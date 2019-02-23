By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Spanish Tortilla 500G

3.5(7)Write a review
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy664kJ 159kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.5g
    11%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 531kJ / 127kcal

Product Description

  • Potato and onion omelette.
  • Seasoned Potato, Egg & Onion
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Potato (55%), Free Range Pasteurised Egg, Onion (7%), Olive Oil, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W - 3 minutes 900W - 3 minutes
Place on a microwaveable. Heat on full power.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil for 4-6 minutes, turning occasionally until brown. Time: 4-6 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy531kJ / 127kcal664kJ / 159kcal
Fat6.0g7.5g
Saturates1.0g1.3g
Carbohydrate13.0g16.3g
Sugars0.5g0.6g
Fibre2.5g3.1g
Protein4.0g5.0g
Salt0.8g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Yummy yum yum

5 stars

Yummy yum yum

Used for date night

1 stars

Looks so creepy in store but better at home when accompanied with a salad for the lady

Great tortilla española!

5 stars

This is a great product. I am Spanish and I can't really fault it. Very, very nice. I heat it up in a frying pan at low temperature to warm it through and it is lovely. Quick, tasty, healthy dinner. Thank you, Tesco!

Really Tasty

5 stars

The BEST Tortilla I've had. Really tasty, so quick and easy to cook.

tortilla with grey potatoes

1 stars

The potatoes went black and grey when we cooked the tortilla .

Best Tortilla in the UK

5 stars

This is the best ready made Tortilla that any supermarket offers in the UK. It is great heated up or eaten chilled on a summer's day .

Flour and mash yuck

1 stars

Awful! Texture of mashed potato with lots of onion seasoning. Bland. No egg. Floury taste.Very off-putting. Not what a Spanish omelette should taste like. Avoid!

