Schwartz Slow Cookers Beef & Tomato Casserole 40G
Offer
Product Description
- A deliciously rich recipe mix with smoky paprika, aromatic bay leaves and marjoram for a slow-cooked casserole full of flavour.
- Ready in up to 8 hrs
- 2 1/2 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe
- No artificial colours
- No hydrogenated fat
- No added preservatives or MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 40g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Pea Flour, Smoked Paprika (10%), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Flavouring (contains Barley, Wheat), Tomato Powder (7%), Salt, Dried Red Bell Peppers (4%), Sugar, Bay Leaves (2%), Marjoram (2%), Parsley, Black Pepper, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colour (Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving
|Energy
|1336kJ
|991kJ
|-
|317kcal
|235kcal
|12%
|Fat
|3.5g
|4.8g
|7%
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|1.7g
|9%
|Carbohydrate
|52.9g
|16.3g
|6%
|of which sugars
|12.6g
|11.5g
|13%
|Fibre
|10.3g
|4.5g
|Protein
|13.2g
|29.4g
|59%
|Salt
|9.00g
|1.25g
|21%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
