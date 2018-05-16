Kohinoor Gold Xl Basmati Rice 1Kg

Product Description
- For recipe ideas please visit www.kohinoor-joy.com
- Each pack of Kohinoor Extra Long Basmati Rice contains specially selected longer grains that have been nurtured by the snow-fed waters of the Himalayas
- Kohinoor is an international brand that has been established for around four decades. It is trusted by consumers across the world for sourcing the finest Basmati Rice from the Himalayan region. On cooking, our Extra Long Basmati Rice results in distinct longer grains with a soft texture, the hallmark of our thorough quality practices & strict sourcing policy. It is the jewel to adorn dining tables across the world.
- Also Try Our
- Kohinoor Extra Flavour Basmati Rice
- Celebrate special occasions with our Kohinoor Extra Flavour Basmati Rice that has subtle sweet flavour and a divine nutty aroma.
- Finest Himalayan basmati
- Best suited for all modern cuisines
- Pack size: 1KG
Information
Storage
Store in a cool dark place. Once opened keep tightly closed and use within best before end date.
Produce of
Milled & packed in UK
Preparation and Usage
- To Prepare:
- Allow 60g of uncooked Basmati rice per person (approx. 1/3 cup). For best results, first soak the rice in cold water for 20 mins, then rinse through with cold water.
- In a Covered Pan:
- 1. Take a large pan and add 2 cups of cold water to 1 cup of rice.
- 2. Bring water to the boil, reduce to low heat, cover and simmer for 10-12 mins until the water is absorbed completely. Refrain from opening the lid or stirring the rice.
- 3. Remove pan from heat but keep it covered for 5 mins.
- 4. Lightly fork through the grains before serving.
- In an Open Pan:
- 1. Add the rinsed rice to a large pan of boiling water, cook on medium heat for 10-12 mins. Drain well and let it stand for 3 mins.
- 2. Lightly fork through the grains and serve.
Name and address
- Milled & packed by:
- Indo European Foods Ltd.,
- 40 Langer Road,
- Felixstowe,
- Suffolk,
- IP11 2BF.
Return to
- For all other enquiries email us at helpline@kohinoorfoods.co.uk or write to us at the office address.
- Indo European Foods Ltd.,
- 40 Langer Road,
- Felixstowe,
- Suffolk,
- IP11 2BF.
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020