By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Gro Clock Sleep Trainer

4.5(225)Write a review
image 1 of Gro Clock Sleep Trainer
£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Product Description

  • Groclock Toddler Sleep Trainer
  • Perfect for showing toddlers when it's time to get up in the morning
  • Glowing screen shows images of stars & the sun
  • Includes fun bedtime storybook
  • How do you get your children to understand when it's time to get up? It's easy- "stay in bed until you see the sun!" The Groclock uses fun images of the stars and sun to communicate when to go back to sleep and when it's time to spring out of bed. The Groclock includes a feature allowing parents to choose whether or not to display the digital clock during the usual ‘stars to sun' countdown. So for older children, they can now start to learn digital time, as well as look for the arrival of the sun!
  • The Groclock also comes with a beautifully illustrated book which helps to encourage children to stay in bed longer, which means more sleep for them and more sleep for you! It is this combination of the simple glowing images and the bedtime story book which has already made the Groclock a phenomenal success.
  • Glowing screen shows images of stars and sun to communicate 'sleep' and 'wake-up' time
  • Includes fun bedtime story book 'Sleepy Farm'
  • Stars go out one-by-one during the night or nap to show the passing of time
  • Key-lock option
  • Option to set two separate wake-up times (weekday/weekend or night-time/day-time nap)
  • Adjustable screen brightness
  • Silent operation
  • Optional audible alarm feature
  • Mains powered (adapter included)
  • Suitable from 2 years

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

225 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Getting up with the SUN !!

5 stars

Bought the clock for our granddaughter's 3rd birthday. A great success, Mum and Dad know exactly when it is 7 o' clock ....a little voice shouts I can see the sun !!

Great Idea

5 stars

I bought this for my 4 year old so that she could start reading the time and understanding the concept of waking too early (with the mornings being lighter) it worked perfectly with the pictures and numbers and she now waits for the sun to come up before getting out of bed. It has been great for her.

Kid love it

4 stars

Has helped keep them stay in bed through the night.

Great purchase

5 stars

Bought this for my 3 year old who started wanting a night light on & thought it would be good for him to learn day time/night time hours. He really likes this clock & now knows getting up time when the night light changes.

It works!

5 stars

I bought 2 of these clocks one for a grandaughter who was getting up at 4.30am and one for our house for when any of the grandchilden stay 4 of them 4.5yrs down to 20months. The clock works a treat and gives the child boundaries , they know when they can get up and that makes all the adults lives much more rested. An excellent product thanks

No quick fix.

3 stars

My child gets up too early in the morning, so needs some discipline to keep him in his bedroom. With consistent use, the Groclock is gradually helping us to manage this, but as with so many gadgets designed to train children, this is no magic solution. One criticism is the mains power required, as this limits positioning options in the child's bedroom (where they need to be able to see, but not reach, the product. Also, only usable with a child who can understand the conditional.

Bought a little too early

4 stars

Bought this for my 18 month old, it looks like its going to be every useful, but he is more interested in looking at the clock rather than going to sleep...will try again in a few months

Lovely for young children

4 stars

I bought this clock to help my 4 and 2 year old know what time to get up. It's slightly fiddly to set but you soon get used to it. My 4 year old loves it and waits for the sunshine but unfortunately my 2 year old is still not convinced and gets up way too early. I am hoping he will start to understand it in a few months time. The brightness can be adjusted which is handy as our boys are used to a dark room and we have to have it on the lowest setting. Overall good, the book it comes with is rather cheaply made and so not as good as our regular reading material. The display is fun and the children appreciate the happy faces on it.

Great features

5 stars

I brought the product about a month ago it seems to work my child waits for the sun before he gets out of bed

Happy toddler

4 stars

The clock is easy to use and my toddler is very excited when the sun comes up. Not used the nap mode but the overnight mode has been very useful

1-10 of 225 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.19
£0.19/kg

Offer

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here