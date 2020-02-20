Comfort Sunshiny Days Fabric Conditioner 85 Wash 3L

Smells delicious 4 stars Review from unilever.com 20th February 2020 I usually use own brand fabric conditioner from Aldis but needed a change as the scent wasn't fresh enough. Comforts Sunshiny days is exactly what I needed. I adore the smell and I can still smell it on my clothes later in the day. My clothes are soft to touch and the quantity of this bottle was adequate for a month(family of 4) as long as you use the recommended amount. It's definitely o e for the future and price is not so different from own brands. Great product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Finally 5 stars Review from unilever.com 28th January 2020 For years I have struggled to stick with one fabric conditioner for a variety of reasons. However, having recently began using this product, I have been amazed by the results. I sweat quite a bit and so the armpits of my work shirts take on a slight odour and at times I have had to was them twice to get them smelling fresh. This fabric conditioner has a nice fragrance and remains even after ironing. Slight drawback is the size however it seems economical so not a real complaint and I have already recommended it to friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells Wonderful 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd January 2020 This is a great big bottle which is perfect for our large family. The fragrance is lovely, fresh and clean and smells like summer, which has been wonderful these past few weeks when it's been cold and wet. The fragrance lasts well and since we've been drying our clothes indoors our house smells lovely. It leaves clothes feeling soft too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very fresh 4 stars Review from unilever.com 21st January 2020 Great smell that lasts for a while rather than fading like others. Clothes are soft especially towels. I even use the comfort as a type of air freshener. My laundry rooms smells amazing after a wash. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells fantastic 4 stars Review from unilever.com 14th January 2020 What more would you expect from a leader of fabric conditioner, soft lovely fresh smelling clothes. I mainly use fabric conditioner for the smell rather than the softness aspect as I love the children’s clothes to smell of fabric conditioner. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the smell 4 stars Review from unilever.com 14th January 2020 It smells lovely when you tip into the washing machine, but the smell doesn't really stay on the clothes when they are washed. I don't really notice much of a difference with softness when using this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So fresh 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th January 2020 This fabric conditioner is really good, it have a lovely fragrance which stays on the clothes without being overpowering. The smell is just really light and sunny, like it says on the bottle, it’s the kind of smell you just want to bury your head in and breathe deeply! My clothes came out of the wash really soft as well, even the line dried ones. Can’t fault this fabric conditioner at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells gorgeous 4 stars Review from unilever.com 6th January 2020 Got this a while ago and absolutely love it. A HUGE bottle and so highly scented which seems to last forever! I do at least 4 loads of washing a week and have two messy children and this smells amazing on everything and has really lasted. Love it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great 5 stars Review from unilever.com 4th January 2020 This is one of my favourite go to comfort scents on any temperature setting , line dried or dried indoors the scent seems to last well on all fabrics especially bedding Something everyone loves clean fresh bedding [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]