Tesco Finest 6 Chunky Cod Fillet Fish Fingers 400G
2 fish fingers contains
  • Energy1035kJ 247kcal
    12%
  • Fat11.4g
    16%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 924kJ / 221kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless and boneless 100 % Cod (Gadus morhua) fillet fish fingers coated in breadcrumbs.
  • Finest chunky Cod Fillet Fish Fingers IN CRISP GOLDEN CRUMB. WE'VE USED MOIST WHOLE CHUNKY COD FILLETS, FOR THESE DELICIOUSLY SUCCULENT FISH FINGERS. PERFECT IN CIABATTA FOR A LUXURY FISH FINGER SANDWICH.
  • 100% cod fillet fish fingers coated in crispy breadcrumbs
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Whole fillet pieces of succulent, flaky cod covered in crunchy, thick golden crumbs
  • Cook from frozen 20 mins
  • Pack size: 0.4kg

Information

Ingredients

Cod (Fish) (60%), Breadcrumbs, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Starch, Salt, Palm Oil, Raising Agent (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Glucose Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Milk Proteins


Breadcrumbs contains: Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil.

Wheat flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

  • Allergy Advice! For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results, oven cook from frozen.
All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill at medium temperature for 15-18 minutes.
Turn frequently.

Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15-18 minutes.
Leave to stand 2 minutes before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Poland using Cod

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations.
  • Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm. Shop on-line at www.tesco.com/finest
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains2 fish fingers (112g) contains
Energy924kJ / 221kcal1035kJ / 247kcal
Fat10.2g11.4g
Saturates0.8g0.9g
Carbohydrate17.2g19.3g
Sugars0.3g0.4g
Fibre4.3g4.8g
Protein12.9g14.5g
Salt0.7g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

7 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasteless

1 stars

Disappointing.

Very tasty plenty of cod Love these

5 stars

Very tasty plenty of cod Love these

Good quality cod and crunchy breadcrumbs

5 stars

Good quality cod and crunchy breadcrumbs

Even better than the real thing (Birdseye)

5 stars

Tasty thick cod loins, ideal with a few jersey royals or in a cod finger sandwich, well worth the price.

Great

5 stars

Great fish fingers, if a little pricey.

Not sustainable fish so will not buy

1 stars

I refuse to buy them as the fish is not sustainably caught. I would expect a *finest product to use sustainable fish

Double the Pleasure, double the value

5 stars

Each of these fish fingers is the equivalent of 2 "ordinary" fish fingers. The pack of 6 will do 3 adults for a meal (along with potatoes and veg of course). They taste great and are really special. I always look out for them when doing my shopping. The "fingers" are extra thick, take care not to burn the outside if grilling.

