particularly as it doesn't last for long, but I reckon it's worth it.
No
Once i use it i have sore gums, bleeding and swelling 5 months now and nothing helps my mouth anymore. This should not be in the market's.
Allergic reaction
I started to use Repair & Protect on advice from my Dentist. I've been using Pro-Enamel for a long time, but a couple of teeth were becoming sensitive again so she suggested changing. Sadly, I've suffered from sore gums, bleeding and swelling as soon as I started to use it. I've now resorted back to Pro-Enamel in the hope that this pain goes away. I have another dentist appointment this week to discuss.
Super fresh !
Great tasting and makes mouth feel fresh and helps with my sensitive teeth [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Wow!
Trailed this with an open mind, as I had very sensitive teeth, I knew from years of abuse that they were in a bad way, the enamel was worn and clearly looked like it was beyond repair. Wow just wow!! What can I say the instant I used this the results were immediate, I had to trial it with my favourite dessert icecream! Never did I imagine an instant result! I have found my new daily toothpaste that works and I'm over the moon, I imagine over time my enamel will be repaired in time and I couldn't be happier [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Repair & Protect Toothpaste.
Its a great toothpaste. My teeth felt so much cleaner and healthier after using it. Its thicker than the normal toothpastes that I use, but I feel like it does a much better job. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Reduced sensitivity, however...
Experienced reduced sensitivity, however it doesn't taste particularly nice [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I am smiling again!
I loved Sensodyne Repair & Protect Original Toothpaste because apart from being an effective cleaning product for my teeth I have had no incidences of sensitivity when eating/drinking cold substances which I didn't think could be possible. Now I can have my ice cream and my ice-chilled juice again! I also appreciate how Sensodyne Repair & Protect Original Toothpaste isn't an overpowering taste, it's mild minty flavour is much better than some brand's overpowering and eye-watering taste. The way this advanced formula works has won my vote and I will continue to use this product and recommend it to friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Toothpaste deserves Protect in its name
Sensodyne Repair & Protect Original Toothpaste, is one of the best toothpastes I have used, I am not to sure about the 'Repair' side that's in the name of this toothpaste maybe I need to use the product for longer to notice a change like that in my teeth. The 'Protect' that's part of this products name definitely deserves to be there, I have VERY sensitive teeth but was able to eat and drink anything without having to worry about any discomfort or pain. Lately I have tried a few different toothpastes as my teeth are beginning to decline now I'm on the wrong side of 50 and this one has been the best, in fact it was quite a luxury not to have to worry about what I was eating and drinking for a change. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]