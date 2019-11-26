Tesco Finest 6 Chunky Cod Fillet Fish Fingers 400G

Tasteless
Disappointing.
Very tasty plenty of cod Love these
Good quality cod and crunchy breadcrumbs
Even better than the real thing (Birdseye)
Tasty thick cod loins, ideal with a few jersey royals or in a cod finger sandwich, well worth the price.
Great
Great fish fingers, if a little pricey.
Not sustainable fish so will not buy
I refuse to buy them as the fish is not sustainably caught. I would expect a *finest product to use sustainable fish
Double the Pleasure, double the value
Each of these fish fingers is the equivalent of 2 "ordinary" fish fingers. The pack of 6 will do 3 adults for a meal (along with potatoes and veg of course). They taste great and are really special. I always look out for them when doing my shopping. The "fingers" are extra thick, take care not to burn the outside if grilling.