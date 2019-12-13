By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
David Walliams Mr Stink
  • The second original, touching, twisted, and most of all hilarious novel for children from David Walliams, number one bestseller and fastest growing children's author in the country - beautifully illustrated by Quentin Blake. "Mr Stink stank. He also stunk. And if it was correct English to say he stinked, then he stinked as well." It all starts when Chloe makes friends with Mr Stink, the local tramp. Yes, he smells a bit. But when it looks like he might be driven out of town, Chloe decides to hide him in the garden shed. Now Chloe's got to make sure no one finds out her secret. And speaking of secrets, there just might be more to Mr Stink than meets the eye. or the nose.

Great book

5 stars

I bought this for my daughter for Xmas she loved it that much she couldn't put it down and read it all in 2days. She loves David Walliams books and no doubt that she read it again when she has finished the collection

My son loves this book

5 stars

Great book. My 6 year old son loves it and finds it really funny

Love title

4 stars

Bought this for my six year old son we are currently reading it and he loves it

Fab author

5 stars

Bought as a Christmas pressie for my friends son as my daughter has read all these books and loved them. Was easy to order online and arrived really quickly

Excellent book

5 stars

I bought this book for my 7 year old son and I to red together. We both really enjoyed this book.

Good book for kids

4 stars

My son 10 giggled as reading it so good book, good delivery to store

Mr Stinck- another David Walliams masterpiece

5 stars

Great read, my 7 yr old loved it. As usual very entertaining with a nice hidden message for the children.

Great product

5 stars

The book was for my niece for her birthday. She was over the moon with it

Went down well!

5 stars

Bought as a present & was happily received. Good fun read for kids...& adults!!

Fantastic children's book

5 stars

I purchased this for my daughters 8th birthday, she's an avid reader and has most of this collection by David Walliams. It took her 4 days to read the entire book from cover to cover, she said it was funnier than others in the collection and she says it's her new favourite! Great book

