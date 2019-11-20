By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Slow Cookers Beef & Tomato Casserole 40G

Schwartz Slow Cookers Beef & Tomato Casserole 40G
£ 1.00
£2.50/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • A deliciously rich recipe mix with smoky paprika, aromatic bay leaves and marjoram for a slow-cooked casserole full of flavour.
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Ready in up to 8 hrs
  • 2 1/2 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe
  • No artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Pea Flour, Smoked Paprika (10%), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Flavouring (contains Barley, Wheat), Tomato Powder (7%), Salt, Dried Red Bell Peppers (4%), Sugar, Bay Leaves (2%), Marjoram (2%), Parsley, Black Pepper, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving
Energy1336kJ991kJ
-317kcal235kcal12%
Fat3.5g4.8g7%
of which saturates0.7g1.7g9%
Carbohydrate52.9g16.3g6%
of which sugars12.6g11.5g13%
Fibre10.3g4.5g
Protein13.2g29.4g59%
Salt9.00g1.25g21%
*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

