Gro Clock Sleep Trainer

Getting up with the SUN !! 5 stars Review from tesco.com 21st July 2017 Bought the clock for our granddaughter's 3rd birthday. A great success, Mum and Dad know exactly when it is 7 o' clock ....a little voice shouts I can see the sun !!

Great Idea 5 stars Review from tesco.com 3rd July 2017 I bought this for my 4 year old so that she could start reading the time and understanding the concept of waking too early (with the mornings being lighter) it worked perfectly with the pictures and numbers and she now waits for the sun to come up before getting out of bed. It has been great for her.

Kid love it 4 stars Review from tesco.com 2nd July 2017 Has helped keep them stay in bed through the night.

Great purchase 5 stars Review from tesco.com 25th May 2017 Bought this for my 3 year old who started wanting a night light on & thought it would be good for him to learn day time/night time hours. He really likes this clock & now knows getting up time when the night light changes.

It works! 5 stars Review from tesco.com 25th May 2017 I bought 2 of these clocks one for a grandaughter who was getting up at 4.30am and one for our house for when any of the grandchilden stay 4 of them 4.5yrs down to 20months. The clock works a treat and gives the child boundaries , they know when they can get up and that makes all the adults lives much more rested. An excellent product thanks

No quick fix. 3 stars Review from tesco.com 24th May 2017 My child gets up too early in the morning, so needs some discipline to keep him in his bedroom. With consistent use, the Groclock is gradually helping us to manage this, but as with so many gadgets designed to train children, this is no magic solution. One criticism is the mains power required, as this limits positioning options in the child's bedroom (where they need to be able to see, but not reach, the product. Also, only usable with a child who can understand the conditional.

Bought a little too early 4 stars Review from tesco.com 8th May 2017 Bought this for my 18 month old, it looks like its going to be every useful, but he is more interested in looking at the clock rather than going to sleep...will try again in a few months

Lovely for young children 4 stars Review from tesco.com 7th April 2017 I bought this clock to help my 4 and 2 year old know what time to get up. It's slightly fiddly to set but you soon get used to it. My 4 year old loves it and waits for the sunshine but unfortunately my 2 year old is still not convinced and gets up way too early. I am hoping he will start to understand it in a few months time. The brightness can be adjusted which is handy as our boys are used to a dark room and we have to have it on the lowest setting. Overall good, the book it comes with is rather cheaply made and so not as good as our regular reading material. The display is fun and the children appreciate the happy faces on it.

Great features 5 stars Review from tesco.com 2nd April 2017 I brought the product about a month ago it seems to work my child waits for the sun before he gets out of bed