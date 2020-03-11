By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dove Daily Care Shampoo 250Ml

4.5(92)Write a review
Dove Daily Care Shampoo 250Ml
£ 1.35
£0.54/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • That's the Dove difference
  • Dovehair.com/dove
  • Facebook.com/dove
  • Daily Care Shampoo
  • Containing Pro-Moisture Complex™ which goes to a cellular level. Hair is silky soft, smooth & supple without weighing it down.
  • Dove Daily Care Shampoo is part of the Dove Nutritive Solutions range.
  • Penetrates to a cellular level
  • With Pro-moisture complex™
  • Lightweight formula restores smoothness & shine without weighing hair down
  • For daily care
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Chloride, Lysine HCl, Arginine, Glycerin, Dimethiconol, Dimethicone, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Amodimethicone, Cetrimonium Chloride, Parfum, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cocamide MEA, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Mica, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Laureth-4, Laureth-23, Poloxamer 407, Xanthan Gum, Trideceth-12, PEG-45M, PEG-9M, Silica, Disodium EDTA, Acrylates/Beheneth-25 Methacrylate Copolymer, PPG-12, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, DMDM Hydantoin, Sodium Benzoate, Methylchlorothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Benzyl Alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Cl 15985, Cl19140, Cl 77891

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Apply to wet hair, lather & rinse.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Unilever House,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 7GR.

Return to

  • UK: Phone free on 0800 085 1548 or write to:
  • Consumer Care,
  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost,
  • Admail 1000,
  • London,
  • SW1A 2XX.
  • www.unilever.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

92 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

I used for hair soooo nice like it

5 stars

I used for hair soooo nice like it

Clean and moisturised

5 stars

I've been using dove daily moisture shampoo for 2 weeks, my hair was left feeling clean and moisturised without needing to use a large amount of shampoo. The fragrance is not intense like some shampoos I have used in the past, it's mild which I prefer. The shampoo is thick and creamy and easy to apply, it doesn't lather up very much but this didn't impact on its cleaning and moisturising ability. I cannot fault this conditioner and would easily recommend it to others [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove shampoo

5 stars

I love dove products, so this wasn’t a surprise to me just how lovely it smelt when I opened the bottle, it’s a lovely clean aroma. The shampoo it’s self lathered really well. My hair felt lovely and clean after, some other shampoos have left my hair feeling sticky. This shampoo after drying, left my hair shiny and soft. I have also used this product on my younger girls hair and their hair comes out lovely, clean and manageable to brush! I really be purchasing this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove shampoo

5 stars

I have really dry fizzy hair and this feels like it’s moisturising from the first suds. It really has a creamy lather with a really fresh smell. This shampoo doesn’t feel like it’s stripping all the goodness from my either. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove Moisturising Shampoo.

3 stars

This was my first campaign and I couldn’t wait to try this shampoo. As my hair is coloured I sometimes suffer with dry hair so thought this was a bit of a challenge. The shampoo smelt lovely and after one wash left my hair feeling squeaky clean and not as tangled as usual. I would buy this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove daily moisture shampoo

2 stars

The shampoo does not foam up very well when washing had to use a lot. Also my hair did not feel clean or smell clean either there is not a strong smell to this product at all. Once I had dryer my hair I was not impressed it looked greasy still and no smell of freshness to it. My hair did feel a little silly on the ends but not as much as it usually does. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic product

5 stars

Fantastic will buy it in shop again very good for every day use Have had dove shampoo and conditioner before but preferred this over the other once i used [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove shampoo

5 stars

My hair is very dry due to having my hair coloured. This shampoo is brilliant my hair feels and looks so much better thank you dove [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It's just not for me!

3 stars

I am at a difficult stage with my hair-ageing locks at the roots-some white, stiff hairs growing which look damaged and grow wildly.But the roots do also get greasy pretty quickly.It is a dilemma as I cannot find a shampoo to address the problem.The rest of my hair is normal.I have been using the Dove Daily moisture shampoo for the past two weeks.I love the fragrance of Dove products and this shampoo is no exception.However,I feel this shampoo is just not for me-it makes my hair limp and lifeless although I am convinced this shampoo could work for somebody with genuinely dry hair.It is very difficult to rate this product I'm afraid as I just think it is not suited to my hair but could work very well on somebody else.I would still recommend this product to somebody with dry hair and also for the fab fragrance. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove Shampoo

3 stars

Not too bad. Didn't lather as much as I know dove can. Would purchase again as hubby loves it. Good sized bottle and well worth buying it in future [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 92 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Dove Daily Moisture Conditioner 200Ml

£ 1.35
£0.68/100ml

Offer

Dove Intensive Repair Conditioner 200Ml

£ 1.35
£0.68/100ml

Offer

Dove Daily Moisture Light Conditioner 350Ml

£ 3.00
£0.86/100ml

Offer

Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash 225Ml

£ 0.95
£0.42/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here