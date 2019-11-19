By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dove Original Bar Soap 6X100g

4.5(97)Write a review
image 1 of Dove Original Bar Soap 6X100g
£ 3.77
£0.63/100g
  • For skin that's soft and smooth, turn to the Dove beauty bar. With ¼ moisturising cream, it goes beyond cleansing, nourishing as it washes away the day… The secret to beautiful skin is moisture, no other hand soap hydrates skin better than Dove. That’s because Dove isn’t a bar soap, it’s a Beauty Bar. While ordinary soaps can strip skin of essential nutrients, Dove beauty bar has mild cleansers to care for skin as it cleans. With our ¼ moisturising cream, Dove Beauty Bar leaves your face and body feeling soft, smooth, and more radiant than ordinary soap. You can see why we call it a beauty bar. Dove Original Beauty Cream Bar combines a gentle cleansing formula with Dove's signature ¼ moisturising cream to give you softer, smoother, healthier-looking skin. This Dove Beauty Bar even helps to replenish nutrients that are lost during the cleansing process. Where a regular liquid soap bar might leave your skin feeling dry and tight, a Dove Beauty Cream Bar Soap leaves it feeling soft and smooth. What makes Dove different? Its gentle cleansers help your skin retain its natural moisture and its mild formula is kind to your skin. For best results: Lather up your Dove Beauty Bar Soap and massage the smooth, creamy lather over your face and body before rinsing thoroughly. For soft, smooth hands, you can also enjoy regular hand-washing throughout the day with your Dove bar. Ordinary soap may dry out your hands, but the classic moisturising formula of Dove bars will leave skin softer, smoother and healthier-looking.
  • Dove Original Beauty Cream Bar doesn't dry skin like regular soap
  • 1/4 moisturising cream and mild cleansers help retain skin's moisture
  • Our beauty bar leaves skin softer, smoother and healthier looking
  • Sensitive soap suitable for everyday use on the face, body and hands
  • Classic moisturising formula
  • Dove isn't a soap, it's a beauty bar
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Ingredients

Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Stearic Acid, Sodium Palmitate, Lauric Acid, Aqua, Sodium Isethionate, Sodium Stearate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Parfum, Sodium chloride, Zinc Oxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Alumina, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 77891

Storage

null

Produce of

Germany

Warnings

  • Caution: Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse well with water.

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

6 x 6 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse well with water.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

97 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Great for sensitive skin!

5 stars

I bought this to use for handwashing after developing rashes and very sore skin from using antibacterial handwashes. It's great to use if you have eczema and smells really nice. It left my hands very smooth!

It's a MUST have

5 stars

Tried this on the off chance that it might help my skin and stop it feeling so irritated. I am in love with this product and have brought it numerous times since then. I use it every day on my face and body and my skin looks and feels amazing.

Dove Beauty Cream Bar

4 stars

It is a soap I have come to like, i tried it and have realize its creamy and moisturize my skin.

Has palm oil

1 stars

I've used this soap for the last 15 years, never had a problem with it and always have had super smooth skin. However, as I start on my journey to be more environmentally friendly I will have to stop using this as it has palm oil in it. What a pity.

Love dove

5 stars

I use this product all over, face included. Makes my skin feel soft, smooth and squeaky clean. Only downside is that i craved the smell of this so bad in both my pregnancies, I had to physically stop myself eating it.

Dove beauty bar , pink

5 stars

I was very sceptical about using this soap , but it’s a little miracle ! From the first use on my face I could see a huge difference . Skin feels plump and moisturised , has a lovely glow . Now my daily staple ! Love it ! Thank you x

Moisture tastic

5 stars

Well what can I say about this product? It has saved my skin from drying out in the heatwave weather. I have very dry skin which tends to flake very quickly after being exposed to the sun, however using this lovely creamy dove soap on a daily basis when showering my skin has reduced its flaking and started to keep an amazing suntan which I can’t believe. The soap is creamy and feels thick and smooth when applying to my skin and definitely increased the moisture retention in my normal dry skin. I gave the second bar to my mum and dad to use. Love love love this product and will be buying this again. I have also started to buy other dove products to see if they are also as good. Can’t recommend enough. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

smells lovely

5 stars

I think this soap is really smooth and smells nice on your skin. The bar doesn't dry out and crack and it keeps its smooth shape. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove isn't just any old soap

4 stars

I was prepared to be unimpressed when I tried Dove Original Beauty Cream Bar. I figured this would dry my hands out like soap normally does. However, I was pleasantly surprised. My hands didn't become scaly after using this. This will become a staple in my house now. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove love - will replace shower gel

5 stars

I've never used Dove's Original Beauty Cream Bar before and I have to say it's a complete revelation! I love my luxurious baths and usually use shower gels but this Dove bar works beautifully on my skin and creates a lovely lather. It makes my skin feel so soft after and it smells rather dreamy too. A cute detail is the motivational messaging on the bars - mine says 'Smile' which does pick you up every time you use it. Another beauty of the bar is that unlike some soap, it doesn't create a frothy mess after you use it - it dries and is ready to go for the next time. I will not be going back to shower gel! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 97 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Colgate Triple Action Toothpaste 100Ml

£ 1.00
£1.00/100ml

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each

Carex Handwash Sensitive 250Ml

£ 1.30
£0.52/100ml

Colgate Total Original Care Toothpaste 125Ml

£ 4.00
£3.20/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here