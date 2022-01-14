We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Merci Finest Selection 400G

Merci Finest Selection 400G
£8.00
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • Filled and unfilled speciality chocolates.
  • 8 Varieties of chocolate specialities
  • Hazelnut-creme, Milk chocolate, Hazelnut-almond, Praline-creme, Dark cream, Marzipan, Dark mousse, Coffee and cream
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Hazelnuts (3.8 %), Cream Powder (Milk), Almonds (2.8 %), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose (Milk), Buttermilk Powder, Butterfat (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dextrose, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Fructose, Coffee, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavourings, Salt, Hazelnut-Creme: Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 32 % minimum and Milk Solids 20 % minimum, Milk Chocolate: contains Cocoa Solids 32 % minimum and Milk Solids 25 % minimum, Hazelnut-Almond: Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 32 % minimum and Milk Solids 20 % minimum, Praline-Creme: Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 32 % minimum and Milk Solids 20 % minimum, Dark Cream: Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 45 % minimum and Milk Solids 19 % minimum, Marzipan: Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 50 % minimum, Dark Mousse: Chocolate contain Cocoa Solids 50 % minimum, Coffee and Cream: Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 32 % minimum and Milk Solids 25 % minimum; White Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 28 % minimum and Milk Solids 28 % minimum

Allergy Information

  • All varieties may also contain Hazelnuts, Almonds, Peanuts, other Nuts and Egg For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Distributor address

  • Storck UK,
  • Matrix House,
  • Basingstoke Hampshire,
  • RG21 4DZ.

Return to

  • Storck UK,
  • Matrix House,
  • Basingstoke Hampshire,
  • RG21 4DZ.
  • www.storck.co.uk
  • www.merci.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy2346 kJ/
-563 kcal
Fat36,1 g
of which saturates20,0 g
Carbohydrate49,9 g
of which sugars48,0 g
Protein7,8 g
Salt0,18 g
Love them, bring them back

5 stars

Love them, bring them back

Gorgeous real chocolate!

5 stars

Real chocolate! Not some beastly American candy that does not deserve the name chocolate. Better for you if eaten sensibly. Make this a regular item TESCO!

Love theses chocolates , have to say they are fir

5 stars

Love theses chocolates , have to say they are first class all the way. And that's coming from someone who loves chocolates full stop However my only problem is o only saw them once and even then I was only able to get one box. I really wished to get more especially at that great clubcard price . I wanted to get them for presents , that way would of been able to save money and give a beautiful gift at the same time. Just hope to see them back in store and on offer please Tesco's .

Best chocolates ever!

5 stars

Best chocolates ever!

Hard to resist

5 stars

These chocolates are delicious. Had difficulty not eating them all. Most contain nuts/praline but there are a few containing cream/coffee cream too.

