Dove Daily Care Shampoo 250Ml

I used for hair soooo nice like it 5 stars A Tesco Customer4th November 2019 I used for hair soooo nice like it Report

Clean and moisturised 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I've been using dove daily moisture shampoo for 2 weeks, my hair was left feeling clean and moisturised without needing to use a large amount of shampoo. The fragrance is not intense like some shampoos I have used in the past, it's mild which I prefer. The shampoo is thick and creamy and easy to apply, it doesn't lather up very much but this didn't impact on its cleaning and moisturising ability. I cannot fault this conditioner and would easily recommend it to others [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove shampoo 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I love dove products, so this wasn’t a surprise to me just how lovely it smelt when I opened the bottle, it’s a lovely clean aroma. The shampoo it’s self lathered really well. My hair felt lovely and clean after, some other shampoos have left my hair feeling sticky. This shampoo after drying, left my hair shiny and soft. I have also used this product on my younger girls hair and their hair comes out lovely, clean and manageable to brush! I really be purchasing this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove shampoo 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I have really dry fizzy hair and this feels like it’s moisturising from the first suds. It really has a creamy lather with a really fresh smell. This shampoo doesn’t feel like it’s stripping all the goodness from my either. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove Moisturising Shampoo. 3 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 This was my first campaign and I couldn’t wait to try this shampoo. As my hair is coloured I sometimes suffer with dry hair so thought this was a bit of a challenge. The shampoo smelt lovely and after one wash left my hair feeling squeaky clean and not as tangled as usual. I would buy this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove daily moisture shampoo 2 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 The shampoo does not foam up very well when washing had to use a lot. Also my hair did not feel clean or smell clean either there is not a strong smell to this product at all. Once I had dryer my hair I was not impressed it looked greasy still and no smell of freshness to it. My hair did feel a little silly on the ends but not as much as it usually does. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Fantastic will buy it in shop again very good for every day use Have had dove shampoo and conditioner before but preferred this over the other once i used [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove shampoo 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 My hair is very dry due to having my hair coloured. This shampoo is brilliant my hair feels and looks so much better thank you dove [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It's just not for me! 3 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I am at a difficult stage with my hair-ageing locks at the roots-some white, stiff hairs growing which look damaged and grow wildly.But the roots do also get greasy pretty quickly.It is a dilemma as I cannot find a shampoo to address the problem.The rest of my hair is normal.I have been using the Dove Daily moisture shampoo for the past two weeks.I love the fragrance of Dove products and this shampoo is no exception.However,I feel this shampoo is just not for me-it makes my hair limp and lifeless although I am convinced this shampoo could work for somebody with genuinely dry hair.It is very difficult to rate this product I'm afraid as I just think it is not suited to my hair but could work very well on somebody else.I would still recommend this product to somebody with dry hair and also for the fab fragrance. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]