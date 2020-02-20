By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Comfort Sunshiny Days Fabric Conditioner 85 Wash 3L

image 1 of Comfort Sunshiny Days Fabric Conditioner 85 Wash 3L
£ 5.00
£1.67/litre
  • Be swept away to breezy summer days with each wash when you use Comfort Sunshiny Days Fabric Conditioner 85 wash 3 l. Treat your favourite clothes to a drop of sunshine, giving them long-lasting freshness thanks to Comfort’s unique odour protection formula. Our fabric softener also saves you time by promoting fast drying clothes that are easier to iron. This means you can enjoy a little more fun in the sunshine, and your clothes will be bursting with the fresh smell of summer. How to use: 1. Pour a 35 ml dose of Comfort Sunshiny Days Fabric Conditioner straight into the correct compartment of your washing machine drawer along with your favourite laundry liquid. Do not pour directly on to fabrics. 2. Choose the correct wash setting and let your machine take care of the rest, as it releases the fabric softener during the final rinse cycle. Using Comfort fabric conditioner in every wash helps smooth fabric fibres, maintains garment colour and shine and keep your family’s clothes looking and feeling their very best. So make Comfort Sunshiny Days Fabric Conditioner an essential part of your laundry day and your clothes will glow with all the warmth of a glorious summer’s day.
  • Comfort Sunshiny Days Fabric Conditioner provides clothes with a fresh smell, exceptional softness and a fantastic fragrance
  • Enjoy extra freshness with a soft touch of Comfort Sunshiny Days
  • Protect clothes against unwanted odours and maintain their freshness with Comfort’s long-lasting odour protection formula
  • Comfort Sunshiny Days Fabric Conditioner softens fabric fibres to leave clothes feeling soft and gentle next to your skin
  • The regular use of the softener promotes fast drying clothes and makes your clothes easier to iron
  • Add Comfort Sunshiny Days to your wash alongside laundry liquid to feel the softness of your clothes on your skin
  • Pack size: 3L

Information

Ingredients

5 -15% Cationic surfactants. <5% Perfume, Hexyl Cinnamal, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Geraniol, Benzisothiazolinone

Storage

Do not pour directly onto fabrics. Store between 5°C and 25°C

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Pour a 35ml dose of Comfort Fabric Conditioner straight into the correct compartment of your washing machine drawer along with your favorite laundry detergent. Do not pour directly on to fabrics.Store between 5ºC and 25ºC. You don't need to dilute. Choose the correct wash setting and let your machine take care of the rest, as it releases the fabric softener during the final rinse cycle.

Warnings

  • Contains Benzisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
  • Keep away from children. Keep away from eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse thoroughly with water
Name and address

  • Comfort,
  • Freepost ADM1000,
  • London,
  • SW1A 2XX
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

3 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

89 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Smells delicious

4 stars

I usually use own brand fabric conditioner from Aldis but needed a change as the scent wasn't fresh enough. Comforts Sunshiny days is exactly what I needed. I adore the smell and I can still smell it on my clothes later in the day. My clothes are soft to touch and the quantity of this bottle was adequate for a month(family of 4) as long as you use the recommended amount. It's definitely o e for the future and price is not so different from own brands. Great product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Finally

5 stars

For years I have struggled to stick with one fabric conditioner for a variety of reasons. However, having recently began using this product, I have been amazed by the results. I sweat quite a bit and so the armpits of my work shirts take on a slight odour and at times I have had to was them twice to get them smelling fresh. This fabric conditioner has a nice fragrance and remains even after ironing. Slight drawback is the size however it seems economical so not a real complaint and I have already recommended it to friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells Wonderful

5 stars

This is a great big bottle which is perfect for our large family. The fragrance is lovely, fresh and clean and smells like summer, which has been wonderful these past few weeks when it's been cold and wet. The fragrance lasts well and since we've been drying our clothes indoors our house smells lovely. It leaves clothes feeling soft too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very fresh

4 stars

Great smell that lasts for a while rather than fading like others. Clothes are soft especially towels. I even use the comfort as a type of air freshener. My laundry rooms smells amazing after a wash. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells fantastic

4 stars

What more would you expect from a leader of fabric conditioner, soft lovely fresh smelling clothes. I mainly use fabric conditioner for the smell rather than the softness aspect as I love the children’s clothes to smell of fabric conditioner. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the smell

4 stars

It smells lovely when you tip into the washing machine, but the smell doesn't really stay on the clothes when they are washed. I don't really notice much of a difference with softness when using this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So fresh

5 stars

This fabric conditioner is really good, it have a lovely fragrance which stays on the clothes without being overpowering. The smell is just really light and sunny, like it says on the bottle, it’s the kind of smell you just want to bury your head in and breathe deeply! My clothes came out of the wash really soft as well, even the line dried ones. Can’t fault this fabric conditioner at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells gorgeous

4 stars

Got this a while ago and absolutely love it. A HUGE bottle and so highly scented which seems to last forever! I do at least 4 loads of washing a week and have two messy children and this smells amazing on everything and has really lasted. Love it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

5 stars

This is one of my favourite go to comfort scents on any temperature setting , line dried or dried indoors the scent seems to last well on all fabrics especially bedding Something everyone loves clean fresh bedding [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Comfort Sunshiny Days Fabric Conditioner 85

5 stars

THis comfort sunshiny days fabric conditioner is the best on the market love the smell and works very well on all types of clothes and love the smell not very strong and makes your clothes fresh too after wash it good for every home and especially if you got pet and kids you need this conditioner for a fresher house and fresher clothes [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 89 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

