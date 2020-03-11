By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sensodyne Repair & Protect Sensitive Toothpaste 75Ml

4.5(41)Write a review
Sensodyne Repair & Protect Sensitive Toothpaste 75Ml
£ 3.00
£4.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Sensodyne Repair & Protect Original 75ml
  • Sensitivity occurs when the dentine underneath the tooth enamel and gums becomes exposed. When exposed dentine comes into contact with hot or cold, sweet, sour or even your toothbrush it can trigger the nerve, causing a short sharp pain.
  • It is possible to treat the pain of sensitive teeth and to repair these vulnerable areas. Sensodyne Repair & Protect helps to repair (1) and protect the sensitive areas of the teeth. Brush twice a day for lasting sensitivity protection. It contains fluoride to help strengthen the teeth and also has a fresh minty taste to leave your mouth feeling clean and fresh.
  • Sensodyne Repair & Protect, powered by NovaMin, is a unique, clinically proven calcium formulation. It helps to repair (1) vulnerable areas with the natural building blocks of teeth. It relieves painful sensitivity to help you enjoy life without worrying about the pain of sensitive teeth.
  • (1)Forms a protective layer over the sensitive areas of the teeth. Brush twice a day for lasting sensitivity protection.
  • Provides strong repair (1) for sensitive teeth
  • (1) Forms a protective layer over the sensitive areas of the teeth. Brush twice a day for lasting sensitivity protection
  • Sensodyne is the No.1 dentist recommended brand for sensitive teeth
  • Clinically proven relief and daily protection for sensitive teeth
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Glycerin, PEG-8, Hydrated Silica, Calcium Sodium Phosphosilicate (NOVAMIN), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate, Aroma, Titanium Dioxide, Carbomer, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Fluoride, Limonene. Contains Sodium Fluoride 0.315% w/w (1450 ppm Fluoride). As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Preparation and Usage

  • Always follow the label directions. Brush twice a day and not more than
  • three times, minimise swallowing and spit out.
  • Close cap after each use to protect contents from moisture.
  • The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if the carton ends are open.

Warnings

  • WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS. Keep out of reach of

  • children. Not for use by children under 12 years of age unless on the advice of
  • a dental professional or doctor. Sensitive teeth may indicate an underlying problem
  • which needs prompt care by a dentist. If symptoms persist or worsen consult
  • your dentist. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Talk to your dentist or
  • doctor as soon as possible if you experience swelling of the mouth or face.

Name and address

  • GSK Consumer Healthcare, Levice
  • 934 01,
  • Slovakia

Return to

  • GSK Consumer Healthcare,
  • Brentford,
  • TW8 9GS,
  • U.K.
  • Or:
  • GSK Consumer Healthcare, Levice
  • 934 01,
  • Slovakia

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

<p>WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS. Keep out of reach of children. Not for use by children under 12 years of age unless on the advice of a dental professional or doctor. Sensitive teeth may indicate an underlying problem which needs prompt care by a dentist. If symptoms persist or worsen consult your dentist. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Talk to your dentist or doctor as soon as possible if you experience swelling of the mouth or face.</p>

41 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

good stuff!

4 stars

good stuff!

A bit pricey but it does a great job

4 stars

I've been using this for several months now for sensitive teeth and receding gums with positive results and absolutely no side effects. My dentist approves of it too. A bit pricey for the size of the tube, particularly as it doesn't last for long, but I reckon it's worth it.

No

1 stars

Once i use it i have sore gums, bleeding and swelling 5 months now and nothing helps my mouth anymore. This should not be in the market's.

Allergic reaction

1 stars

I started to use Repair & Protect on advice from my Dentist. I've been using Pro-Enamel for a long time, but a couple of teeth were becoming sensitive again so she suggested changing. Sadly, I've suffered from sore gums, bleeding and swelling as soon as I started to use it. I've now resorted back to Pro-Enamel in the hope that this pain goes away. I have another dentist appointment this week to discuss.

Super fresh !

5 stars

Great tasting and makes mouth feel fresh and helps with my sensitive teeth [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow!

5 stars

Trailed this with an open mind, as I had very sensitive teeth, I knew from years of abuse that they were in a bad way, the enamel was worn and clearly looked like it was beyond repair. Wow just wow!! What can I say the instant I used this the results were immediate, I had to trial it with my favourite dessert icecream! Never did I imagine an instant result! I have found my new daily toothpaste that works and I'm over the moon, I imagine over time my enamel will be repaired in time and I couldn't be happier [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Repair & Protect Toothpaste.

5 stars

Its a great toothpaste. My teeth felt so much cleaner and healthier after using it. Its thicker than the normal toothpastes that I use, but I feel like it does a much better job. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Reduced sensitivity, however...

3 stars

Experienced reduced sensitivity, however it doesn't taste particularly nice [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I am smiling again!

5 stars

I loved Sensodyne Repair & Protect Original Toothpaste because apart from being an effective cleaning product for my teeth I have had no incidences of sensitivity when eating/drinking cold substances which I didn't think could be possible. Now I can have my ice cream and my ice-chilled juice again! I also appreciate how Sensodyne Repair & Protect Original Toothpaste isn't an overpowering taste, it's mild minty flavour is much better than some brand's overpowering and eye-watering taste. The way this advanced formula works has won my vote and I will continue to use this product and recommend it to friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Toothpaste deserves Protect in its name

3 stars

Sensodyne Repair & Protect Original Toothpaste, is one of the best toothpastes I have used, I am not to sure about the 'Repair' side that's in the name of this toothpaste maybe I need to use the product for longer to notice a change like that in my teeth. The 'Protect' that's part of this products name definitely deserves to be there, I have VERY sensitive teeth but was able to eat and drink anything without having to worry about any discomfort or pain. Lately I have tried a few different toothpastes as my teeth are beginning to decline now I'm on the wrong side of 50 and this one has been the best, in fact it was quite a luxury not to have to worry about what I was eating and drinking for a change. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 41 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

