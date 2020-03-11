Sensodyne Repair & Protect Sensitive Toothpaste 75Ml

good stuff! 4 stars A Tesco Customer10th March 2020 good stuff! Report

A bit pricey but it does a great job 4 stars A Tesco Customer7th February 2020 I've been using this for several months now for sensitive teeth and receding gums with positive results and absolutely no side effects. My dentist approves of it too. A bit pricey for the size of the tube, particularly as it doesn't last for long, but I reckon it's worth it. Report

No 1 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 18th September 2018 Once i use it i have sore gums, bleeding and swelling 5 months now and nothing helps my mouth anymore. This should not be in the market's.

Allergic reaction 1 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 29th July 2018 I started to use Repair & Protect on advice from my Dentist. I've been using Pro-Enamel for a long time, but a couple of teeth were becoming sensitive again so she suggested changing. Sadly, I've suffered from sore gums, bleeding and swelling as soon as I started to use it. I've now resorted back to Pro-Enamel in the hope that this pain goes away. I have another dentist appointment this week to discuss.

Super fresh ! 5 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 8th November 2017 Great tasting and makes mouth feel fresh and helps with my sensitive teeth [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow! 5 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 8th November 2017 Trailed this with an open mind, as I had very sensitive teeth, I knew from years of abuse that they were in a bad way, the enamel was worn and clearly looked like it was beyond repair. Wow just wow!! What can I say the instant I used this the results were immediate, I had to trial it with my favourite dessert icecream! Never did I imagine an instant result! I have found my new daily toothpaste that works and I'm over the moon, I imagine over time my enamel will be repaired in time and I couldn't be happier [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Repair & Protect Toothpaste. 5 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 8th November 2017 Its a great toothpaste. My teeth felt so much cleaner and healthier after using it. Its thicker than the normal toothpastes that I use, but I feel like it does a much better job. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Reduced sensitivity, however... 3 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 7th November 2017 Experienced reduced sensitivity, however it doesn't taste particularly nice [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I am smiling again! 5 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 6th November 2017 I loved Sensodyne Repair & Protect Original Toothpaste because apart from being an effective cleaning product for my teeth I have had no incidences of sensitivity when eating/drinking cold substances which I didn't think could be possible. Now I can have my ice cream and my ice-chilled juice again! I also appreciate how Sensodyne Repair & Protect Original Toothpaste isn't an overpowering taste, it's mild minty flavour is much better than some brand's overpowering and eye-watering taste. The way this advanced formula works has won my vote and I will continue to use this product and recommend it to friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]