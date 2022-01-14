Merci Finest Selection 400G

Love them, bring them back
Gorgeous real chocolate!
Real chocolate! Not some beastly American candy that does not deserve the name chocolate. Better for you if eaten sensibly. Make this a regular item TESCO!
Love theses chocolates , have to say they are fir
Love theses chocolates , have to say they are first class all the way. And that's coming from someone who loves chocolates full stop However my only problem is o only saw them once and even then I was only able to get one box. I really wished to get more especially at that great clubcard price . I wanted to get them for presents , that way would of been able to save money and give a beautiful gift at the same time. Just hope to see them back in store and on offer please Tesco's .
Best chocolates ever!
Hard to resist
These chocolates are delicious. Had difficulty not eating them all. Most contain nuts/praline but there are a few containing cream/coffee cream too.