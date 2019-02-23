Tesco Spanish Tortilla 500G

Yummy yum yum
Used for date night
Looks so creepy in store but better at home when accompanied with a salad for the lady
Great tortilla española!
This is a great product. I am Spanish and I can't really fault it. Very, very nice. I heat it up in a frying pan at low temperature to warm it through and it is lovely. Quick, tasty, healthy dinner. Thank you, Tesco!
Really Tasty
The BEST Tortilla I've had. Really tasty, so quick and easy to cook.
tortilla with grey potatoes
The potatoes went black and grey when we cooked the tortilla .
Best Tortilla in the UK
This is the best ready made Tortilla that any supermarket offers in the UK. It is great heated up or eaten chilled on a summer's day .
Flour and mash yuck
Awful! Texture of mashed potato with lots of onion seasoning. Bland. No egg. Floury taste.Very off-putting. Not what a Spanish omelette should taste like. Avoid!