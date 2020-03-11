Head & Shoulders Itchy Scalp Shampoo 500Ml

Excellent!
Use this shampoo alot not coz i have dandruff but coz it make my hair feel soft and smells lovely
Great!
I don't have dandruff but have had I really itchy scalp - no idea why. I have tried several different products to try to combat and nothing has worked. Head and Shoulders Itchy Scalp has been the best by far. Problem has not gone but to a level where I can cope with it.
Excellent!
Phew what a relief !, Itchy head for no reason at all but this soothed it away. Lovely shiny hair, fresh smelling and itch free too. A great product that really works. 5 Stars
Dissappointed
Have had itch scalp for a while,and dandruff. Even shaved head almost bald,and still have dandruff ) and the itchy head is still annoying there
Not worth the money
Is no good
Excellent!
My son will not use anything else he swears by this product. He uses it after the gym, rugby and work
Great product
Works really well, smells good too. A little goes a long way do it's great value. Well worth buying
Head and shoulders itchy
Absolutely love this shampoo. It started to really work after a couple of weeks. Made my hair soft and manageable and really stop the itchy scalp. Ive even got my 14 year old using it.
Excellent value and product
I used this to see if it would stop my itchy scalp, not only did it rectify that problem but it left my hair feeling soft and fresh. I would recommend this product for anyone not only for itchy scalps I have carried on using it. Very pleased
Won't work any more.
I can't find zinc Pyrithione on the ingredients. It's the only thing I found worked.