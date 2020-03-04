By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Felix As Good As It Looks Kitten Fish 12X100g

Product Description

  • To find out more about Felix, play games, join promotions and much more, go to:
  • www.catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Find Felix® at Facebook CatsLikeFelix or catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Complete pet food for kittens
  • ...Is a range of delicious meals which look and smell so meaty, it looks like food you might have cooked yourself. Specially prepared with tender meaty pieces in a succulent jelly, we are sure your kitten will find it irresistible at every mealtime. Also, Felix As Good as It Looks Kitten is available in a wide range of fishy and meaty flavours to satisfy your cat's love of variety.
  • Because kittens have a lot of growing to do in their first year, these appetizing meals are specially formulated to provide 100% of your kitten's daily needs when fed according to the feeding guidelines. Your kitten will get all the necessary proteins, vitamins and essential minerals to help build strong muscles, bones and teeth to become a healthy and happy adult cat!
  • Once a Felix cat
  • Always a Felix cat
  • Felix Kitten food has the right combination of proteins, essential minerals and vitamins that little Felix cats need to grow into big Felix cats. Perfect fuel for the first year's adventures!
  • Clever cats get Purina® Felix®
  • 100% of your kitten's daily needs
  • Vitamins
  • Essential minerals
  • Proteins
  • Irresistible meals for mischief makers
  • Pack size: 1.2KG

Information

Storage

Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, batch code and factory registration Nr.: see base or back of the individual pouches.

Preparation and Usage

  • Felix As Good as it Looks Kitten is a complete meal, this means it does not need mixing with any other food. You simply pour it out of the pouch and that's it. Just follow the feeding guide below with any irresistible flavour of your choice.
  • Feeding guide
  • 1 1/2-3 months: 1-3 pouches per day; in 2-3 separate meals or ad libitum
  • 3-6 months: 2-4 1/2 pouches per day; in 2 separate meals or ad libitum
  • 6-12 months: 4 1/2 -2 1/2 pouches per day; in 2 separate meals or ad libitum
  • 12+ months
  • After 12 months, your kitten is now an adult and ready to enjoy the delicious range of Felix Adult.
  • Each kitten is different, depending on the kitten activity level and body condition, food amounts and/or time allowed to eat may need to be adjusted.
  • Serve at room temperature - always provide clear fresh drinking water for your kitten to drink.
  • Serve your kitten's food in the same place every mealtime so he doesn't get confused and don't disturb him while he's eating.
  • Felix As Good as It Looks Kitten is also suitable for pregnant or lactating mothers as they require energy-rich food too to take care of their kittens-to-be.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Address all enquiries to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • ROI 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

    • 100% of your kitten's daily needs
    • Vitamins
    • Essential minerals
    • Proteins
    • Irresistible meals for mischief makers
    • 3 x with Trout
    • 3 x with Tuna
    • 3 x with Sardine
    • 3 x with Salmon

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Trout 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, batch code and factory registration Nr.: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture75%
    Protein15.4%
    Fat content3.6%
    Crude ash2.5%
    Crude fibres1%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 415
    Vit D3:195
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):13.5
    I(E2):0.5
    Cu(E4):1.3
    Mn(E5):2.4
    Zn(E6):36.5
    Se(E8):0.03
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 100
    Additives:-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Sardine 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, batch code and factory registration Nr.: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture75%
    Protein15.4%
    Fat content3.6%
    Crude ash2.5%
    Crude fibres1%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 415
    Vit D3:195
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):13.5
    I(E2):0.5
    Cu(E4):1.3
    Mn(E5):2.4
    Zn(E6):36.5
    Se(E8):0.03
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 100
    Additives:-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Tuna 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, batch code and factory registration Nr.: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture75%
    Protein15.4%
    Fat content3.6%
    Crude ash2.5%
    Crude fibres1%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 415
    Vit D3:195
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):13.5
    I(E2):0.5
    Cu(E4):1.3
    Mn(E5):2.4
    Zn(E6):36.5
    Se(E8):0.03
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 100
    Additives:-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Salmon 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, batch code and factory registration Nr.: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture75%
    Protein15.4%
    Fat content3.6%
    Crude ash2.5%
    Crude fibres1%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 415
    Vit D3:195
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):13.5
    I(E2):0.5
    Cu(E4):1.3
    Mn(E5):2.4
    Zn(E6):36.5
    Se(E8):0.03
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 100
    Additives:-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

57 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

My cat loves this stuff !

1 stars

My cat loves this stuff ! but the packaging is rubbish too much plastic nonrecyclable Cmon guys ! Step your game up !

Tastes,Good, Looks,Good.

5 stars

My kitten simply loves this and I will not be changing as she is a very fussy eater but licks the bowl clean with this so in Misty's opinion, it really does taste is as good as it looks

my kitten loves Felix

5 stars

My kitten loves Felix so much I named him after it .

Kittens love it

5 stars

I started buying this food 3 months ago both my kittens love it thanks Felix!

Good product

4 stars

My cat loves it and just can't live without it !!!!

He helps himself it's that tasty

5 stars

Jethro is that much a fan of Felix as good as it looks Kitten food that he has learnt how to take the pouch out the box and put it by his bowl ready !

My cat enjoys this product.

5 stars

I bought it as my adult cat loves adult one, so thought I'd try it out on kitten and he loves it. Great mix of flavours.

MY FERALS LOVE THIS FOOD!

5 stars

I am fostering 4 semi-feral kittens and this is their absolute favourite food. They fight each other to get to their bowls first!

My cat loves Felix kitten food

5 stars

I buy Felix kitten food because he won't eat anything else.

Both my boys love Felix

5 stars

Both my 9 month old and 3 month old love Felix. There's always a clean bowl as soon as it's put down, maybe it's because they look like felix???

1-10 of 57 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

